Sangomar fuels record-breaking production
Operations
- Record quarterly production of 53.1 MMboe (577 Mboe/day), up 20% from Q2 2024 due to ramp-up of Sangomar, increased uptime across operated assets including 99.9% LNG reliability at Pluto and increased seasonal domestic gas demand. Full-year production guidance has been narrowed to 189-195 MMboe.
- Quarterly revenue of $3,679 million, up 21% from Q2 2024 primarily due to Sangomar cargo sales and higher average LNG prices.
- Achieved nameplate capacity at Sangomar with gross production rates of 100,000 barrels per day.
- Capitalised on increased gas-hub prices by selling 39% of produced LNG cargoes in the quarter on prices linked to gas hub indices.1 Full year gas hub guidance has been increased to 33-37% of produced LNG.
Projects
- The Scarborough Energy Project was 73% complete at the end of the quarter, with trunkline installation successfully completed in October. The project is on track for first LNG cargo in 2026.2
- The Trion Project was 15% complete at the end of the quarter and is targeting first oil in 2028.
- Completed acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas for an all-cash consideration of approximately $2,350 million, with 80% paid and the remaining 20% to be paid at project completion. The project is targeting first ammonia production from 2025 and lower carbon ammonia from 2026.3
Other
- Completed acquisition of Tellurian and its US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development opportunity in October. The project has been renamed Woodside Louisiana LNG.
- Signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with JERA for the supply of approximately 0.4 Mtpa LNG for 10 years.
- Executed 66 PJ of Western Australian gas sales for delivery across 2025 and 2026.
- Successfully completed issuance of $2 billion of senior unsecured bonds to quality debt investors in the US market, with the book peaking at almost four times oversubscribed.
Woodside Energy Group (ASX: WDS) (NYSE: WDS) (LSE: WDS):
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said:
"We would like to acknowledge the tragic death in early October of an employee of one of the construction contractors at our Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas.
"Safety is our top priority. We are taking steps to understand the circumstances around what occurred and are working closely with local authorities, OCI and the contractor company.
"Our production for the third quarter was a record 53.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The strong operational performance was underpinned by the accelerated ramp-up of Sangomar and exceptional performance at Pluto LNG and NWS, which recorded 99.9% and 99.2% reliability respectively.
"Our 39% exposure to LNG gas hub indices allowed us to take advantage of increased LNG spot prices in the market over the period, demonstrating the importance of maintaining a balanced and flexible portfolio.
"At Sangomar the 24-well drilling program has been completed and the project has achieved nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Commissioning activities continue to progress as planned and start-up of gas and water injection systems is underway.
The Scarborough Energy Project in Western Australia is now 73% complete and remains on target for first LNG cargo in 2026. Installation of the offshore Scarborough gas trunkline was completed in early October.
"At the end of September we completed the acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas. Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the acquisition of Tellurian and its development opportunity, now named Woodside Louisiana LNG.
"The Clean Ammonia Project is expected to produce first ammonia in 2025 and at Woodside Louisiana LNG we are targeting final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025. These acquisitions expand our diverse, geographically advantaged portfolio and position Woodside to execute our strategy to thrive through the energy transition and deliver long-term value to shareholders
"Our sale and purchase agreement with JERA for the long-term supply of LNG from Woodside's global portfolio again evidenced the value Asian customers place on our product.
"Woodside's commitment to the domestic market was also demonstrated by the execution of gas sales of 66 petajoules (PJ) across 2025 and 2026 in Western Australia. In eastern Australia, to date we have executed sales of 63 PJ across 2025 and 2026 under an ongoing Expression of Interest process, with further sales expected to be completed in the fourth quarter."
1 16% of total equity production in the quarter was sold on prices linked to gas hub indices.
2 The completion excludes the Pluto Train 1 modifications project.
3 Production of lower carbon ammonia is conditional on supply of carbon abated hydrogen and ExxonMobil's CCS facility becoming operational. See disclaimer and important notices on page 16 for information on "lower carbon ammonia".
Comparative performance at a glance
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Change
Q3
2023
Change
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Change
Revenue
$ million
3,679
3,033
21%
3,259
13%
9,681
10,673
(9%)
Production4
MMboe
53.1
44.4
20%
47.8
11%
142.4
139.1
2%
Gas
MMscf/d
2,001
1,885
6%
2,001
1,939
2,000
(3%)
Liquids
Mbbl/d
226
157
44%
169
34%
180
159
13%
Total
Mboe/d
577
488
18%
520
11%
520
510
2%
Sales
MMboe
55.8
48.0
16%
53.3
5%
149.7
152.1
(2%)
Gas
MMscf/d
2,154
2,103
2%
2,341
(8%)
2,075
2,292
(9%)
Liquids
Mbbl/d
228
159
43%
169
35%
182
155
17%
Total
Mboe/d
606
528
15%
579
5%
546
557
(2%)
Average realised price
$/boe
65
62
5%
60
8%
63
69
(9%)
Capital expenditure5
$ million
3,033
1,233
146%
1,360
123%
5,445
4,135
32%
Capex excl. acquisitions
$ million
1,133
1,233
(8%)
1,360
(17%)
3,545
4,135
(14%)
Acquisitions6
$ million
1,900
100%
100%
1,900
100%
Operations
Pluto LNG
- Achieved outstanding quarterly LNG reliability of 99.9%.
North West Shelf (NWS) Project
- Achieved outstanding quarterly LNG reliability of 99.2%.
- Successfully completed planned maintenance offshore at North Rankin Complex and an onshore LNG train at Karratha Gas Plant (KGP), and production has recommenced as planned.
- Continued to pursue opportunities for third party onshore gas processing following announcement of the Western Australian Government's updated policy allowing onshore gas exports.
- Took FID on the Low-Low Pressure Operation Project at Goodwyn Alpha, aimed at increasing NWS production from the Goodwyn area reservoirs. This project is targeted for start-up in Q2 2027.
- Planning to bring one LNG train offline for retirement in the fourth quarter of 2024.
|4 Q3 2024 includes 0.28 MMboe, Q2 2024 includes 0.30 MMboe and Q3 2023 includes 0.26 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
5 Includes capital additions on property plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation capitalised, other corporate spend and investment expenditure on Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project.
6 Acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas.
Bass Strait
- Safely completed the Kipper Compression Project, adding compression facilities on the West Tuna Platform, increasing production potential of existing well stock and enabling development of additional Kipper reserves.
- Continued optimisation of facilities through the Gippsland Asset Streamlining project with closure of the Cobia Platform in September 2024.
- Ethane power generation project successfully started up in September.
Sangomar
- Achieved nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in July 2024.
- Continued to receive strong interest in Sangomar crude from buyers in Europe and Asia.
- The final Phase 1 well was drilled and completed in the period. The Sangomar drilling campaign is now complete marking the successful drilling and completion of 24 development wells.
- Start-up of gas and water injection systems has commenced and commissioning activities are expected to continue through 2024.
Gulf of Mexico
- Completed a planned shutdown on Shenzi in July 2024 which included integrity inspections and control system improvements.
- Completed a planned three-well intervention campaign on Mad Dog A-Spar.
- In September, Hurricanes Francine and Helene caused deferrals at our operated and non-operated GOM facilities, largely due to availability of third-party infrastructure and planned facility ramp down.
Marketing and Trading
- Signed a long-term LNG SPA with JERA to supply approximately 0.4 million tonnes (six cargoes) of LNG per year over 10 years on a delivered basis, commencing in April 2026. LNG delivered under the SPA will be sourced from volumes across Woodside's global portfolio.
- Sold 39% of produced LNG at prices linked to gas hub indices in the quarter (36% year to date).7Full year gas hub guidance has been increased to 33-37% of produced LNG.
- Executed 66 PJ of Western Australian gas sales for delivery across 2025 and 2026. Woodside continues to engage with the Western Australian domestic market on additional supply requirements for 2025, 2026 and 2027.
- Woodside continued its eastern Australian Expression of Interest (EOI) process with executed sales to date already of 63 PJ across 2025 and 2026. The remaining sales under the EOI process are expected to be completed in Q4 2024.
Projects
Scarborough Energy Project
- The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project was 73% complete at the end of the quarter.
- 41 of 51 Pluto Train 2 modules have been delivered to site, with 39 modules set in position at the end of the quarter.
- Fabrication of the floating production unit (FPU) hull and topsides progressed, with installation of piping, electrical, and instrumentation packages continuing on the topsides and the hull entering its second dry dock in preparation for FPU integration activities in 2025.
- Trunkline installation was completed subsequent to the quarter.
- The drilling program continued with batch drilling of the development wells ongoing.
- First steel was cut at the module yard on the Pluto Train 1 modifications project and site preparation works at the Pluto LNG facility commenced.
- First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.
7 16% of total equity production in the quarter was sold on prices linked to gas hub indices (16% of total equity production year to date).
Trion
- The Trion project was 15% complete at the end of the quarter.
- Awarded contracts for the floating, storage and offloading vessel (FSO) bare boat charter, aviation services, and fibre optic trunkline installation.
- Procurement activities continued, including delivery of long lead items to subsea equipment manufacturers.
- Completed the FPU hull 90% model review and initiated FPU pre-construction activities.
Woodside Louisiana LNG (Driftwood LNG)
- Subsequent to the quarter, completed acquisition of Tellurian and its US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development opportunity in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.
- Woodside acquired all issued and outstanding Tellurian common stock for approximately $900 million cash, or $1.00 per share. The implied enterprise value was approximately $1,200 million.8
- Woodside has renamed the Driftwood LNG development opportunity Woodside Louisiana LNG.
- Woodside is targeting FID readiness from the first quarter of 2025.
Decommissioning
- The Griffin, Stybarrow and Enfield decommissioning campaign continued with ~54 km of flexible flowlines and umbilicals recovered in the quarter, and completion of wellhead severance activities at Enfield.
- The well plug and abandonment campaign at the Stybarrow field is 40% complete, with 4 wells plugged and abandoned to date.
- At Mad Dog in US Gulf of Mexico, operator (BP) completed plug and abandonment of well 869-1.
Exploration and development
Calypso
- Pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) engineering studies continued to mature the technical definition and cost estimate for the deepwater infield host.
- Fiscal and marketing negotiations continued with various counterparties to assess the commercial options to monetise the Calypso resource.
Browse
- Additional information was provided to the WA Environmental Protection Authority to support the final phase of assessment of the Browse to North West Shelf Project environmental referral.
- Engineering studies on Browse to North West Shelf Project continue to optimise the upstream development concept and improve project cost and schedule certainty.
Sunrise
- The Sunrise Joint Venture participants continued negotiations with the Australian and Timor-Leste Governments to progress a new Production Sharing Contract, Petroleum Mining Code and fiscal regime.
- The concept study for the potential development of Greater Sunrise is expected to conclude in Q4 2024.
8 Includes $50 million for Tellurian's Series C Convertible Preferred equity shares, ~$65 million of net debt, ~$20 million net working capital adjustment, ~$50 million for management and debt change of control costs and ~$135m of interim funding from signing to close. Does not include management construction incentive payment awards. The accounting treatment of the purchase price will be included in Woodside's 2024 Annual Report and will include share purchase consideration, interim funding and other items.
Exploration
- In Congo, the Niamou Marine-1 (non-operated) well reached total depth in September 2024. The well did not encounter hydrocarbons.
- In September 2024, Woodside was granted Exploration Permit WA-554-P in the Barrow sub-Basin, Western Australia. WA-554-P comprises a total area of 943 km2. Woodside holds a 100% working interest in the permit.
- Subsequent to the period, Woodside acquired a 40% non-operated stake in ENI's Tiba Block in the Nile Delta, Egypt.
New energy and carbon solutions
Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project
- Completed OCI Clean Ammonia acquisition, comprising 100% of OCI Clean Ammonia Holding B.V., which holds its lower carbon ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas.
- The acquisition was for an all-cash consideration of approximately $2,350 million, inclusive of capital expenditure through completion of phase 1 of the project. OCI is continuing to manage the construction of the project under the Construction Management Agreement.
- Woodside is targeting first ammonia production from 2025 and lower carbon ammonia from 2026 following commencement of CCS operations.9
H2OK
- Secured non-binding offtake term sheets with several customers and continued to advance pricing and volume discussions with additional offtakers.
- Woodside continues to await final guidance for the 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit.
Woodside Solar
- Woodside continued working with the Western Australian Government to progress its process to develop common user transmission infrastructure required to support the proposed Woodside Solar project.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities
- Woodside was awarded two greenhouse gas assessment permits to progress CCS evaluation work:
- G-18-AP, offshore Onslow, Western Australia, as part of a joint venture with Chevron Australia New Ventures Pty Ltd; and
- G-19-AP, off the coast of Victoria, as part of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture (GBJV).
Corporate activities
London Stock Exchange listing
- Subsequent to the period, Woodside announced it will delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The last day of trading of Woodside shares on the LSE will be 19 November 2024.
Funding
- Woodside successfully raised $2 billion in the US market through a multi-tranche SEC registered bond in September 2024, comprising a $1.25 billion 10-year bond and a $0.75 billion 30-year bond.
- Woodside converted and upsized an existing $800 million revolving facility to a new $1.2 billion 7-year syndicated term loan primarily from Asian and European banks.
9 Production of lower carbon ammonia is conditional on supply of carbon abated hydrogen and ExxonMobil's CCS facility becoming operational. See disclaimer and important notices on page 18 for information on "lower carbon ammonia".
Hedging
- Woodside hedged approximately 29.3 MMboe of 2024 oil production at an average price of approximately $75.6 per barrel, with approximately 72% delivered as of 30 September 2024.
- As at 30 September, Woodside had hedged approximately 18.6 MMboe of 2025 production. An additional 11.4 MMboe was subsequently added with the total for 2025 now 30 MMboe at an average price of approximately $78.75.
- Woodside also has a hedging program for Corpus Christi LNG volumes designed to protect against downside pricing risk. These hedges are Henry Hub (HH) and Title Transfer Facility (TTF) commodity swaps. Approximately 88% of volumes for the remainder of 2024, 83% of 2025 and 25% of 2026 volumes have been hedged.
- The year-to-date realised value of all hedged positions for as of 30 September 2024 is a pre-tax expense of approximately $70 million, with $195 million related to oil price hedges offset by $88 million profit related to Corpus Christi hedges and $37 million related to other hedge positions. Hedging losses will be included in "other expenses" in the full-year financial statements.
Climate and sustainability
- Woodside released its 2023 Reconciliation Action Plan 2021-2025 (RAP) Report. The report reflects Woodside's progress against the four pillars outlined in the RAP including Respect for Culture and Heritage, Capability and Capacity, Economic Participation, and Stronger Communities.
- Subsequent to the period Woodside signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) regarding collaboration on methane emissions management.
Upcoming events 2024 2025
November 2024
6-7
Australia investor site visit
January 2025
22
Q4 2024 Report
2024 full-year guidance
Prior
Current
Production
MMboe
185 195
(505 533 Mboe/day)
189 195
(516 533 Mboe/day)
Capital expenditure10
billion
5.0 5.5
4.8 5.2
Gas hub exposure11
of produced LNG
26 33
33 37
|10 Capital expenditure includes the following participating interests; Sangomar (82%); Scarborough (90% following completion of the transaction with LNG Japan in March 2024 and 74.9% following completion of the transaction with JERA, expected in the second half of 2024), Pluto Train 2 (51%) and Trion (60%). Trion capital expenditure includes Pemex carry. This guidance assumes no change to these participating interests in 2024. This excludes the impact of any future asset sell-downs, acquisitions or other changes in equity.
11 Gas hub indices include Japan Korea Marker (JKM), TTF and National Balancing Point (NBP). It excludes HH.
Production summary
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Gas
MMscf/d
2,001
1,885
2,001
1,939
2,000
Liquids
Mbbl/d
226
157
169
180
159
Total
Mboe/d
577
488
520
520
510
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
7,029
7,088
6,590
22,309
25,009
Pluto12
Mboe
12,007
11,726
12,261
35,487
33,180
Wheatstone
Mboe
2,565
1,959
2,610
6,881
7,654
Total
Mboe
21,601
20,773
21,461
64,677
65,843
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
4,069
3,410
4,591
9,838
11,894
Other13
Mboe
4,016
3,848
3,472
11,142
9,589
Total
Mboe
8,085
7,258
8,063
20,980
21,483
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf
Mbbl
1,265
1,260
1,278
3,937
4,508
Pluto12
Mbbl
966
933
976
2,830
2,636
Wheatstone
Mbbl
474
380
477
1,316
1,310
Bass Strait
Mbbl
701
503
982
1,696
2,663
Macedon Pyrenees
Mbbl
633
107
688
849
2,078
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,231
974
1,140
3,091
2,009
Okha
Mbbl
615
491
608
1,572
1,460
Total
Mboe
5,885
4,648
6,149
15,291
16,664
NGL
North West Shelf
Mbbl
288
279
276
857
907
Pluto12
Mbbl
55
59
53
168
148
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,152
941
1,380
2,925
3,294
Total
Mboe
1,495
1,279
1,709
3,950
4,349
Total Australia14
Mboe
37,066
33,958
37,382
104,898
108,339
Mboe/d
403
373
406
383
397
|12 Q3 2024 includes 1.89 MMboe of LNG, 0.08 MMboe of condensate and 0.05 MMboe of NGL, Q2 2024 includes 2.18 MMboe of LNG, 0.10 MMboe of condensate and 0.06 MMboe of NGL and Q3 2023 includes 2.07 MMboe of LNG and 0.08 MMboe of condensate and 0.05 MMboe of NGL processed at the Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
13 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
14 Q3 2024 includes 0.28 MMboe, Q2 2024 includes 0.30 MMboe and Q3 2023 includes 0.26 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Gulf of Mexico
Mboe
327
324
350
1,011
1,029
Trinidad Tobago
Mboe
2,289
1,736
2,413
6,528
7,372
Other15
Mboe
17
47
Total
Mboe
2,616
2,060
2,780
7,539
8,448
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
2,351
2,019
2,714
6,811
8,202
Mad Dog
Mbbl
2,363
2,944
2,188
8,072
4,754
Shenzi
Mbbl
2,047
2,333
2,158
6,785
7,353
Trinidad Tobago
Mbbl
143
94
201
363
792
Sangomar
Mbbl
5,902
540
6,442
Other15
Mbbl
81
81
36
243
156
Total
Mboe
12,887
8,011
7,297
28,716
21,257
NGL
Gulf of Mexico
Mbbl
515
355
362
1,263
1,043
Other15
Mbbl
10
27
Total
Mboe
515
355
372
1,263
1,070
Total International
Mboe
16,018
10,426
10,449
37,518
30,775
Mboe/d
174
115
114
137
113
Total production
Mboe
53,084
44,384
47,831
142,416
139,114
Mboe/d
577
488
520
520
510
15 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.
Product sales
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Gas
MMscf/d
2,154
2,103
2,341
2,075
2,292
Liquids
Mbbl/d
228
159
169
182
155
Total
Mboe/d
606
528
579
546
557
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
7,353
7,081
7,639
22,442
27,206
Pluto
Mboe
12,014
12,749
12,622
35,276
33,524
Wheatstone16
Mboe
3,048
2,264
2,541
7,901
7,203
Total
Mboe
22,415
22,094
22,802
65,619
67,933
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
4,163
3,508
4,506
10,241
11,701
Other17
Mboe
3,816
3,435
3,243
10,145
9,222
Total
Mboe
7,979
6,943
7,749
20,386
20,923
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf18
Mbbl
1,253
1,904
1,471
4,371
4,155
Pluto
Mbbl
858
1,283
1,228
2,781
2,456
Wheatstone
Mbbl
360
666
689
1,355
1,348
Bass Strait
Mbbl
662
271
1,407
1,530
2,524
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,082
1,018
708
3,099
1,849
Okha
Mbbl
618
572
1,297
1,808
1,950
Macedon Pyrenees
Mbbl
498
1
994
1,551
Total
Mboe
5,331
5,714
6,801
15,938
15,833
NGL
North West Shelf
Mbbl
249
266
263
770
688
Pluto
Mbbl
52
49
32
156
287
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,142
361
959
2,288
2,971
Total
Mboe
1,443
676
1,254
3,214
3,946
Total Australia
Mboe
37,168
35,427
38,606
105,157
108,635
Mboe/d
404
389
420
384
398
|16 Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.29 MMboe in Q3 2024, 0.19 MMboe in Q2 2024 and 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023.
17 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
18 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants to Marketing liquids of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Gulf of Mexico
Mboe
286
336
321
908
1,005
Trinidad Tobago
Mboe
2,004
1,606
2,574
6,067
7,569
Other19
Mboe
2
5
7
13
20
Total
Mboe
2,292
1,947
2,902
6,988
8,594
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
2,436
2,013
2,442
6,875
7,820
Mad Dog
Mbbl
2,489
3,043
2,041
8,158
4,610
Shenzi
Mbbl
2,032
2,430
2,123
6,814
7,448
Trinidad Tobago
Mbbl
221
19
242
292
903
Sangomar
Mbbl
6,070
6,070
Other19
Mbbl
45
59
61
164
189
Total
Mboe
13,293
7,564
6,909
28,373
20,970
NGL
Gulf of Mexico
Mbbl
388
454
379
1,255
1,084
Other19
Mbbl
1
3
4
7
11
Total
Mboe
389
457
383
1,262
1,095
Total International
Mboe
15,974
9,968
10,194
36,623
30,659
Mboe/d
174
110
111
134
112
MARKETING20
LNG
Mboe
2,077
2,593
4,329
6,756
12,344
Liquids21
Mboe
555
37
169
1,163
429
Total
Mboe
2,632
2,630
4,498
7,919
12,773
Total Marketing
Mboe
2,632
2,630
4,498
7,919
12,773
Total sales
Mboe
55,774
48,025
53,298
149,699
152,067
Mboe/d
606
528
579
546
557
19 Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.29 MMboe in Q3 2024, 0.19 MMboe in Q2 2024 and 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023.
20 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
21 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants to Marketing liquids of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.
Revenue
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
AUSTRALIA
North West Shelf
520
524
575
1,636
2,512
Pluto
920
891
923
2,556
2,778
Wheatstone22
237
202
246
662
774
Bass Strait
344
247
379
814
918
Macedon
48
48
41
147
145
Ngujima-Yin
94
91
64
277
164
Okha
51
46
103
147
159
Pyrenees
44
88
139
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
194
168
209
558
611
Mad Dog
192
249
170
645
354
Shenzi
160
205
178
555
577
Trinidad Tobago23
63
38
17
162
265
Sangomar
464
464
Other24
3
5
5
13
14
Marketing revenue25
285
265
298
777
1,121
Total sales revenue26
3,619
2,979
3,208
9,501
10,531
Processing revenue
54
52
50
167
135
Shipping and other revenue
6
2
1
13
7
Total revenue
3,679
3,033
3,259
9,681
10,673
22 Q3 2024 includes -$28 million, Q2 2024 includes -$10 million and Q3 2023 includes $11 million recognised in relation to periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales. These amounts will be included within other income/(expenses) in the financial statements rather than operating revenue.
23 Includes the impact of periodic adjustments related to the production sharing contract (PSC).
24 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.
25 Values include revenue generated from purchased LNG and Liquids volumes, as well as the marketing margin on the sale of Woodside's produced LNG and liquids portfolio. Marketing revenue excludes hedging impacts and cargo swaps where a Woodside produced cargo is sold and repurchased from the same counterparty to optimise the portfolio. The margin for these cargo swaps is recognised net in other income.
26 Total sales revenue excludes all hedging impacts.
Realised prices
Units
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
Units
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
LNG produced27
$/MMBtu
10.8
9.6
10.3
$/boe
68
60
65
LNG traded28
$/MMBtu
11.2
9.1
8.2
$/boe
71
58
52
Pipeline gas
$/boe
38
38
28
Oil and condensate
$/bbl
78
83
82
$/boe
78
83
82
NGL
$/bbl
48
44
45
$/boe
48
44
45
Liquids traded28
$/bbl
60
79
72
$/boe
60
79
72
Average realised price for pipeline gas:
Western Australia
A$/GJ
6.5
6.5
6.1
East coast Australia
A$/GJ
14.2
14.3
12.3
International
$/Mcf
4.3
3.9
3.8
Average realised price
$/boe
65
62
60
Dated Brent
$/bbl
80
85
87
JCC (lagged three months)
$/bbl
88
84
84
WTI
$/bbl
75
81
82
JKM
$/MMBtu
12.4
9.6
10.9
TTF
$/MMBtu
11.2
9.2
10.3
Average realised price increased 5% from the prior quarter reflecting higher JKM, JCC and TTF.
27 Realised prices include the impact of periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales.
28 Excludes any additional benefit attributed to produced volumes through third-party trading activities.
Capital expenditure (US$ million)
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Exploration and evaluation capitalised29,30
6
38
3
82
132
Property plant and equipment
1,076
1,135
1,313
3,301
3,821
Other31
51
60
44
162
182
Sub Total (excluding acquisitions)
1,133
1,233
1,360
3,545
4,135
Acquisitions
1,900
1,900
Total
3,033
1,233
1,360
5,445
4,135
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Sangomar
73
206
257
489
808
Scarborough
438
563
613
1,575
1,817
Trion
225
137
111
459
119
Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project
1,900
1,900
Other
397
327
379
1,022
1,391
Total
3,033
1,233
1,360
5,445
4,135
Other expenditure (US$ million)
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q3
2023
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Exploration and evaluation expensed32
90
46
123
190
256
Permit amortisation
2
3
3
8
7
Total
92
49
126
198
263
Trading costs
132
128
265
405
887
29 Exploration capitalised represents expenditure on successful and pending wells, plus permit acquisition costs during the period and is net of well costs reclassified to expense on finalisation of well results.
30 Project final investment decisions result in amounts of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expense (from current and prior years) being transferred to oil and gas properties. This table does not reflect the impact of such transfers.
31 Other primarily incorporates corporate spend including SAP build costs, carbon costs and other investments.
32 Includes seismic and general permit activities and other exploration costs.
Exploration or appraisal wells drilled
Region
Permit Area
Well
Target
Interest (%)
Spud Date
Water depth (m)
Actual well depth (m)33
Remarks
Congo
Marine XX
Niamou
Oil
22.5%
24 May
2,094
6,928
Drilling
Permits and licences
Key changes to permit and licence holdings during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 are noted below.
Region
Permits or licence areas
Change in interest (%)
Current interest (%)
Remarks
Australia
WA-554-P
100%
100%
Licence entry
Gulf of Mexico
GB 729, GB 772,
(40%)
0
Licence expiry
Egypt Nile Delta34
Tiba Block
40%
40%
Licence entry
33 Well depths are referenced to the rig rotary table.
34 Subsequent to the period
Production rates
Average daily production rates (100% project) for the quarter ended 30 September 2024:
Woodside
Production rate
Remarks
Sept
2024
June
2024
AUSTRALIA
NWS Project
LNG
29.58%
259
256
Crude oil and condensate
29.71%
46
46
NGL
29.71%
10
10
Pluto LNG
LNG
90.00%
122
116
Production was higher following completion of planned maintenance activities in Q2.
Crude oil and condensate
90.00%
10
10
Pluto-KGP Interconnector
LNG
100.00%
21
24
Crude oil and condensate
100.00%
1
1
NGL
100.00%
1
1
Wheatstone36
LNG
12.02%
232
212
Production was higher due to improved reliability.
Crude oil and condensate
14.68%
33
30
Bass Strait
Pipeline gas
43.83%
102
86
Production was higher due to increased seasonal domestic gas demand.
Crude oil and condensate
46.73%
16
12
NGL
47.40%
26
23
Australia Oil
Ngujima-Yin
60.00%
22
18
Production at Ngujima-Yin and Okha was higher due to improved reliability and production optimisation.
Okha
50.00%
13
11
Pyrenees
63.48%
11
2
Production at Pyrenees was higher following completion of planned turnaround in Q2.
Other
Pipeline gas37
44
42
35 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
36 The Wheatstone asset processes gas from several offshore gas fields, including the Julimar and Brunello fields, for which Woodside has 65% participating interest and is the operator.
37 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
Woodside
Production rate
Remarks
Sept
2024
June
2024
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
Crude oil and condensate
38.50%
66
58
Production was higher following completion of planned turnaround activities in Q2, partially offset by weather.
NGL
38.50%
5
4
Pipeline Gas
38.50%
7
5
Mad Dog
Crude oil and condensate
20.86%
123
155
Production was lower due to planned interventions and weather.
NGL
20.86%
7
5
Pipeline Gas
20.86%
2
3
Shenzi
Crude oil and condensate
65.02%
34
39
Production was lower due to planned well intervention, unplanned downtime, and weather.
NGL
64.69%
3
2
Pipeline Gas
63.93%
1
1
Trinidad Tobago
Crude oil and condensate
57.49%39
3
2
Production was higher following completion of planned maintenance activities in Q2.
Pipeline gas
50.31%39
49
39
Sangomar
Crude Oil
78.74%39
81
8
Production was higher due to continued ramp-up and commissioning of the field.
38 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
39 Operations governed by production sharing contracts, Woodside share may change monthly.
Disclaimer and important notice
Forward looking statements
This report contains forward-looking statements with respect to Woodside's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, for example, but not limited to, statements regarding long-term demand for Woodside's products, development, completion and execution of Woodside's projects, expectations regarding future capital expenditures, the payment of future dividends and the amount thereof, future results of projects, operating activities and new energy products, expectations and plans for renewables production capacity and investments in, and development of, renewables projects expectations and guidance with respect to production, capital and exploration expenditure and gas hub exposure, and expectations regarding the achievement of Woodside's net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction and new energy investment targets and other climate and sustainability goals.
All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'guidance', 'foresee', 'likely', 'potential', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'aim', 'aspire', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'target', 'plan', 'strategy', 'forecast', 'outlook', 'project', 'schedule', 'will', 'should', 'seek' and other similar words or expressions. Similarly, statements that describe the objectives, plans, goals or expectations of Woodside are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this report are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events or performance, but are in the nature of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions.
Those statements and any assumptions on which they are based are subject to change without notice and are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Woodside, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, actual demand for Woodside's products, currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, gas commercialisation, development progress, operating results, engineering estimates, reserve and resource estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, climate related risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, the actions of third parties, project delay or advancement, regulatory approvals, the impact of armed conflict and political instability (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and in the Middle East) on economic activity and oil and gas supply and demand, cost estimates, the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Woodside or the industries in which it operates, including potential changes to tax laws, the impact of general economic conditions, inflationary conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in financial markets, and risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences, and uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested properties and businesses.
A more detailed summary of the key risks relating to Woodside and its business can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and in Woodside's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Woodside website at https://www.woodside.com/investors/reports-investor-briefings. You should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this report.
If any of the assumptions on which a forward-looking statement is based were to change or be found to be incorrect, this would likely cause outcomes to differ from the statements made in this report.
Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. None of Woodside nor any of its related bodies corporate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives, nor any person named in this report or involved in the preparation of the information in this report, makes any representation, assurance, guarantee or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any outcomes, events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement in this report.
All forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect Woodside's views held as at the date of this report and, except as required by applicable law, Woodside does not intend to, undertake to, or assume any obligation to, provide any additional information or update or revise any of these statements after the date of this report, either to make them conform to actual results or as a result of new information, future events, changes in Woodside's expectations or otherwise.
Past performance (including historical financial and operational information) is given for illustrative purposes only. It should not be relied on as, and is not necessarily, a reliable indicator of future performance, including future security prices.
Other important information
All figures are Woodside share for the quarter ending 30 September 2024, unless otherwise stated.
All references to dollars, cents or in this report are to US currency, unless otherwise stated.
References to "Woodside" may be references to Woodside Energy Group Ltd and/or its applicable subsidiaries (as the context requires).
Units of measure and conversion factors
Product
Unit
Conversion factor
Natural gas
5,700 scf
1 boe
Condensate
1 bbl
1 boe
Oil
1 bbl
1 boe
Natural gas liquids
1 bbl
1 boe
Facility
Unit
LNG conversion factor
Karratha Gas Plant
1 tonne
8.08 boe
Pluto Gas Plant
1 tonne
8.34 boe
Wheatstone
1 tonne
8.27 boe
The LNG conversion factor from tonne to boe is specific to volumes produced at each facility and is based on gas composition which may change over time.
Term
Definition
bbl
barrel
bcf
billion cubic feet of gas
boe
barrel of oil equivalent
GJ
gigajoule
Mbbl
thousand barrels
Mbbl/d
thousand barrels per day
Mboe
thousand barrels of oil equivalent
Mboe/d
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
Mcf
thousand cubic feet of gas
MMboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
MMBtu
million British thermal units
MMscf/d
million standard cubic feet of gas per day
PJ
petajoules
scf
standard cubic feet of gas
TJ
terajoule
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015929378/en/
Contacts:
INVESTORS
Marcela Louzada
M: +61 456 994 243
E: investor@woodside.com
MEDIA
Christine Forster
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.forster@woodside.com