Record quarterly production of 53.1 MMboe (577 Mboe/day), up 20% from Q2 2024 due to ramp-up of Sangomar, increased uptime across operated assets including 99.9% LNG reliability at Pluto and increased seasonal domestic gas demand. Full-year production guidance has been narrowed to 189-195 MMboe.

Quarterly revenue of $3,679 million, up 21% from Q2 2024 primarily due to Sangomar cargo sales and higher average LNG prices.

Achieved nameplate capacity at Sangomar with gross production rates of 100,000 barrels per day.

Capitalised on increased gas-hub prices by selling 39% of produced LNG cargoes in the quarter on prices linked to gas hub indices.1 Full year gas hub guidance has been increased to 33-37% of produced LNG.

Projects

The Scarborough Energy Project was 73% complete at the end of the quarter, with trunkline installation successfully completed in October. The project is on track for first LNG cargo in 2026. 2

The Trion Project was 15% complete at the end of the quarter and is targeting first oil in 2028.

Completed acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas for an all-cash consideration of approximately $2,350 million, with 80% paid and the remaining 20% to be paid at project completion. The project is targeting first ammonia production from 2025 and lower carbon ammonia from 2026.3

Other

Completed acquisition of Tellurian and its US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development opportunity in October. The project has been renamed Woodside Louisiana LNG.

Signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with JERA for the supply of approximately 0.4 Mtpa LNG for 10 years.

Executed 66 PJ of Western Australian gas sales for delivery across 2025 and 2026.

Successfully completed issuance of $2 billion of senior unsecured bonds to quality debt investors in the US market, with the book peaking at almost four times oversubscribed.

Woodside Energy Group (ASX: WDS) (NYSE: WDS) (LSE: WDS):

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said:

"We would like to acknowledge the tragic death in early October of an employee of one of the construction contractors at our Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas.

"Safety is our top priority. We are taking steps to understand the circumstances around what occurred and are working closely with local authorities, OCI and the contractor company.

"Our production for the third quarter was a record 53.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The strong operational performance was underpinned by the accelerated ramp-up of Sangomar and exceptional performance at Pluto LNG and NWS, which recorded 99.9% and 99.2% reliability respectively.

"Our 39% exposure to LNG gas hub indices allowed us to take advantage of increased LNG spot prices in the market over the period, demonstrating the importance of maintaining a balanced and flexible portfolio.

"At Sangomar the 24-well drilling program has been completed and the project has achieved nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Commissioning activities continue to progress as planned and start-up of gas and water injection systems is underway.

The Scarborough Energy Project in Western Australia is now 73% complete and remains on target for first LNG cargo in 2026. Installation of the offshore Scarborough gas trunkline was completed in early October.

"At the end of September we completed the acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas. Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the acquisition of Tellurian and its development opportunity, now named Woodside Louisiana LNG.

"The Clean Ammonia Project is expected to produce first ammonia in 2025 and at Woodside Louisiana LNG we are targeting final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025. These acquisitions expand our diverse, geographically advantaged portfolio and position Woodside to execute our strategy to thrive through the energy transition and deliver long-term value to shareholders

"Our sale and purchase agreement with JERA for the long-term supply of LNG from Woodside's global portfolio again evidenced the value Asian customers place on our product.

"Woodside's commitment to the domestic market was also demonstrated by the execution of gas sales of 66 petajoules (PJ) across 2025 and 2026 in Western Australia. In eastern Australia, to date we have executed sales of 63 PJ across 2025 and 2026 under an ongoing Expression of Interest process, with further sales expected to be completed in the fourth quarter."

1 16% of total equity production in the quarter was sold on prices linked to gas hub indices. 2 The completion excludes the Pluto Train 1 modifications project. 3 Production of lower carbon ammonia is conditional on supply of carbon abated hydrogen and ExxonMobil's CCS facility becoming operational. See disclaimer and important notices on page 16 for information on "lower carbon ammonia".

Comparative performance at a glance

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Change

Q3 2023 Change

YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Revenue $ million 3,679 3,033 21% 3,259 13% 9,681 10,673 (9%) Production4 MMboe 53.1 44.4 20% 47.8 11% 142.4 139.1 2% Gas MMscf/d 2,001 1,885 6% 2,001 1,939 2,000 (3%) Liquids Mbbl/d 226 157 44% 169 34% 180 159 13% Total Mboe/d 577 488 18% 520 11% 520 510 2% Sales MMboe 55.8 48.0 16% 53.3 5% 149.7 152.1 (2%) Gas MMscf/d 2,154 2,103 2% 2,341 (8%) 2,075 2,292 (9%) Liquids Mbbl/d 228 159 43% 169 35% 182 155 17% Total Mboe/d 606 528 15% 579 5% 546 557 (2%) Average realised price $/boe 65 62 5% 60 8% 63 69 (9%) Capital expenditure5 $ million 3,033 1,233 146% 1,360 123% 5,445 4,135 32% Capex excl. acquisitions $ million 1,133 1,233 (8%) 1,360 (17%) 3,545 4,135 (14%) Acquisitions6 $ million 1,900 100% 100% 1,900 100%

Operations

Pluto LNG

Achieved outstanding quarterly LNG reliability of 99.9%.

North West Shelf (NWS) Project

Achieved outstanding quarterly LNG reliability of 99.2%.

Successfully completed planned maintenance offshore at North Rankin Complex and an onshore LNG train at Karratha Gas Plant (KGP), and production has recommenced as planned.

Continued to pursue opportunities for third party onshore gas processing following announcement of the Western Australian Government's updated policy allowing onshore gas exports.

Took FID on the Low-Low Pressure Operation Project at Goodwyn Alpha, aimed at increasing NWS production from the Goodwyn area reservoirs. This project is targeted for start-up in Q2 2027.

Planning to bring one LNG train offline for retirement in the fourth quarter of 2024.



4 Q3 2024 includes 0.28 MMboe, Q2 2024 includes 0.30 MMboe and Q3 2023 includes 0.26 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector. 5 Includes capital additions on property plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation capitalised, other corporate spend and investment expenditure on Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project. 6 Acquisition of OCI's Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas.

Bass Strait

Safely completed the Kipper Compression Project, adding compression facilities on the West Tuna Platform, increasing production potential of existing well stock and enabling development of additional Kipper reserves.

Continued optimisation of facilities through the Gippsland Asset Streamlining project with closure of the Cobia Platform in September 2024.

Ethane power generation project successfully started up in September.

Sangomar

Achieved nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in July 2024.

Continued to receive strong interest in Sangomar crude from buyers in Europe and Asia.

The final Phase 1 well was drilled and completed in the period. The Sangomar drilling campaign is now complete marking the successful drilling and completion of 24 development wells.

Start-up of gas and water injection systems has commenced and commissioning activities are expected to continue through 2024.

Gulf of Mexico

Completed a planned shutdown on Shenzi in July 2024 which included integrity inspections and control system improvements.

Completed a planned three-well intervention campaign on Mad Dog A-Spar.

In September, Hurricanes Francine and Helene caused deferrals at our operated and non-operated GOM facilities, largely due to availability of third-party infrastructure and planned facility ramp down.

Marketing and Trading

Signed a long-term LNG SPA with JERA to supply approximately 0.4 million tonnes (six cargoes) of LNG per year over 10 years on a delivered basis, commencing in April 2026. LNG delivered under the SPA will be sourced from volumes across Woodside's global portfolio.

Sold 39% of produced LNG at prices linked to gas hub indices in the quarter (36% year to date). 7 Full year gas hub guidance has been increased to 33-37% of produced LNG.

Full year gas hub guidance has been increased to 33-37% of produced LNG. Executed 66 PJ of Western Australian gas sales for delivery across 2025 and 2026. Woodside continues to engage with the Western Australian domestic market on additional supply requirements for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Woodside continued its eastern Australian Expression of Interest (EOI) process with executed sales to date already of 63 PJ across 2025 and 2026. The remaining sales under the EOI process are expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

Projects

Scarborough Energy Project

The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project was 73% complete at the end of the quarter.

41 of 51 Pluto Train 2 modules have been delivered to site, with 39 modules set in position at the end of the quarter.

Fabrication of the floating production unit (FPU) hull and topsides progressed, with installation of piping, electrical, and instrumentation packages continuing on the topsides and the hull entering its second dry dock in preparation for FPU integration activities in 2025.

Trunkline installation was completed subsequent to the quarter.

The drilling program continued with batch drilling of the development wells ongoing.

First steel was cut at the module yard on the Pluto Train 1 modifications project and site preparation works at the Pluto LNG facility commenced.

First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.

7 16% of total equity production in the quarter was sold on prices linked to gas hub indices (16% of total equity production year to date).

Trion

The Trion project was 15% complete at the end of the quarter.

Awarded contracts for the floating, storage and offloading vessel (FSO) bare boat charter, aviation services, and fibre optic trunkline installation.

Procurement activities continued, including delivery of long lead items to subsea equipment manufacturers.

Completed the FPU hull 90% model review and initiated FPU pre-construction activities.

Woodside Louisiana LNG (Driftwood LNG)

Subsequent to the quarter, completed acquisition of Tellurian and its US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development opportunity in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Woodside acquired all issued and outstanding Tellurian common stock for approximately $900 million cash, or $1.00 per share. The implied enterprise value was approximately $1,200 million. 8

Woodside has renamed the Driftwood LNG development opportunity Woodside Louisiana LNG.

Woodside is targeting FID readiness from the first quarter of 2025.

Decommissioning

The Griffin, Stybarrow and Enfield decommissioning campaign continued with ~54 km of flexible flowlines and umbilicals recovered in the quarter, and completion of wellhead severance activities at Enfield.

The well plug and abandonment campaign at the Stybarrow field is 40% complete, with 4 wells plugged and abandoned to date.

At Mad Dog in US Gulf of Mexico, operator (BP) completed plug and abandonment of well 869-1.

Exploration and development

Calypso

Pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) engineering studies continued to mature the technical definition and cost estimate for the deepwater infield host.

Fiscal and marketing negotiations continued with various counterparties to assess the commercial options to monetise the Calypso resource.

Browse

Additional information was provided to the WA Environmental Protection Authority to support the final phase of assessment of the Browse to North West Shelf Project environmental referral.

Engineering studies on Browse to North West Shelf Project continue to optimise the upstream development concept and improve project cost and schedule certainty.

Sunrise

The Sunrise Joint Venture participants continued negotiations with the Australian and Timor-Leste Governments to progress a new Production Sharing Contract, Petroleum Mining Code and fiscal regime.

The concept study for the potential development of Greater Sunrise is expected to conclude in Q4 2024.



8 Includes $50 million for Tellurian's Series C Convertible Preferred equity shares, ~$65 million of net debt, ~$20 million net working capital adjustment, ~$50 million for management and debt change of control costs and ~$135m of interim funding from signing to close. Does not include management construction incentive payment awards. The accounting treatment of the purchase price will be included in Woodside's 2024 Annual Report and will include share purchase consideration, interim funding and other items.

Exploration

In Congo, the Niamou Marine-1 (non-operated) well reached total depth in September 2024. The well did not encounter hydrocarbons.

In September 2024, Woodside was granted Exploration Permit WA-554-P in the Barrow sub-Basin, Western Australia. WA-554-P comprises a total area of 943 km 2 . Woodside holds a 100% working interest in the permit.

. Woodside holds a 100% working interest in the permit. Subsequent to the period, Woodside acquired a 40% non-operated stake in ENI's Tiba Block in the Nile Delta, Egypt.

New energy and carbon solutions

Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project

Completed OCI Clean Ammonia acquisition, comprising 100% of OCI Clean Ammonia Holding B.V., which holds its lower carbon ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas.

The acquisition was for an all-cash consideration of approximately $2,350 million, inclusive of capital expenditure through completion of phase 1 of the project. OCI is continuing to manage the construction of the project under the Construction Management Agreement.

Woodside is targeting first ammonia production from 2025 and lower carbon ammonia from 2026 following commencement of CCS operations.9

H2OK

Secured non-binding offtake term sheets with several customers and continued to advance pricing and volume discussions with additional offtakers.

Woodside continues to await final guidance for the 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit.

Woodside Solar

Woodside continued working with the Western Australian Government to progress its process to develop common user transmission infrastructure required to support the proposed Woodside Solar project.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities

Woodside was awarded two greenhouse gas assessment permits to progress CCS evaluation work: G-18-AP, offshore Onslow, Western Australia, as part of a joint venture with Chevron Australia New Ventures Pty Ltd; and G-19-AP, off the coast of Victoria, as part of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture (GBJV).



Corporate activities

London Stock Exchange listing

Subsequent to the period, Woodside announced it will delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The last day of trading of Woodside shares on the LSE will be 19 November 2024.

Funding

Woodside successfully raised $2 billion in the US market through a multi-tranche SEC registered bond in September 2024, comprising a $1.25 billion 10-year bond and a $0.75 billion 30-year bond.

Woodside converted and upsized an existing $800 million revolving facility to a new $1.2 billion 7-year syndicated term loan primarily from Asian and European banks.

9 Production of lower carbon ammonia is conditional on supply of carbon abated hydrogen and ExxonMobil's CCS facility becoming operational. See disclaimer and important notices on page 18 for information on "lower carbon ammonia".

Hedging

Woodside hedged approximately 29.3 MMboe of 2024 oil production at an average price of approximately $75.6 per barrel, with approximately 72% delivered as of 30 September 2024.

As at 30 September, Woodside had hedged approximately 18.6 MMboe of 2025 production. An additional 11.4 MMboe was subsequently added with the total for 2025 now 30 MMboe at an average price of approximately $78.75.

Woodside also has a hedging program for Corpus Christi LNG volumes designed to protect against downside pricing risk. These hedges are Henry Hub (HH) and Title Transfer Facility (TTF) commodity swaps. Approximately 88% of volumes for the remainder of 2024, 83% of 2025 and 25% of 2026 volumes have been hedged.

The year-to-date realised value of all hedged positions for as of 30 September 2024 is a pre-tax expense of approximately $70 million, with $195 million related to oil price hedges offset by $88 million profit related to Corpus Christi hedges and $37 million related to other hedge positions. Hedging losses will be included in "other expenses" in the full-year financial statements.

Climate and sustainability

Woodside released its 2023 Reconciliation Action Plan 2021-2025 (RAP) Report. The report reflects Woodside's progress against the four pillars outlined in the RAP including Respect for Culture and Heritage, Capability and Capacity, Economic Participation, and Stronger Communities.

Subsequent to the period Woodside signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) regarding collaboration on methane emissions management.

Upcoming events 2024 2025

November 2024 6-7 Australia investor site visit January 2025 22 Q4 2024 Report

2024 full-year guidance

Prior Current Production MMboe 185 195 (505 533 Mboe/day) 189 195 (516 533 Mboe/day) Capital expenditure10 billion 5.0 5.5 4.8 5.2 Gas hub exposure11 of produced LNG 26 33 33 37

10 Capital expenditure includes the following participating interests; Sangomar (82%); Scarborough (90% following completion of the transaction with LNG Japan in March 2024 and 74.9% following completion of the transaction with JERA, expected in the second half of 2024), Pluto Train 2 (51%) and Trion (60%). Trion capital expenditure includes Pemex carry. This guidance assumes no change to these participating interests in 2024. This excludes the impact of any future asset sell-downs, acquisitions or other changes in equity. 11 Gas hub indices include Japan Korea Marker (JKM), TTF and National Balancing Point (NBP). It excludes HH.

Production summary

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Gas MMscf/d 2,001 1,885 2,001 1,939 2,000 Liquids Mbbl/d 226 157 169 180 159 Total Mboe/d 577 488 520 520 510

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 AUSTRALIA LNG North West Shelf Mboe 7,029 7,088 6,590 22,309 25,009 Pluto12 Mboe 12,007 11,726 12,261 35,487 33,180 Wheatstone Mboe 2,565 1,959 2,610 6,881 7,654 Total Mboe 21,601 20,773 21,461 64,677 65,843 Pipeline gas Bass Strait Mboe 4,069 3,410 4,591 9,838 11,894 Other13 Mboe 4,016 3,848 3,472 11,142 9,589 Total Mboe 8,085 7,258 8,063 20,980 21,483 Crude oil and condensate North West Shelf Mbbl 1,265 1,260 1,278 3,937 4,508 Pluto12 Mbbl 966 933 976 2,830 2,636 Wheatstone Mbbl 474 380 477 1,316 1,310 Bass Strait Mbbl 701 503 982 1,696 2,663 Macedon Pyrenees Mbbl 633 107 688 849 2,078 Ngujima-Yin Mbbl 1,231 974 1,140 3,091 2,009 Okha Mbbl 615 491 608 1,572 1,460 Total Mboe 5,885 4,648 6,149 15,291 16,664 NGL North West Shelf Mbbl 288 279 276 857 907 Pluto12 Mbbl 55 59 53 168 148 Bass Strait Mbbl 1,152 941 1,380 2,925 3,294 Total Mboe 1,495 1,279 1,709 3,950 4,349 Total Australia14 Mboe 37,066 33,958 37,382 104,898 108,339 Mboe/d 403 373 406 383 397

12 Q3 2024 includes 1.89 MMboe of LNG, 0.08 MMboe of condensate and 0.05 MMboe of NGL, Q2 2024 includes 2.18 MMboe of LNG, 0.10 MMboe of condensate and 0.06 MMboe of NGL and Q3 2023 includes 2.07 MMboe of LNG and 0.08 MMboe of condensate and 0.05 MMboe of NGL processed at the Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector. 13 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects. 14 Q3 2024 includes 0.28 MMboe, Q2 2024 includes 0.30 MMboe and Q3 2023 includes 0.26 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 INTERNATIONAL Pipeline gas Gulf of Mexico Mboe 327 324 350 1,011 1,029 Trinidad Tobago Mboe 2,289 1,736 2,413 6,528 7,372 Other15 Mboe 17 47 Total Mboe 2,616 2,060 2,780 7,539 8,448 Crude oil and condensate Atlantis Mbbl 2,351 2,019 2,714 6,811 8,202 Mad Dog Mbbl 2,363 2,944 2,188 8,072 4,754 Shenzi Mbbl 2,047 2,333 2,158 6,785 7,353 Trinidad Tobago Mbbl 143 94 201 363 792 Sangomar Mbbl 5,902 540 6,442 Other15 Mbbl 81 81 36 243 156 Total Mboe 12,887 8,011 7,297 28,716 21,257 NGL Gulf of Mexico Mbbl 515 355 362 1,263 1,043 Other15 Mbbl 10 27 Total Mboe 515 355 372 1,263 1,070 Total International Mboe 16,018 10,426 10,449 37,518 30,775 Mboe/d 174 115 114 137 113 Total production Mboe 53,084 44,384 47,831 142,416 139,114 Mboe/d 577 488 520 520 510

15 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.

Product sales

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Gas MMscf/d 2,154 2,103 2,341 2,075 2,292 Liquids Mbbl/d 228 159 169 182 155 Total Mboe/d 606 528 579 546 557

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 AUSTRALIA LNG North West Shelf Mboe 7,353 7,081 7,639 22,442 27,206 Pluto Mboe 12,014 12,749 12,622 35,276 33,524 Wheatstone16 Mboe 3,048 2,264 2,541 7,901 7,203 Total Mboe 22,415 22,094 22,802 65,619 67,933 Pipeline gas Bass Strait Mboe 4,163 3,508 4,506 10,241 11,701 Other17 Mboe 3,816 3,435 3,243 10,145 9,222 Total Mboe 7,979 6,943 7,749 20,386 20,923 Crude oil and condensate North West Shelf18 Mbbl 1,253 1,904 1,471 4,371 4,155 Pluto Mbbl 858 1,283 1,228 2,781 2,456 Wheatstone Mbbl 360 666 689 1,355 1,348 Bass Strait Mbbl 662 271 1,407 1,530 2,524 Ngujima-Yin Mbbl 1,082 1,018 708 3,099 1,849 Okha Mbbl 618 572 1,297 1,808 1,950 Macedon Pyrenees Mbbl 498 1 994 1,551 Total Mboe 5,331 5,714 6,801 15,938 15,833 NGL North West Shelf Mbbl 249 266 263 770 688 Pluto Mbbl 52 49 32 156 287 Bass Strait Mbbl 1,142 361 959 2,288 2,971 Total Mboe 1,443 676 1,254 3,214 3,946 Total Australia Mboe 37,168 35,427 38,606 105,157 108,635 Mboe/d 404 389 420 384 398

16 Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.29 MMboe in Q3 2024, 0.19 MMboe in Q2 2024 and 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023. 17 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects. 18 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants to Marketing liquids of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 INTERNATIONAL Pipeline gas Gulf of Mexico Mboe 286 336 321 908 1,005 Trinidad Tobago Mboe 2,004 1,606 2,574 6,067 7,569 Other19 Mboe 2 5 7 13 20 Total Mboe 2,292 1,947 2,902 6,988 8,594 Crude oil and condensate Atlantis Mbbl 2,436 2,013 2,442 6,875 7,820 Mad Dog Mbbl 2,489 3,043 2,041 8,158 4,610 Shenzi Mbbl 2,032 2,430 2,123 6,814 7,448 Trinidad Tobago Mbbl 221 19 242 292 903 Sangomar Mbbl 6,070 6,070 Other19 Mbbl 45 59 61 164 189 Total Mboe 13,293 7,564 6,909 28,373 20,970 NGL Gulf of Mexico Mbbl 388 454 379 1,255 1,084 Other19 Mbbl 1 3 4 7 11 Total Mboe 389 457 383 1,262 1,095 Total International Mboe 15,974 9,968 10,194 36,623 30,659 Mboe/d 174 110 111 134 112 MARKETING20 LNG Mboe 2,077 2,593 4,329 6,756 12,344 Liquids21 Mboe 555 37 169 1,163 429 Total Mboe 2,632 2,630 4,498 7,919 12,773 Total Marketing Mboe 2,632 2,630 4,498 7,919 12,773 Total sales Mboe 55,774 48,025 53,298 149,699 152,067 Mboe/d 606 528 579 546 557

19 Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.29 MMboe in Q3 2024, 0.19 MMboe in Q2 2024 and 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023. 20 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects. 21 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants to Marketing liquids of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.

Revenue

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 AUSTRALIA North West Shelf 520 524 575 1,636 2,512 Pluto 920 891 923 2,556 2,778 Wheatstone22 237 202 246 662 774 Bass Strait 344 247 379 814 918 Macedon 48 48 41 147 145 Ngujima-Yin 94 91 64 277 164 Okha 51 46 103 147 159 Pyrenees 44 88 139 INTERNATIONAL Atlantis 194 168 209 558 611 Mad Dog 192 249 170 645 354 Shenzi 160 205 178 555 577 Trinidad Tobago23 63 38 17 162 265 Sangomar 464 464 Other24 3 5 5 13 14 Marketing revenue25 285 265 298 777 1,121 Total sales revenue26 3,619 2,979 3,208 9,501 10,531 Processing revenue 54 52 50 167 135 Shipping and other revenue 6 2 1 13 7 Total revenue 3,679 3,033 3,259 9,681 10,673

22 Q3 2024 includes -$28 million, Q2 2024 includes -$10 million and Q3 2023 includes $11 million recognised in relation to periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales. These amounts will be included within other income/(expenses) in the financial statements rather than operating revenue. 23 Includes the impact of periodic adjustments related to the production sharing contract (PSC). 24 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells. 25 Values include revenue generated from purchased LNG and Liquids volumes, as well as the marketing margin on the sale of Woodside's produced LNG and liquids portfolio. Marketing revenue excludes hedging impacts and cargo swaps where a Woodside produced cargo is sold and repurchased from the same counterparty to optimise the portfolio. The margin for these cargo swaps is recognised net in other income. 26 Total sales revenue excludes all hedging impacts.

Realised prices

Units Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Units Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 LNG produced27 $/MMBtu 10.8 9.6 10.3 $/boe 68 60 65 LNG traded28 $/MMBtu 11.2 9.1 8.2 $/boe 71 58 52 Pipeline gas $/boe 38 38 28 Oil and condensate $/bbl 78 83 82 $/boe 78 83 82 NGL $/bbl 48 44 45 $/boe 48 44 45 Liquids traded28 $/bbl 60 79 72 $/boe 60 79 72 Average realised price for pipeline gas: Western Australia A$/GJ 6.5 6.5 6.1 East coast Australia A$/GJ 14.2 14.3 12.3 International $/Mcf 4.3 3.9 3.8 Average realised price $/boe 65 62 60 Dated Brent $/bbl 80 85 87 JCC (lagged three months) $/bbl 88 84 84 WTI $/bbl 75 81 82 JKM $/MMBtu 12.4 9.6 10.9 TTF $/MMBtu 11.2 9.2 10.3

Average realised price increased 5% from the prior quarter reflecting higher JKM, JCC and TTF.

27 Realised prices include the impact of periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales. 28 Excludes any additional benefit attributed to produced volumes through third-party trading activities.

Capital expenditure (US$ million)

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Exploration and evaluation capitalised29,30 6 38 3 82 132 Property plant and equipment 1,076 1,135 1,313 3,301 3,821 Other31 51 60 44 162 182 Sub Total (excluding acquisitions) 1,133 1,233 1,360 3,545 4,135 Acquisitions 1,900 1,900 Total 3,033 1,233 1,360 5,445 4,135

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Sangomar 73 206 257 489 808 Scarborough 438 563 613 1,575 1,817 Trion 225 137 111 459 119 Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project 1,900 1,900 Other 397 327 379 1,022 1,391 Total 3,033 1,233 1,360 5,445 4,135

Other expenditure (US$ million)

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Exploration and evaluation expensed32 90 46 123 190 256 Permit amortisation 2 3 3 8 7 Total 92 49 126 198 263

Trading costs 132 128 265 405 887

29 Exploration capitalised represents expenditure on successful and pending wells, plus permit acquisition costs during the period and is net of well costs reclassified to expense on finalisation of well results. 30 Project final investment decisions result in amounts of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expense (from current and prior years) being transferred to oil and gas properties. This table does not reflect the impact of such transfers. 31 Other primarily incorporates corporate spend including SAP build costs, carbon costs and other investments. 32 Includes seismic and general permit activities and other exploration costs.

Exploration or appraisal wells drilled

Region Permit Area Well Target Interest (%) Spud Date Water depth (m) Actual well depth (m)33 Remarks Congo Marine XX Niamou

Marine 1 Oil 22.5%

Non-Operator 24 May

2024 2,094 6,928 Drilling

complete

Permits and licences

Key changes to permit and licence holdings during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 are noted below.

Region Permits or licence areas Change in interest (%) Current interest (%) Remarks Australia WA-554-P 100% 100% Licence entry Gulf of Mexico GB 729, GB 772,

GB 773 (40%) 0 Licence expiry Egypt Nile Delta34 Tiba Block 40% 40% Licence entry

33 Well depths are referenced to the rig rotary table. 34 Subsequent to the period

Production rates

Average daily production rates (100% project) for the quarter ended 30 September 2024:

Woodside

share35 Production rate

(100% project, Mboe/d) Remarks Sept 2024 June 2024 AUSTRALIA NWS Project LNG 29.58% 259 256 Crude oil and condensate 29.71% 46 46 NGL 29.71% 10 10 Pluto LNG LNG 90.00% 122 116 Production was higher following completion of planned maintenance activities in Q2. Crude oil and condensate 90.00% 10 10 Pluto-KGP Interconnector LNG 100.00% 21 24 Crude oil and condensate 100.00% 1 1 NGL 100.00% 1 1 Wheatstone36 LNG 12.02% 232 212 Production was higher due to improved reliability. Crude oil and condensate 14.68% 33 30 Bass Strait Pipeline gas 43.83% 102 86 Production was higher due to increased seasonal domestic gas demand. Crude oil and condensate 46.73% 16 12 NGL 47.40% 26 23 Australia Oil Ngujima-Yin 60.00% 22 18 Production at Ngujima-Yin and Okha was higher due to improved reliability and production optimisation. Okha 50.00% 13 11 Pyrenees 63.48% 11 2 Production at Pyrenees was higher following completion of planned turnaround in Q2. Other Pipeline gas37 44 42

35 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period. 36 The Wheatstone asset processes gas from several offshore gas fields, including the Julimar and Brunello fields, for which Woodside has 65% participating interest and is the operator. 37 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.

Woodside

share38 Production rate

(100% project, Mboe/d) Remarks Sept 2024 June 2024 INTERNATIONAL Atlantis Crude oil and condensate 38.50% 66 58 Production was higher following completion of planned turnaround activities in Q2, partially offset by weather. NGL 38.50% 5 4 Pipeline Gas 38.50% 7 5 Mad Dog Crude oil and condensate 20.86% 123 155 Production was lower due to planned interventions and weather. NGL 20.86% 7 5 Pipeline Gas 20.86% 2 3 Shenzi Crude oil and condensate 65.02% 34 39 Production was lower due to planned well intervention, unplanned downtime, and weather. NGL 64.69% 3 2 Pipeline Gas 63.93% 1 1 Trinidad Tobago Crude oil and condensate 57.49%39 3 2 Production was higher following completion of planned maintenance activities in Q2. Pipeline gas 50.31%39 49 39 Sangomar Crude Oil 78.74%39 81 8 Production was higher due to continued ramp-up and commissioning of the field.

38 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period. 39 Operations governed by production sharing contracts, Woodside share may change monthly.

Disclaimer and important notice

Forward looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements with respect to Woodside's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, for example, but not limited to, statements regarding long-term demand for Woodside's products, development, completion and execution of Woodside's projects, expectations regarding future capital expenditures, the payment of future dividends and the amount thereof, future results of projects, operating activities and new energy products, expectations and plans for renewables production capacity and investments in, and development of, renewables projects expectations and guidance with respect to production, capital and exploration expenditure and gas hub exposure, and expectations regarding the achievement of Woodside's net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction and new energy investment targets and other climate and sustainability goals.

All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'guidance', 'foresee', 'likely', 'potential', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'aim', 'aspire', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'target', 'plan', 'strategy', 'forecast', 'outlook', 'project', 'schedule', 'will', 'should', 'seek' and other similar words or expressions. Similarly, statements that describe the objectives, plans, goals or expectations of Woodside are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this report are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events or performance, but are in the nature of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions.

Those statements and any assumptions on which they are based are subject to change without notice and are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Woodside, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, actual demand for Woodside's products, currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, gas commercialisation, development progress, operating results, engineering estimates, reserve and resource estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, climate related risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, the actions of third parties, project delay or advancement, regulatory approvals, the impact of armed conflict and political instability (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and in the Middle East) on economic activity and oil and gas supply and demand, cost estimates, the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Woodside or the industries in which it operates, including potential changes to tax laws, the impact of general economic conditions, inflationary conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in financial markets, and risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences, and uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested properties and businesses.

A more detailed summary of the key risks relating to Woodside and its business can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and in Woodside's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Woodside website at https://www.woodside.com/investors/reports-investor-briefings. You should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this report.

If any of the assumptions on which a forward-looking statement is based were to change or be found to be incorrect, this would likely cause outcomes to differ from the statements made in this report.

Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. None of Woodside nor any of its related bodies corporate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives, nor any person named in this report or involved in the preparation of the information in this report, makes any representation, assurance, guarantee or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any outcomes, events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement in this report.

All forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect Woodside's views held as at the date of this report and, except as required by applicable law, Woodside does not intend to, undertake to, or assume any obligation to, provide any additional information or update or revise any of these statements after the date of this report, either to make them conform to actual results or as a result of new information, future events, changes in Woodside's expectations or otherwise.

Past performance (including historical financial and operational information) is given for illustrative purposes only. It should not be relied on as, and is not necessarily, a reliable indicator of future performance, including future security prices.

Other important information

All figures are Woodside share for the quarter ending 30 September 2024, unless otherwise stated.

All references to dollars, cents or in this report are to US currency, unless otherwise stated.

References to "Woodside" may be references to Woodside Energy Group Ltd and/or its applicable subsidiaries (as the context requires).

Units of measure and conversion factors

Product Unit Conversion factor Natural gas 5,700 scf 1 boe Condensate 1 bbl 1 boe Oil 1 bbl 1 boe Natural gas liquids 1 bbl 1 boe Facility Unit LNG conversion factor Karratha Gas Plant 1 tonne 8.08 boe Pluto Gas Plant 1 tonne 8.34 boe Wheatstone 1 tonne 8.27 boe

The LNG conversion factor from tonne to boe is specific to volumes produced at each facility and is based on gas composition which may change over time.

Term Definition bbl barrel bcf billion cubic feet of gas boe barrel of oil equivalent GJ gigajoule Mbbl thousand barrels Mbbl/d thousand barrels per day Mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent Mboe/d thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf thousand cubic feet of gas MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent MMBtu million British thermal units MMscf/d million standard cubic feet of gas per day PJ petajoules scf standard cubic feet of gas TJ terajoule

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

