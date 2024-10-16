Revopoint International Limited: Blue Laser Scanning Breakthrough: Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner Launches on Kickstarter!

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024. The Kickstarter campaign started today and will run until November 14th.







In just 4 hours, over 1200 backers have pledged more than $1 million to propel this campaign far past its funding goal. This reflects the recognition Revopoint has earned and the enthusiasm for MetroX among prosumers.

MetroXis a versatile 3D scanner that combines blue laser and blue structured light technology. Its 4 scanning modes give you the right tools to optimally capture every aspect of small to medium objects, from flat areas to complex details.

Four Scanning Modes

(a) Cross Lines laser: Fourteen crossed lines rapidly scan larger surfaces at speeds of up to 800,000 points per second. No scanning spray is needed for glossy or black areas.

(b) Parallel Lines laser: Seven high-powered parallel blue laser lines are projected to accurately capture fine details, edges, and complex surfaces.

(c) Full-field structured light: Using blue structured light, it offers high-speed scanning at up to 7 million points/second for efficient point cloud capture. This mode also enables marker-free scanning of feature-rich objects, simplifying the process and reducing setup time.

(d) Auto Turntable: The hands-free setup lets users place MetroX on a desk and automatically scan objects using the Dual-axis Turntable and full-field structured light.

High Precision and Accuracy

MetroXcaptures feature-rich and featureless objects with remarkable fidelity-up to 0.01 mm precision, 0.03 mm accuracy, and a fused point distance of up to 0.05 mm.

Seamless Workflow

The free companion software, Revo Scan, streamlines the scanning and post-processing workflow, covering point cloud fusion, meshing, editing, and import/export options. It can also offer a wide variety of file formats for full compatibility with third-party software like Quicksurface, Geomagic Wrap, and Geomagic Control. During the Kickstarter campaign, Revopoint will offer Quicksurface for full scan-to-CAD capabilities as an Add-on at a competitive price.

Professional Solutions

MetroXoffers professionals an enhanced reverse engineering, quality control, additive manufacturing, and rapid prototyping 3D modeling experience with metrology-grade accuracy at an appealing price.

Get your MetroX for only $669now.

Contact information:

Address: 6/F, Manulife Place,348 Kwun Tong Road, KL, Hong Kong

Email: brand@revopoint3d.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6a5785-3c51-4a2c-b967-3c497510a016