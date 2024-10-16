Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Easily recyclable large-capacity transparent containers are coming: SK chemicals launches 'ECOTRIA CLARO 300' with improved recyclability

  • Enables large-capacity container production while improving transparency and recyclability
  • Targeting large-capacity bottle market of 2 liters or more••• Aims to achieve sales of 30,000 tons in EBM market

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals strengthens its Sustainable Packaging Solution (SPS) lineup.

SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 16th the launch of 'ECOTRIA CLARO 300', a copolyester that expands recyclability and molding/processing versatility.

The newly introduced material ECOTRIA CLARO 300 possesses the inherent properties of copolyester such as transparency and chemical resistance, while also being recyclable and suitable for Extrusion Blow Molding (EBM).

Container made with SK chemicals' ECOTRIA CLARO 300 material using the EBM method

The company explains that this material has a higher viscosity than existing copolyester products even under high-temperature molding conditions, making it suitable for EBM molding.

The EBM method is suitable for molding large-sized containers. It creates desired container shapes by heating extruded plastic tubes and inflating them with air, similar to blowing a bubble with bubble gum. Therefore, it requires a high-viscosity material that maintains its shape without melting during the high-temperature molding process in manufacturing.

Typical transparent materials like PET and copolyester lack the heat resistance and viscosity required for high-temperature EBM molding conditions, so opaque materials such as PP (polypropylene) and PE (polyethylene) have been mainly used for large-capacity container materials. The company anticipates that ECOTRIA CLARO 300, which can be processed with EBM molding and easily recycled as it's classified as PET, will quickly replace the large-capacity container market where transparency is required.

SK chemicals' strategy is to actively target the large-capacity container market requiring transparency, such as large water bottles, juice, and beverages, aiming to expand copolyester sales in the EBM application market to about 30,000 tons.

Kim Eung-soo, Head of the Green Materials Business at SK chemicals, said, "With the launch of ECOTRIA CLARO 300, SK chemicals can now provide a wide range of customized sustainable packaging solutions from cosmetic sample bottles under 100 ml to large-capacity beverage containers," adding, "We will continue to develop technologies that can implement the physical properties and quality of materials needed for injection molding techniques and various applications, expanding the use of sustainable packaging materials."

SK Chemicals Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529176/Container_SK_chemicals__ECOTRIA_CLARO_300_material_EBM_method.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/4956144/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/easily-recyclable-large-capacity-transparent-containers-are-coming-sk-chemicals-launches-ecotria-claro-300-with-improved-recyclability-302274413.html

