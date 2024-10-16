Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 08:12 Uhr
CLO Virtual Fashion Brings Together Europe's Fashion Leaders and Innovators at Munich User Summit

MUNICH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the leading provider of digital 3D garment solutions, hosted its Enterprise User Summit in Munich on September 12, 2024. The exclusive event was attended by representatives of over 80 fashion brands and vendors, including 3D creative leads, designers, and pattern makers from renowned brands such as Hugo Boss, adidas, Gucci, Tom Tailor, Marks and Spencer, s.Oliver, Fjällräven, and VAUDE.

Panel discussion highlighting the efficient collaboration between brands and vendors in CLO

The Summit included presentations, panel talks, and interactive booths to help users generate new ideas, build industry relationships, and learn how to achieve their goals within the CLO Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital workflow that streamlines and inspires co-creation at every stage of clothing creation.

This year's Summit focused on collaboration to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency in the 3D fashion design process. By fostering strong partnerships and encouraging seamless integration between different stakeholders, the summit aimed to drive innovation and propel the industry towards greater success. A panel discussion highlighted the efficient collaboration between brands and vendors in CLO, featuring successes from Joana Sousa, 3D Lead at FSM, Jessica Lee, President at Unifi3D, and Pedro Dias, Owner of Jadifex, in collaborating directly with brands within the CLO Ecosystem.

A highly anticipated moment was the presentation by Intersport, showcasing their journey in implementing CLO and emphasizing how they measured the impact and value of 3D. Etane Ebako from Intersport noted, "Working with 3D assets made it super easy for our designers and PLMs to visually communicate ideas with buyers who aren't as creatively inclined, helping us get faster decisions on projects."

Lisa Kohlert, VP of Business Development for CLO Europe, commented, "It has been inspiring to see so many users engage in conversations and share their success stories with the industry. Our main aim of this year's summit was to bring the 3D community in Europe together to drive innovation through collaboration and maximize the impact of 3D."

Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion, addressed the new paradigm of co-creation and its correlation with the value of digital assets at every stage of the value chain, stating, "In the wake of post-pandemic disruptions, the rapid acceleration of digitalization has prompted companies to recognize the true value of 3D. The question now arises: What is the true worth of your digital garment?"

About CLO Virtual Fashion

Evolved from the word "clothing", CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower everything related to garments - from design to styling, and beyond. With more than 20 years of research and development in accurate garment simulation, we are leading the market by digitally creating, merging, and converging all components related to digital garments through our state-of-the-art 3D cloth simulation algorithm.

With 13 offices worldwide, CLO hosts events globally, including recent Summits in Paris, Madrid, Hong Kong, New York, and Seoul.

For press inquiries, please contact global.bc@clo3d.com.

Link to photos

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ryf1JiBeRSuhIFAAcRku3jplwRhpsrfr?usp=drive_link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530779/Munich_User_Summit_Announcement.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clo-virtual-fashion-brings-together-europes-fashion-leaders-and-innovators-at-munich-user-summit-302276694.html

