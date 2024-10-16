Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Last Chance Recover, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking payment recovery solution designed to help e-commerce businesses reclaim up to 45% of revenue lost due to failed subscription payments and chargebacks. This innovative service addresses a critical but often overlooked issue in the e-commerce industry, where 25-45% of customer churn stems from preventable payment failures.

The new solution leverages proprietary recovery methods and partnerships with licensed debt collection agencies to recover outstanding accounts that have been previously written off by merchants. Last Chance Recover's approach is positioned as a last-resort option after traditional CRM-initiated decline recovery attempts have been exhausted.

"E-commerce businesses are losing money every day for no reason," said Sergio Delgadillo. "Our solution targets an invisible drain on revenue that has been largely ignored by the industry. We're not just recovering lost sales; we're helping businesses retain customers and boost their bottom line."

Addressing a Growing Challenge in E-commerce

The launch comes at a critical time for the e-commerce sector. With increasing fraud filters from credit card issuers, tougher algorithm scoring, and heightened scrutiny of merchant category codes, businesses face mounting challenges in maintaining healthy approval rates. Last Chance Recover's solution is designed to counteract these trends and provide a lifeline for merchants struggling with revenue loss.

Innovative Technology and Compliant Practices

Last Chance Recover's technology employs offline collection methods through legal and licensed partners. The company emphasizes its commitment to compliance, ensuring all collection activities adhere to federal and state debt collection laws and practices. This approach allows for effective revenue recovery while maintaining ethical standards and protecting client brands.

Impressive Results and Customer-Centric Approach

Early results demonstrate the solution's potential impact. In a case study involving 10,000 accounts, Last Chance Recover recovered $200,000 in revenue, with the client receiving $100,000. The company projects these figures to increase over time, as accounts continue to be processed over a five-year statute period.

"Contrary to popular belief, our collection activities do not damage brand reputation," Delgadillo added. "We employ soft collection practices and focus only on collectable accounts. Our top priority is protecting our clients' brands and preventing negative customer experiences."

Seamless Integration and Future Developments

Last Chance Recover acknowledges the potential challenges in implementing new systems and is working to streamline the process. The company offers assistance with data export and is developing an API for automatic data retrieval. Current integrations include popular CRMs such as Sticky.io, VRIO, and Sublytics, with plans to expand compatibility.

A Test Opportunity for E-commerce Businesses

Last Chance Recover is offering e-commerce businesses the opportunity to test their service. "We invite merchants to send us a test file of at least 10,000 accounts," Delgadillo stated. "There's no upfront cost, and these are accounts that have already been written off. It's a ten-minute process that could result in significant recovered revenue."

About Last Chance Recover

Last Chance Recover, headquartered in Wyoming, is a fintech company specializing in revenue recovery for B2C e-commerce businesses. The company's unique approach to debt collection focuses on maximizing revenue recovery while maintaining positive customer relationships and brand integrity.

