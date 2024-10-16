DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it purchased a total of 161,376 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 121,376 40,000 EUR2.1150 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.7600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0900 GBP1.7400 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1012 GBP1.7478

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,919,882 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,524 2.0950 XDUB 14:34:59 00029314825TRDU1 2,684 2.0950 XDUB 14:34:59 00029314824TRDU1 2,715 2.0950 XDUB 14:35:49 00029314828TRDU1 464 2.0950 XDUB 14:54:46 00029314990TRDU1 1,300 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315015TRDU1 938 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315014TRDU1 1,225 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315018TRDU1 1,000 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315017TRDU1 1,268 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315016TRDU1 1,225 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315021TRDU1 1,000 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315020TRDU1 1,241 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315019TRDU1 1,000 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315023TRDU1 1,251 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315022TRDU1 1,000 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315025TRDU1 1,265 2.1050 XDUB 14:58:24 00029315024TRDU1 1,945 2.1050 XDUB 14:59:04 00029315031TRDU1 3,677 2.1050 XDUB 15:04:12 00029315068TRDU1 1,471 2.1050 XDUB 15:04:12 00029315065TRDU1 6,903 2.1050 XDUB 15:04:12 00029315064TRDU1 4,011 2.1050 XDUB 15:04:12 00029315063TRDU1 2,052 2.1050 XDUB 15:04:12 00029315062TRDU1 1,681 2.1150 XDUB 15:16:05 00029315171TRDU1 277 2.1150 XDUB 15:16:05 00029315170TRDU1 799 2.1150 XDUB 15:18:09 00029315182TRDU1 1,250 2.1150 XDUB 15:18:09 00029315181TRDU1 629 2.1150 XDUB 15:20:09 00029315197TRDU1 269 2.1150 XDUB 15:20:09 00029315196TRDU1 896 2.1150 XDUB 15:20:09 00029315195TRDU1 2,406 2.1100 XDUB 15:20:29 00029315202TRDU1 8,821 2.1100 XDUB 15:20:29 00029315201TRDU1 2,591 2.1050 XDUB 15:29:30 00029315289TRDU1 4,453 2.1050 XDUB 15:29:30 00029315288TRDU1 2,599 2.1000 XDUB 15:30:20 00029315298TRDU1 1,935 2.0950 XDUB 15:32:08 00029315308TRDU1 2,061 2.0950 XDUB 15:34:16 00029315489TRDU1 1,994 2.0900 XDUB 15:37:51 00029315659TRDU1 4,860 2.0950 XDUB 15:43:26 00029315898TRDU1 2,966 2.0950 XDUB 15:43:26 00029315897TRDU1 815 2.0950 XDUB 15:54:14 00029316062TRDU1 1,213 2.0950 XDUB 15:54:14 00029316061TRDU1 1,795 2.0950 XDUB 15:56:04 00029316081TRDU1 1,996 2.0950 XDUB 15:57:36 00029316089TRDU1 796 2.0950 XDUB 15:59:19 00029316120TRDU1 1,007 2.0950 XDUB 15:59:19 00029316119TRDU1 347 2.0950 XDUB 16:00:46 00029316162TRDU1 1,500 2.0950 XDUB 16:00:46 00029316161TRDU1 204 2.0950 XDUB 16:00:46 00029316160TRDU1 1,707 2.0950 XDUB 16:02:33 00029316173TRDU1 1,871 2.0950 XDUB 16:04:04 00029316188TRDU1 900 2.0950 XDUB 16:05:32 00029316193TRDU1 545 2.0950 XDUB 16:05:32 00029316192TRDU1 571 2.0950 XDUB 16:05:32 00029316191TRDU1 565 2.0950 XDUB 16:07:03 00029316207TRDU1 1,324 2.0950 XDUB 16:07:03 00029316206TRDU1 214 2.0950 XDUB 16:08:27 00029316215TRDU1 587 2.0950 XDUB 16:08:37 00029316218TRDU1 2,000 2.0950 XDUB 16:09:16 00029316221TRDU1 70 2.0950 XDUB 16:09:16 00029316222TRDU1 1,861 2.0950 XDUB 16:12:40 00029316298TRDU1 1,360 2.0950 XDUB 16:12:40 00029316297TRDU1 788 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:50 00029316579TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:50 00029316581TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:50 00029316582TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:50 00029316583TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:50 00029316584TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316586TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316587TRDU1 1,000 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316588TRDU1 1,570 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316592TRDU1 777 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316591TRDU1 386 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316590TRDU1 1,961 2.1000 XDUB 16:27:51 00029316589TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,935 1.7420 XLON 14:35:49 00029314832TRDU1 1,070 1.7440 XLON 14:35:49 00029314831TRDU1 903 1.7440 XLON 14:35:49 00029314830TRDU1 81 1.7440 XLON 14:35:49 00029314829TRDU1 2,153 1.7460 XLON 14:49:58 00029314950TRDU1 2,242 1.7520 XLON 15:01:24 00029315042TRDU1 1,814 1.7520 XLON 15:04:12 00029315069TRDU1 104 1.7600 XLON 15:15:01 00029315150TRDU1 4,123 1.7580 XLON 15:15:07 00029315158TRDU1 2,600 1.7580 XLON 15:15:07 00029315157TRDU1 360 1.7480 XLON 15:30:20 00029315296TRDU1 3,823 1.7480 XLON 15:30:20 00029315297TRDU1 2,032 1.7400 XLON 15:45:26 00029315930TRDU1 2,027 1.7420 XLON 15:50:54 00029316012TRDU1 159 1.7440 XLON 16:03:19 00029316180TRDU1 116 1.7440 XLON 16:03:19 00029316179TRDU1 3 1.7440 XLON 16:04:03 00029316185TRDU1 663 1.7440 XLON 16:04:03 00029316187TRDU1 1,400 1.7440 XLON 16:04:03 00029316186TRDU1 6 1.7440 XLON 16:10:26 00029316229TRDU1 2,128 1.7440 XLON 16:10:27 00029316230TRDU1 2,085 1.7440 XLON 16:12:36 00029316296TRDU1 3,321 1.7440 XLON 16:12:36 00029316295TRDU1 7 1.7480 XLON 16:29:18 00029316599TRDU1 18 1.7480 XLON 16:29:18 00029316598TRDU1 1,627 1.7480 XLON 16:29:22 00029316605TRDU1 3,200 1.7480 XLON 16:29:22 00029316604TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 353085 EQS News ID: 2009107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009107&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)