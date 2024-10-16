Recent research conducted by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE on agrivoltaics show that not only did the crops grown under the PV panels benefit from the partial shading, but also that the PV system produced more electricity than previously assumed thanks to the cooling provided by the plants underneath. As part of the research project "Model Region: Agrivoltaics for Baden-Württemberg," a consortium of over thirty project partners, led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, is building and researching various agrivoltaic (APV) pilot plants in Baden-Württemberg. Initial interim results ...

