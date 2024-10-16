

EQS Newswire / 16/10/2024 / 10:00 MSK

Following the Exchange Offer completion and the subsequent delisting of shares from the Moscow Exchange as per disclosure made by the Company on 15 October 2024, Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces that Investor Relations team will be relocated to the Company's headquarters in Astana. The decision is driven by the Company's focus on AIX, its only and main listing, commitment to the development of financial infrastructure at AIFC and desire to strengthen core competencies in its home market. Evgeny Monakhov, Head of Investor Relations, will step down from his role effective immediately. Kirill Kuznetsov, who has joined the Company's Investor Relations team in 2019, will assume the role of Head of IR. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. 16/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

