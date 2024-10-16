Conceived an internationa research group, the proposed model uses the convolutional neural network (CNN) architecture U-Net for image segmentation and the the CNN architecture InceptionV3-Net for fault classification. An international research team has developed a novel PV fault detection method based on deep learning of aerial images. The proposed methodology utilizes the convolutional neural network (CNN) architecture U-Net for image segmentation and then applies the CNN architecture InceptionV3-Net for fault classification. "The presence of dust, snow, bird droppings, and other physical and ...

