Battery and inverter manufacturer Redback Technologies has bounced back from a tumultuous start to the year - including a short stint in voluntary administration - with the launch of a new range of solar and energy storage products. From pv magazine Australia Australia-based Redback Technologies has announced that it will be launching its next-generation range of solar and battery energy storage solutions, inclusive of single-phase and three-phase options, at the All Energy Australia exhibition in Melbourne next week. Included in the new range is the Hybrid Battery System that Redback Technologies ...

