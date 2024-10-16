EDMI Limited: EDMI Achieves New Milestone with 9 Million SMETS2 Devices for Great Britain

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, has successfully delivered over 9 million SMETS2 devices as part of the ongoing residential smart meter rollout in Great Britain. This milestone includes 5 million Communications Hubs and 4 million smart electricity and gas meters. The delivery marks a significant step in the transformation of the energy landscape, enabling households to better manage energy consumption and support the wider grid infrastructure.

EDMI is currently the only company in the market that designs, manufactures, and supplies all eight SMETS2 device types.

The Communications Hub, a key part of this success, is a detachable gateway that integrates essential functions such as connectivity, data storage, and smart functionalities. Leveraging its expertise in SMETS2 technology, EDMI is set to expand its gateway solutions to new markets, supporting the transformation of the electricity system.

Michael Somersmith, Managing Director at EDMI Europe, remarked, "The pace of technology change requires new approaches, and separating the 'smarts' from the metrology is an exciting new path forward for us. We are now seeing in numerous European countries the adoption of detachable and separate gateways and app layers, helping to unlock important use cases for Distribution System Operators (DSOs) and third-party providers."

About EDMI

EDMI is a leading global provider of smart metering solutions. With a focus on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative smart meters and metering systems, EDMI serves utility industries worldwide. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of smart metering devices, data management and energy resource management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

