Greenbrook appoints Lord Hill and David Trenchard as Advisors

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor, is pleased to announce the appointment of former European Commissioner and Lead non-exec director at HM Treasury, Lord Hill, and the return of the City advisor, David Trenchard, as advisors to the firm.

Lord Hill is the former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union. He was Leader of the House of Lords and Chancellor of the Dutchy of Lancaster from 2013 to 2014. He has been Lead non-executive director at HM Treasury and is Chairman of the Ditchley Foundation. He carried out the UK Listings Review for the then Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2021.

David Trenchard, who was an advisor to Greenbrook from 2014 to 2022, brings over four decades of experience in finance. Most recently, he was Engagement Director at Elliott Advisors. David began his career at Morgan Stanley, rising to become a Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets and Head of Corporate Broking.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "We are delighted to welcome both Jonathan and David to our team. Their considerable experience across policy, markets and finance will provide deep insight to our clients as they navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities in the current macro-economic environment."

Lord Hill commented: "I've known Andrew for two decades, and have looked with admiration at what he has achieved at Greenbrook. I look forward to joining his team and hope I can add something to the firm's growing success."

David Trenchard commented: "It is a pleasure to return as an advisor to Greenbrook, a leader in complex communications issues. I look forward to working with Greenbrook's clients across various situations."

Lord Hill and David Trenchard join Michelle Pinggera, Simon Walker and Piers Dennison as advisors to Greenbrook. Michelle joined Greenbrook in July 2018 and is the former International Chief of Staff and Partner at Goldman Sachs. Simon joined Greenbrook in March 2017 and was previously Director General of the Institute of Directors, Communications Secretary to HM Queen Elizabeth II, advisor to former Prime Minister John Major, and Chief Executive of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association. Piers joined Greenbrook in July 2021 and is a former Partner and Head of Investor Relations at Park Square Capital.

Contact details:

Ksenia Galouchko / Demi Kurban

Greenbrook

+44 20 7952 2000 / marketing@greenbrookadvisory.com

About Greenbrook:

Greenbrook provides strategic communications advisory services to the investment industry. We work with clients across the following asset classes: private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, activist funds, infrastructure and real estate, and traditional fund management.

We advise our clients on all aspects of their business through the lens of reputation, helping to build and protect value.

Greenbrook has advised on over $58 billion of corporate and sovereign debt restructurings over the last 12 months. Greenbrook was ranked by Bloomberg as the #1 advisor in Europe for engaged shareholder communications in 2023. The firm ranked among the top #5 in Europe by Mergermarket and the #1 PR and communications firm in Europe by Private Equity Wire.

For more information, please visit www.greenbrookadvisory.com or follow Greenbrook on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-appoints-lord-hill-and-david-trenchard-as-advisors-302276721.html