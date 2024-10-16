Acronis, Inc.: Acronis launches new Cyber Cloud data center in Berlin

The latest Cyber Cloud data center enhances data protection, geo-redundant storage, and regulatory compliance for service provider clients, while empowering MSPs with comprehensive cyber protection solutions

BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2024, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , in partnership with IONOS , the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the availability of a new Cyber Cloud data center in Berlin, Germany. This joint initiative brings a powerful combination of cloud infrastructure and advanced cyber protection to the European market. As a new addition to Acronis' global network of Cyber Cloud data centers partners can now access a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cyber protection solutions, empowering them to create new services and offerings to manage their clients' data protection needs more efficiently and effectively with faster access, continuous data availability, and the added benefit of data sovereignty.

Strategically located in Berlin, the new Cyber Cloud data center is hosted within the IONOS cloud infrastructure. It is paired with IONOS' Frankfurt facility to deliver geo-redundant storage with close proximity between the two sites. This distance ensures an added layer of protection and disaster recovery for businesses while combining Acronis' cybersecurity expertise. Together, it guarantees comprehensive defense against modern cyber threats led by providers who are both committed to providing highly reliable solutions backed by ISO standards and strong Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

New services such as Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are also expected to be introduced, further enriching the offerings for clients seeking both performance and security.

Markus Fritz, Acronis General Manager of DACH, said: "By teaming up with IONOS, we are offering a combined solution that delivers on all fronts - reliable infrastructure, enhanced data protection, and the ability to meet strict compliance requirements. Together, we are ensuring that businesses can protect their data and systems while scaling their operations securely and efficiently."

This announcement further expands upon Acronis' dedication to provide updated solutions for its customers by integrating advanced hardware components, robust network infrastructure, and high-performance storage systems reminiscent of leading data centers globally. With the proximity of a Cyber Cloud Data Center closer to Acronis users, the benefits are vast. Acronis continues to safeguard customer data, now with the added advantage of a more localised presence.

"The launch of the Acronis Cyber Cloud data center in Berlin strengthens our global network, ensuring that our customers can meet local regulatory compliance, and be equipped with enhanced connectivity. We are continuously expanding our Cyber Cloud data center footprint to provide unparalleled data protection solutions. Our cutting-edge offerings are crafted to boost global availability and meet the unique needs of our service providers and their clients," added Fritz.

The company's new infrastructure brings together progressive technology designed to meet corporate and regulatory needs. The new Cyber Cloud data center in Berlin holds a Tier III standard - an international reliability measurement for data center structure. This enables partners to surpass compliance requirements, data sovereignty, and performance. Additionally, C5, ISO 27001 certifications assure commitment with connectivity and safety of all operations. Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers worldwide adhere to the strictest security standards to restrict unauthorised physical access and protect the security of client data.

Diogo Lopes, Head of Data Center Operations at Acronis, said: "With each new Acronis Cyber Cloud data center we launch, we further strengthen our availability network. This new facility underscores our commitment to providing robust and secure data protection solutions with enhanced speed and reliability. By bringing our services closer to our users, we are not only improving performance but also strengthening our ability to meet the specific needs of the local market."

Built to provide organisations with the highest levels of data accessibility, security, and safety for their critical data, applications, and systems, each facility features updated operational and security controls. Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers also follow the plus-one approach (N+1) to increase redundancy across all layers of their infrastructure hardware, minimising risks and eliminating single points of failure.

To learn more about Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/data-centers/ .

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers.