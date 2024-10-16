New research from China shows that ultra-narrow interconnections may considerably improve organic PV performance. The scientists built a 11. 08 cm2 panel with an impressive geometric fill factor of 98%. A Chinese research team has fabricated ultra-narrow interconnections for organic solar modules using 355-nm ultraviolet nanosecond laser processing. The researchers claim to have achieved an interconnection width of 80 µm, which until now was only possible with femtosecond pulse lasers. "Femtosecond pulse lasers' elevated expense and increased energy consumption may pose potential challenges, ...

