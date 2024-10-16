Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 09:18 Uhr
13Desk is set to host "Untamed Moments": Dubai's Premier Blockchain Party to Kick Off a Month of Crypto Innovation

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Untamed Moments, an exclusive event on 20th October 2024 at 1OAK, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, as part of Dubai's exciting blockchain event lineup. This party will usher in a month filled with the Future Blockchain Summit, Gitex Global, Binance Blockchain Week, and more.

Untamed Moments offers a unique opportunity to network with top industry professionals, blockchain innovators, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), creating an ideal platform to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the blockchain space.

The event will also feature exciting activities and giveaways, with prizes including iPhone 16, Samsung Flip 6, and other premium tech gadgets. Attendees can enjoy complimentary food and drinks throughout the night.

Entry is free, and registration starts at 8:30 PM, with the party kicking off at 9:00 PM and continuing until 1:00 AM. Secure your spot by signing up here: lu.ma/ev07qy0x.

Additionally, 13Desk is the official Games and Entertainment Partner to elevate the 13Desk Meet Up series. This collaboration will enhance the event experience for the global Web3 community, starting with the 13Desk World Tour in Bangkok this November at Yao Rooftop, a top location for sunset views. Register for the Bangkok event here: lu.ma/r3x9gic2.

About 13Desk

13Desk stands tall as a vanguard in the realm of blockchain community media, dedicated to spearheading mass adoption and sustainability through robust educational initiatives and strategic alliances. Armed with a plethora of accessible resources, 13Desk empowers a global audience, equipping them with the knowledge and acumen to navigate the intricate landscape of blockchain technology with confidence and proficiency.

Yet, 13Desk is not content with merely disseminating information; it serves as a dynamic catalyst for collaboration and innovation. Constantly on the lookout for groundbreaking partnerships and visionary projects, 13Desk boasts the backing and collaboration of a formidable consortium comprising venture capitalists, renowned thought leaders, and influential industry associations. With an unwavering commitment to driving positive change within the crypto community, 13Desk endeavors to incubate promising ventures and cultivate a culture of sustainability and inclusivity. Through its tireless efforts and expansive network, 13Desk aims to shape a future where blockchain technology realizes its full potential as a force for good, transforming industries and societies for the better.

Media Contact: ask@admin
Community: https://linktr.ee/13desk
Upcoming Events: https://13desk.news/events/category/web3-events/

A New Era of Crypto Gaming and Rewards

The event underscores the platform's dedication to providing engaging and rewarding opportunities for its community, while introducing new users to the expanding world of crypto gaming.

"We are thrilled to bring the $BC Mining Rush to our community," said Jack Dorset, CEO . "This event is our way of rewarding loyal players while introducing new users to the thrill of crypto gaming with the chance to win big."

The $BC Mining Rush promises to be a landmark event in the crypto world, offering an unparalleled opportunity for participants to increase their portfolios with rewards.

Media Contact

Organization: 13Desk
Contact Person Name: Yuchen Song
Website: https://13desk.news
Email: yuchen.song@13desk.news
Contact Number: +6586606617
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road
Address 2: 07-54 Paya Lebar Square
Country: Singapore

SOURCE: 13Desk



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
