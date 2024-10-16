Raketech Group Announces Increase in Shares Following Earnout Consideration Payment

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) 16 October 2024 - Raketech Group P.L.C. ("Raketech" or the "Company") today announced it will issue shares in connection with an earnout consideration payment to the founders of Casumba.

The number of shares will increase by 1,071,000 determined by the volume-weighted RAKE share price for the period from 1 June to 31 August 2024, which was 8.89 SEK per share. Following the issuance of shares, the total number of shares in Raketech Group will amount to 45,224,227.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

