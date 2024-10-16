Tallin, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, one of the recognized leaders in providing crypto payment solutions, achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This certification demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining a robust system for managing data security risks and adhering to the best practices and principles outlined in this international standard.

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid ISO/IEC 27001 certification

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/226579_real_ebfe097f-25d5-4881-b91e-1362fafaf4a2.jpeg

Svetlana Prussova, Board Member of CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, commented on the achievement:

"There are risks in every company's work, but real resilience is understanding and mitigating them. Regulators and authorities expect companies offering virtual currency services to be secure and transparent. That's why we initiated and successfully completed this certification. Achieving ISO 27001 certification allows us to further assures our customers and stakeholders that their information is handled securely."

The certification process was carried out by Bureau Veritas, a globally respected certification body, which conducted a comprehensive audit of CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid's data security management system and confirmed its compliance with the ISO/IEC 27001 standard.

About CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid is one of the leaders in providing crypto payments for businesses. With more than 10 years of cryptocurrency expertise, CryptoProcessing offers payment solutions to hundreds of merchants worldwide. The company processes over 800 million euros in crypto monthly.

