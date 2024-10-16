Hastee reaches profitability as Earned Wage Access solutions become the norm for top employers

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hastee , one of Europe's leading providers of earned wage access (EWA) and financial wellbeing solutions, is proud to announce that it has reached profitability. This marks a significant milestone in its journey to empower employees with greater financial flexibility and control. The achievement comes amid rising demand for on-demand pay solutions, with destination employers now frequently citing these as a necessary benefit to attract, retain, and engage staff.

Founded with a mission to improve the financial resilience of workers, Hastee has grown rapidly since its launch and now has over 350 employer clients spanning nearly all sectors. Notable customers include global leaders in hospitality (such as McDonald's, Domino's and Taco Bell), top international retailers (such as IKEA, Mediamarkt and DIA), major healthcare organisations (such as Bupa and the NHS), and many more of the world's leading employers (such as Unilever, PayPal, Iberia Express and EY).

Hastee operates in 4 of the 5 largest European markets for earned wage access: UK, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal. In 2020, Hastee acquired Typs , one of Southern Europe's leading financial wellbeing solutions, enabling Hastee to build a unique multi-language, multi-currency, and flexible platform ready for further international scaling. Hastee is majority-owned by IDC , a multi-fund platform with $2.2B AUM, through its innovation vertical IDC Ventures .

Hastee's solution is built on 3 pillars of financial wellbeing: Earn, Learn, and Grow. Employees can use the award-winning Hastee app to track their earnings, access earned pay flexibly, receive personalized bite-sized financial education and save directly from their payroll. The app is one of the most popular financial wellbeing apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with a user rating of 4.7 in each.

"We are extremely proud to be among the very first EWA providers globally to reach profitability," commented Hastee CEO Jaime Jimenez. "The combination of rapid growth of our customer base alongside a cautious approach to spending has paid off: we have built a highly sustainable business that can service its clients without the need for further external funding."

Jimenez continued: "Financial wellbeing has risen to the very top of the agenda among HR leaders, and we are honoured to have a role to play in supporting employees improve their financial health, while also helping our clients reach their ambitious ESG targets."

"We are thrilled to support Hastee in reaching this pivotal moment," shared Alejandro Rodriguez, co-founder and Managing Partner at IDC Ventures. "Hastee's focus on financial wellbeing aligns perfectly with IDC Ventures' mission of backing impactful companies that make a positive difference. We're excited to be part of this journey, providing real value to both the end users and our partners. This achievement reflects the strength of Hastee's model and the growing importance of solutions that empower individuals to take control of their financial health."

About Hastee

Hastee is a financial wellness platform that allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them manage cash flow and avoid debt. The platform integrates with employers' payroll systems and provides users with flexible, on-demand access to their earnings. Hastee currently has over 350 employer clients spanning nearly all sectors. Learn more by visiting Hastee.com .

About IDC Ventures

IDC Ventures (IDCV) is a venture capital platform within IDC Network , a global multi-fund asset manager. Serving as the Partner of Choice for over 150 family offices across 30 countries, IDCV offers a diverse range of venture capital opportunities including proprietary funds, co-investments, and co-managed funds in collaboration with industry-leading managers. With $500M in assets under management, IDCV typically leads funding rounds and holds board seats, offering founders guidance drawn from deep expertise in entrepreneurship, banking, law, and consulting. Since its inception in 2019, IDCV has backed transformative founders from Series A to growth stages, with a primary focus on fintech and marketplaces in Europe, the US, and Latin America-particularly Brazil and Mexico. For more information, visit IDCVentures.com .

