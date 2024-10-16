Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners announces two long-term agreements covering 100% of solar power generation at Cleve Hill Solar Park. British supermarket retailer Tesco has signed a 15-year agreement covering 65% of generation and Shell will manage remaining capacity under 10-year route-to-market deal. Tesco Stores Limited and Shell Energy Europe Limited have signed major offtake agreements with Cleve Hill Solar Park, a 373 MW solar and 150 MW battery storage project under construction in Kent, England. The 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with grocery retailer Tesco is the largest solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...