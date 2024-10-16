Germany has concluded a new renewables tender, securing 583 MW of capacity at an average price of €0. 0709 ($0. 0771)/kWh. From pv magazine Germany Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 154 bids with a total capacity of 1,856 MW. The authorities awarded 50 projects with a total capacity of 587 MW. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0. 0674/kWh to €0. 0745/kWh, with an average price of €0. 0709/kWh. Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 25 projects totaling 227 MW, while Mecklenburg-Vorpommern ...

