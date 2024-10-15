NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.86 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.69 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, an increase of approximately 10.1 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $4.08 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $5.99 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately 31.9 percent.

After considering the adjustments noted in the table below, net income per diluted common share was $1.86 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $1.79 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and $1.63 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an annualized linked-quarter growth rate of 56.4 percent. Net income per diluted common share adjusted for the items noted in the table below was $5.02 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $5.34 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Sept. 30,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Sept. 30,

2023 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.86 $ 0.64 $ 1.69 $ 4.08 $ 5.99 Adjustments, net of tax (1): Investment losses on sales of securities, net - 0.71 0.10 0.71 0.19 Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - - - - (0.84 ) Recognition of mortgage servicing asset - - - (0.12 ) - FDIC special assessment - - - 0.07 - Fees related to terminating agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with capital optimization initiatives - 0.28 - 0.28 - Diluted earnings per common share after adjustments $ 1.86 $ 1.63 $ 1.79 $ 5.02 $ 5.34 (1): Adjustments include tax effect calculated using a marginal tax rate of 25.00 percent for all periods presented.

"The third quarter was another outstanding quarter for our firm, highlighted by double-digit linked-quarter annualized growth in earning assets, nearly double-digit linked-quarter annualized core deposit growth, and an expanding net interest margin," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Not only am I excited that we grew diluted earnings per share to $1.86 in the quarter, but this growth has also been largely built on our longstanding ability to leverage our differentiated service levels to take market share in our advantaged Southeastern markets. The recently released 2024 FDIC deposit rankings again show that our firm continues to gain market share across our footprint and our client satisfaction scores continue to outperform our larger competitors in virtually every category according to Coalition Greenwich. Lastly, and importantly, Forbes recently reported that our firm was ranked the third best place to work among financial services and insurance firms in the United States, which is ultimately the foundation of all our success.

"Our robust hiring continues, as we have added 126 new revenue producers thus far this year. Our hiring pipelines remain very active heading into the last quarter of 2024, and we fully expect 2025 to yield double-digit growth as well. I also believe we are well positioned to capitalize on what appears to be a declining interest rate environment. Should the yield curve find its way to a more favorable slope in the coming quarters, this could result in an even better 2025 revenue outlook for our firm."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH AND LIQUIDITY:

Total assets at Sept. 30, 2024, were $50.7 billion, an increase of approximately $1.3 billion from June 30, 2024, and $3.2 billion from Sept. 30, 2023, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized increase of 10.8 percent and a year-over-year increase of 6.7 percent. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows:

Balances at Linked

Quarter

Annualized

% Change Balances at Year-over-Year

% Change (dollars in thousands) Sept. 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Sept. 30,

2023 Loans $ 34,308,310 $ 33,769,150 6.4 % $ 31,943,284 7.4 % Securities 8,293,241 7,882,891 20.8 % 6,882,276 20.5 % Other interest-earning assets 2,810,283 2,433,910 61.9 % 3,512,452 (20.0 )% Total interest-earning assets $ 45,411,834 $ 44,085,951 12.0 % $ 42,338,012 7.3 % Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,229,394 $ 7,932,882 15.0 % $ 8,324,325 (1.1 )% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 27,535,246 27,024,945 7.6 % 25,282,458 8.9 % Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 7,972,199 7,569,703 21.3 % 7,420,341 7.4 % Total funding $ 43,736,839 $ 42,527,530 11.4 % $ 41,027,124 6.6 %

(1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts and time deposits less than $250,000 including reciprocating time and money market deposits. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt.

"Loan growth was approximately $539.2 million in the third quarter," Turner said. "We continue to be optimistic that we will see increases in the pace of loan growth as we close out 2024 and enter 2025. Importantly, our C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios grew by $705.6 million, while our non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio decreased by $186.9 million. We are pleased to report that our exposure to construction and land development loans in relation to our total risk-based capital decreased to 68.2 percent, which is now below our target of 70 percent. It is our intent to continue reducing our exposure to non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily and construction and land development loans from its level at Sept. 30, 2024 of 243.3 percent of total risk-based capital to below 225 percent. We believe this target will also be achieved within the next few quarters. As a result, we are beginning to consider new projects with our high-quality developers in our markets. During this time of reducing our exposure to non-owner occupied CRE, our credit experience in these segments has been remarkable and a great tribute to our client selection and credit underwriting process.

"A real highlight for 2024 has been our focus on growing core deposits. Our core deposits are up more than $2.0 billion so far this year, and our pipelines point toward expected continued growth in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we have seen our noninterest bearing deposits grow, with end-of-period growth at Sept. 30, 2024 up $296.5 million over the previous quarter end, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 15.0 percent. Over the last two years, we have invested in 16 new office locations, representing a 13.3 percent increase in outlets. So, we expect this significant investment in new people and facilities should enable us to continue to grow our core funding."

PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH:

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, were $207.4 million and $488.4 million, respectively, an increase of 6.5 percent and a decrease of 26.3 percent, respectively, from the $194.8 million and $662.4 million recognized in the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, respectively.

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 351,504 $ 317,242 10.8 % $ 1,001,800 $ 944,866 6.0 % Noninterest income 115,242 90,797 26.9 % 259,633 354,165 (26.7 )% Total revenues 466,746 408,039 14.4 % 1,261,433 1,299,031 (2.9 )% Noninterest expense 259,319 213,233 21.6 % 773,073 636,601 21.4 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 207,427 194,806 6.5 % 488,360 662,430 (26.3 )% Adjustments: Investment losses on sales of securities, net - 9,727 100.0 % 72,103 19,688 >100% Gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of sale leaseback - - NA - (85,692 ) (100.0 )% Recognition of mortgage servicing asset - - NA (11,812 ) - 100.0 % ORE expense 56 33 69.7 % 162 190 (14.7 )% FDIC special assessment - - NA 7,250 - 100.0 % Fees related to terminating agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with capital optimization initiatives - - NA 28,400 - 100.0 % Adjusted PPNR $ 207,483 $ 204,566 1.4 % $ 584,463 $ 596,616 (2.0 )%

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.14 % 3.06 % 3.14 % 3.22 % Efficiency ratio 55.56 % 74.04 % 52.26 % 61.29 % 49.01 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 0.41 % 1.08 % 0.85 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 13.61 % 4.90 % 13.43 % 10.24 % 16.62 % Average loan to deposit ratio 84.99 % 84.95 % 82.80 % 84.89 % 83.88 %

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $351.5 million, compared to $332.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $317.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, a year-over-year growth rate of 10.8 percent. Net interest margin was 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $115.2 million, compared to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $90.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Three months ended Linked-quarter

Annualized %

Change Three months ended Yr-over-Yr

% Change (dollars in thousands) Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Noninterest income $ 115,242 $ 34,288 >100 % $ 90,797 26.9 % Less: Investment losses on sales of securities, net - 72,103 (100.0 )% 9,727 (100.0 )% Adjusted noninterest income $ 115,242 $ 106,391 33.3 % $ 100,524 14.6 %

Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, a year-over-year increase of 29.7 percent. The increase in wealth management revenues was attributable to several factors, but primarily is the result of an increase in capacity with more revenue producers and the placement of those producers in the areas of the firm's most recent strategic market expansions.

Income from the firm's investment in Banker's Healthcare Group (BHG) was $16.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, a year-over-year decline of 34.4 percent. BHG's loan originations were $989 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $871 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $521 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $467 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $435 million in the third quarter of 2023. BHG reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses were $237 million, or 9.1 percent of loans held for investment at Sept. 30, 2024, compared to 9.9 percent at June 30, 2024 and 6.4 percent at Sept. 30, 2023. BHG increased its accrual for estimated losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments to $454 million, or 6.2 percent of the unpaid balances on loans that were previously purchased by BHG's community bank network, at Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $415 million, or 5.9 percent, at June 30, 2024 and $350.3 million, or 5.5 percent, at Sept. 30, 2023.

Other noninterest income was $48.6 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, an increase of $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2024 and $10.6 million from the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 other noninterest income was positively impacted by increased bank-owned life insurance revenues attributable to restructuring activities initiated last year, increased customer swap revenues and fair value adjustments related to the firm's interest in other equity investments.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $259.3 million, compared to $271.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $213.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Three months ended Linked-quarter

Annualized %

Change Three months ended Yr-over-Yr

% Change (dollars in thousands) Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Noninterest expense $ 259,319 $ 271,389 (17.8 )% $ 213,233 21.6 % Less: ORE expense 56 22 >100 % 33 69.7 % Fees related to terminating agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with capital optimization initiatives - 28,400 (100.0 )% - NA Adjusted noninterest expense $ 259,263 $ 242,967 26.8 % $ 213,200 21.6 %

Salaries and employee benefits were $160.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $150.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 22.9 percent. Full-time equivalent associates increased to 3,516.5 at Sept. 30, 2024 from 3,469.0 at June 30, 2024 and 3,329.5 at Sept. 30, 2023, a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent. Cash and equity incentive costs in the third quarter of 2024 were approximately $5.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2024 due to the firm anticipating an increased payout percentage for its cash incentive plan than was anticipated at June 30, 2024 and $15.0 million higher than the amounts recorded in the third quarter of 2023 due to an increased number of personnel and the anticipated payout percentage for 2024 being higher than what was anticipated for the 2023 award at Sept. 30, 2023.

Equipment and occupancy costs were $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $41.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of 3.7 percent, and $36.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.3 percent. Comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2023, several factors contributed to the increase of equipment and occupancy costs, including new equipment and facilities and rent escalators on various properties.

Noninterest expense categories, other than those specifically noted above, were $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $80.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a decrease of 29.6 percent, and $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 22.9 percent. Several factors contributed to the decrease in other noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024, including recognition of the $28.4 million fee related to terminating an agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with the firm's capital optimization initiatives completed in the second quarter of 2024 partially offset by increased lending-related expenses associated with the loss protection fee for the credit default swap which was also entered into in the second quarter of 2024.

"We anticipated margin expansion in the third quarter, due primarily to the securities portfolio restructuring initiatives we executed during the second quarter," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's Chief Financial Officer. "Also during the third quarter, our relationship managers focused on mitigating the impact of the recent reduction in the Federal funds rate. We are pleased to report that our deposit pricing was well contained throughout the quarter, aided by the stability of our noninterest bearing deposit balances. Furthermore, from Aug. 31, 2024, a few weeks prior to the FOMC meeting, through Oct. 11, 2024, our deposit pricing has decreased by 28 basis points, while our loan yields have dropped by 24 basis points, signaling to us that we are doing quite well in managing our net interest spreads here in the initial stages of this new interest rate environment.

"We are again very excited about our core fee performance during the third quarter. Expanding our fee revenues has been a key initiative for us this year, with many of our business lines experiencing the best performance in the history of our firm, particularly with respect to our wealth management unit. Fee revenues from BHG were less in the third quarter than we anticipated at the end of the second quarter, with BHG's contribution now representing approximately 8 percent of our third quarter pre-tax, pre-provision revenues.

"Our expense results for the third quarter came in slightly higher than we originally anticipated at the beginning of the quarter, with most of this attributable to personnel costs. Our hiring has been better than anticipated as it continues to be a strong recruiting year for our firm, which should serve to bolster revenues in future periods. Another contributor to increased expense for the third quarter was that we increased our accrual for annual cash incentive plan payouts to approximately 90 percent of target level payouts as of the end of the third quarter."

CAPITAL, SOUNDNESS AND TAXES:

As of Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.5 % 12.6 % 12.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.2 % Book value per common share $ 79.33 $ 75.80 $ 73.23 Tangible book value per common share $ 55.12 $ 51.38 $ 48.78 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.35 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 3.92 % 5.22 % 4.59 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (3) 68.20 % 84.20 % 83.10 % Construction and land development, non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family loans as a percentage of total capital (3) 243.30 % 259.00 % 256.40 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.14 % 1.08 % 1.08 %

(1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. (3): Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.

"Net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.21 percent, down from 0.27 percent in the prior quarter," Carpenter said. "Net charge-offs in the third quarter included a partial charge-off of a commercial and industrial loan of approximately $9.0 million. The remaining balance on this loan, which was previously classified, was downgraded to nonaccrual during the third quarter, which was the primary reason for the increase in nonaccrual loans and nonperforming assets from the second quarter. In summary, from a credit perspective, thus far this year, we believe our credit performance has remained strong all year long.

"Lastly, our book value per common share increased during the quarter from $77.15 to $79.33, an annualized linked-quarter increase of 11.3 percent. Concurrently, our tangible book value per common share increased from $52.92 to $55.12 during the third quarter, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 16.6 percent. Additionally, the firm's common equity Tier one risk-based capital ratio increased to 10.8 percent at Sept. 30, 2024 from 10.3 percent at Dec. 31, 2023, which we also consider a great accomplishment."

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS

On Oct. 15, 2024, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Nov. 29, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 1, 2024. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Dec. 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 16, 2024. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Pinnacle will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Oct. 16, 2024, to discuss third quarter 2024 results and other matters. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to June 30, 2024 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 11 on the 2024 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its eighth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle Bank owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $50.7 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in several primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG, including as a result of persistent elevated interest rates, the negative impact of inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions on our and BHG's customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) the sale of investment securities in a loss position before their value recovers, including as a result of asset liability management strategies or in response to liquidity needs; (iv) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout the Southeast region of the United States, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (v) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (viii) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (ix) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial's results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from elevated deposit and other funding costs; (x) the results of regulatory examinations of Pinnacle Financial, Pinnacle Bank or BHG, or companies with whom they do business; (xi) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of Pinnacle Bank's hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or hedge failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvi) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xvii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xviii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xix) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xxii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xxiii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company or all or a portion of their ownership interests in BHG (triggering a similar sale by Pinnacle Bank); (xxiv) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxv) fluctuations in the valuations of Pinnacle Financial's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxvi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxvii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions involving Pinnacle Financial, Pinnacle Bank or BHG; and (xxviii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, total revenues, net income to common shareholders, earnings per diluted common share, revenue per diluted common share, PPNR, efficiency ratio, noninterest expense, noninterest income and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, gains associated with the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023, losses on the restructuring of certain bank owned life insurance (BOLI) contracts, charges related to the FDIC special assessment, income associated with the recognition of a mortgage servicing asset in the first quarter of 2024, fees related to terminating an agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with capital optimization initiatives in the second quarter of 2024 and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2024 versus certain periods in 2023 and to internally prepared projections.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 276,578 $ 228,620 $ 279,652 Restricted cash 193,758 86,873 17,356 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,362,828 1,914,856 2,855,094 Cash and cash equivalents 2,833,164 2,230,349 3,152,102 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 66,480 558,009 500,000 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 5,390,988 4,317,530 3,863,697 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.7 billion, $2.8 billion, and $2.6 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million, $1.7 million, and $1.7 million at Sept. 30, 2024, Dec. 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively) 2,902,253 3,006,357 3,018,579 Consumer loans held-for-sale 178,600 104,217 119,489 Commercial loans held-for-sale 8,617 9,280 20,513 Loans 34,308,310 32,676,091 31,943,284 Less allowance for credit losses (391,534 ) (353,055 ) (346,192 ) Loans, net 33,916,776 32,323,036 31,597,092 Premises and equipment, net 295,348 256,877 252,669 Equity method investment 424,637 445,223 480,996 Accrued interest receivable 226,178 217,491 177,390 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,973 1,846,973 Core deposits and other intangible assets 22,755 27,465 29,216 Other real estate owned 750 3,937 2,555 Other assets 2,588,369 2,613,139 2,462,519 Total assets $ 50,701,888 $ 47,959,883 $ 47,523,790 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,229,394 $ 7,906,502 $ 8,324,325 Interest-bearing 12,615,993 11,365,349 10,852,086 Savings and money market accounts 15,188,270 14,427,206 14,306,359 Time 4,921,231 4,840,753 4,813,039 Total deposits 40,954,888 38,539,810 38,295,809 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 209,956 209,489 195,999 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,146,395 2,138,169 2,110,598 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 425,600 424,938 424,718 Accrued interest payable 59,285 66,967 67,442 Other liabilities 561,506 544,722 591,583 Total liabilities 44,357,630 41,924,095 41,686,149 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2024, Dec. 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 77.2 million, 76.8 million and 76.8 million shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2024, Dec. 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively. 77,232 76,767 76,753 Additional paid-in capital 3,120,842 3,109,493 3,097,702 Retained earnings 3,045,571 2,784,927 2,745,934 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (116,513 ) (152,525 ) (299,874 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,344,258 6,035,788 5,837,641 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,701,888 $ 47,959,883 $ 47,523,790 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 570,489 $ 551,659 $ 508,963 $ 1,663,347 $ 1,419,761 Securities Taxable 65,776 51,578 36,525 161,824 97,850 Tax-exempt 23,860 24,372 24,185 72,832 72,590 Federal funds sold and other 34,740 40,781 57,621 115,735 118,371 Total interest income 694,865 668,390 627,294 2,013,738 1,708,572 Interest expense: Deposits 310,527 304,449 280,305 915,944 685,562 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,495 1,316 1,071 4,210 2,449 FHLB advances and other borrowings 31,339 30,363 28,676 91,784 75,695 Total interest expense 343,361 336,128 310,052 1,011,938 763,706 Net interest income 351,504 332,262 317,242 1,001,800 944,866 Provision for credit losses 26,281 30,159 26,826 90,937 77,282 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 325,223 302,103 290,416 910,863 867,584 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 16,217 14,563 12,665 44,219 36,563 Investment services 17,868 15,720 13,253 48,339 39,022 Insurance sales commissions 3,286 3,715 2,882 10,853 10,598 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 2,643 3,270 2,012 8,792 5,632 Investment losses on sales of securities, net - (72,103 ) (9,727 ) (72,103 ) (19,688 ) Trust fees 8,383 8,323 6,640 24,121 19,696 Income from equity method investment 16,379 18,688 24,967 51,102 70,970 Gain on sale of fixed assets 1,837 325 87 2,220 85,946 Other noninterest income 48,629 41,787 38,018 142,090 105,426 Total noninterest income 115,242 34,288 90,797 259,633 354,165 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 160,234 150,117 130,344 456,361 398,495 Equipment and occupancy 42,564 41,036 36,900 123,246 100,959 Other real estate, net 56 22 33 162 190 Marketing and other business development 5,599 6,776 5,479 18,500 17,085 Postage and supplies 2,965 3,135 2,621 8,871 8,303 Amortization of intangibles 1,558 1,568 1,765 4,710 5,339 Other noninterest expense 46,343 68,735 36,091 161,223 106,230 Total noninterest expense 259,319 271,389 213,233 773,073 636,601 Income before income taxes 181,146 65,002 167,980 397,423 585,148 Income tax expense 34,455 11,840 35,377 73,626 117,975 Net income 146,691 53,162 132,603 323,797 467,173 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (11,394 ) (11,394 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,893 $ 49,364 $ 128,805 $ 312,403 $ 455,779 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.87 $ 0.65 $ 1.69 $ 4.09 $ 6.00 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.86 $ 0.64 $ 1.69 $ 4.08 $ 5.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 76,520,599 76,506,121 76,044,182 76,435,370 75,998,965 Diluted 76,765,586 76,644,227 76,201,916 76,606,329 76,102,622 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred

Stock

Amount Common Stock Additional Paid

-in Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comp. Income

(Loss), net Total

Shareholders'

Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits - 40 40 931 - - 971 Preferred dividends paid ($50.64 per share) - - - - (11,394 ) - (11,394 ) Common dividends paid ($0.66 per share) - - - - (51,551 ) (51,551 ) Issuance of restricted common shares - 240 240 (240 ) - - - Forfeiture of restricted common shares - (21 ) (21 ) 21 - - - Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (53 ) (53 ) (3,712 ) - - (3,765 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 93 93 (3,738 ) - - (3,645 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - - 29,573 - - 29,573 Net income - - - - 467,173 - 467,173 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (109,113 ) (109,113 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 217,126 76,753 $ 76,753 $ 3,097,702 $ 2,745,934 $ (299,874 ) $ 5,837,641 Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 217,126 76,767 $ 76,767 $ 3,109,493 $ 2,784,927 $ (152,525 ) $ 6,035,788 Preferred dividends paid ($50.64 per share) - - - - (11,394 ) - (11,394 ) Common dividends paid ($0.66 per share) - - - - (51,759 ) - (51,759 ) Issuance of restricted common shares - 240 240 (240 ) - - - Forfeiture of restricted common shares - (25 ) (25 ) 25 - - - Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (61 ) (61 ) (5,100 ) - - (5,161 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 311 311 (14,741 ) - - (14,430 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - - 31,405 - - 31,405 Net income - - - - 323,797 - 323,797 Other comprehensive gain - - - - - 36,012 36,012 Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 217,126 77,232 $ 77,232 $ 3,120,842 $ 3,045,571 $ (116,513 ) $ 6,344,258

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 12,986,865 12,328,622 11,893,198 11,666,691 11,307,611 10,983,911 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 4,264,743 4,217,351 4,044,973 4,044,896 3,944,616 3,845,359 Commercial real estate - investment loans 5,919,235 5,998,326 6,138,711 5,929,595 5,957,426 5,682,652 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 2,213,153 2,185,858 1,924,931 1,605,899 1,490,184 1,488,236 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 4,907,766 4,874,846 4,828,416 4,851,531 4,768,780 4,692,673 Construction and land development loans 3,486,504 3,621,563 3,818,334 4,041,081 3,942,143 3,904,774 Consumer and other loans 530,044 542,584 514,310 536,398 532,524 555,685 Total loans 34,308,310 33,769,150 33,162,873 32,676,091 31,943,284 31,153,290 Allowance for credit losses (391,534 ) (381,601 ) (371,337 ) (353,055 ) (346,192 ) (337,459 ) Securities 8,293,241 7,882,891 7,371,847 7,323,887 6,882,276 6,623,457 Total assets 50,701,888 49,366,969 48,894,196 47,959,883 47,523,790 46,875,982 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,229,394 7,932,882 7,958,739 7,906,502 8,324,325 8,436,799 Total deposits 40,954,888 39,770,380 39,402,025 38,539,810 38,295,809 37,722,661 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 209,956 220,885 201,418 209,489 195,999 163,774 FHLB advances 2,146,395 2,110,885 2,116,417 2,138,169 2,110,598 2,200,917 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 425,600 425,380 425,159 424,938 424,718 424,497 Total shareholders' equity 6,344,258 6,174,668 6,103,851 6,035,788 5,837,641 5,843,759 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 34,081,759 33,516,804 33,041,954 32,371,506 31,529,854 30,882,205 Securities 8,176,250 7,322,588 7,307,201 6,967,488 6,801,285 6,722,247 Federal funds sold and other 2,601,267 3,268,307 3,274,062 3,615,908 4,292,956 3,350,705 Total earning assets 44,859,276 44,107,699 43,623,217 42,954,902 42,624,095 40,955,157 Total assets 49,535,543 48,754,091 48,311,260 47,668,519 47,266,199 45,411,961 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,077,655 8,000,159 7,962,217 8,342,572 8,515,733 8,599,781 Total deposits 40,101,199 39,453,828 38,995,709 38,515,560 38,078,665 36,355,859 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 230,340 213,252 210,888 202,601 184,681 162,429 FHLB advances 2,128,793 2,106,786 2,214,489 2,112,809 2,132,638 2,352,045 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 427,380 427,256 428,281 426,999 426,855 426,712 Total shareholders' equity 6,265,710 6,138,722 6,082,616 5,889,075 5,898,196 5,782,239 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 694,865 668,390 650,483 644,796 627,294 575,239 Interest expense 343,361 336,128 332,449 327,544 310,052 259,846 Net interest income 351,504 332,262 318,034 317,252 317,242 315,393 Provision for credit losses 26,281 30,159 34,497 16,314 26,826 31,689 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 325,223 302,103 283,537 300,938 290,416 283,704 Noninterest income 115,242 34,288 110,103 79,088 90,797 173,839 Noninterest expense 259,319 271,389 242,365 251,168 213,233 211,641 Income before income taxes 181,146 65,002 151,275 128,858 167,980 245,902 Income tax expense 34,455 11,840 27,331 33,879 35,377 48,603 Net income 146,691 53,162 123,944 94,979 132,603 197,299 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,893 49,364 120,146 91,181 128,805 193,501 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.15 % 0.41 % 1.00 % 0.76 % 1.08 % 1.71 % Return on avg. equity (1) 9.07 % 3.23 % 7.94 % 6.14 % 8.66 % 13.42 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 9.40 % 3.35 % 8.24 % 6.38 % 9.00 % 13.95 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 13.61 % 4.90 % 12.11 % 9.53 % 13.43 % 21.06 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (14) 16.73 % 17.29 % 12.59 % 12.26 % 11.35 % 11.04 % Net interest margin (2) 3.22 % 3.14 % 3.04 % 3.06 % 3.06 % 3.20 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 24.69 % 9.35 % 25.72 % 19.95 % 22.25 % 35.53 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 0.93 % 0.28 % 0.92 % 0.66 % 0.76 % 1.54 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 2.08 % 2.24 % 2.02 % 2.09 % 1.79 % 1.87 % Efficiency ratio (4) 55.56 % 74.04 % 56.61 % 63.37 % 52.26 % 43.26 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 84.99 % 84.95 % 84.73 % 84.05 % 82.80 % 84.94 % Securities to total assets 16.36 % 15.97 % 15.08 % 15.27 % 14.48 % 14.13 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 34,081,759 $ 570,489 6.75 % $ 31,529,854 $ 508,963 6.50 % Securities Taxable 4,979,091 65,776 5.26 % 3,542,383 36,525 4.09 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,197,159 23,860 3.54 % 3,258,902 24,185 3.51 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,294,128 29,705 5.15 % 3,553,640 51,109 5.71 % Resell agreements 50,504 1,473 11.60 % 503,153 3,258 2.57 % Federal funds sold - - - % - - - % Other 256,635 3,562 5.52 % 236,163 3,254 5.47 % Total interest-earning assets 44,859,276 $ 694,865 6.27 % 42,624,095 $ 627,294 5.95 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,870,719 1,877,340 Other nonearning assets 2,805,548 2,764,764 Total assets $ 49,535,543 $ 47,266,199 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 12,372,313 120,645 3.88 % 10,414,869 98,974 3.77 % Savings and money market 14,784,857 135,189 3.64 % 14,131,277 128,453 3.61 % Time 4,866,374 54,693 4.47 % 5,016,786 52,878 4.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 32,023,544 310,527 3.86 % 29,562,932 280,305 3.76 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 230,340 1,495 2.58 % 184,681 1,071 2.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,128,793 24,929 4.66 % 2,132,638 22,710 4.22 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 427,380 6,410 5.97 % 426,855 5,966 5.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,810,057 343,361 3.92 % 32,307,106 310,052 3.81 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,077,655 - - 8,515,733 - - Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 42,887,712 $ 343,361 3.19 % 40,822,839 $ 310,052 3.01 % Other liabilities 382,121 545,164 Shareholders' equity 6,265,710 5,898,196 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,535,543 $ 47,266,199 Net interest income $ 351,504 $ 317,242 Net interest spread (3) 2.34 % 2.14 % Net interest margin (4) 3.22 % 3.06 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $12.0 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 and for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 would have been 3.08% compared to a net interest spread of 2.94% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 33,548,791 $ 1,663,347 6.71 % $ 30,688,846 $ 1,419,761 6.27 % Securities Taxable 4,330,537 161,824 4.99 % 3,482,068 97,850 3.76 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,273,572 72,832 3.54 % 3,280,951 72,590 3.53 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,436,917 96,065 5.27 % 2,522,300 100,275 5.32 % Resell agreements 355,791 8,972 3.37 % 508,467 9,960 2.62 % Federal funds sold - - - % - - - % Other 253,540 10,698 5.64 % 225,402 8,136 4.83 % Total interest-earning assets 44,199,148 $ 2,013,738 6.19 % 40,708,034 $ 1,708,572 5.72 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,872,285 1,879,100 Other nonearning assets 2,797,971 2,649,291 Total assets $ 48,869,404 $ 45,236,425 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 12,020,703 352,158 3.91 % 9,199,603 227,263 3.30 % Savings and money market 14,684,785 404,340 3.68 % 14,063,699 335,997 3.19 % Time 4,799,977 159,446 4.44 % 4,509,386 122,302 3.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 31,505,465 915,944 3.88 % 27,772,688 685,562 3.30 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 218,205 4,210 2.58 % 188,605 2,449 1.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,149,945 73,443 4.56 % 1,875,351 58,284 4.16 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 427,638 18,341 5.73 % 426,711 17,411 5.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,301,253 1,011,938 3.94 % 30,263,355 763,706 3.37 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,013,578 - - 8,812,953 - - Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 42,314,831 $ 1,011,938 3.19 % 39,076,308 $ 763,706 2.61 % Other liabilities 391,847 396,965 Shareholders' equity 6,162,726 5,763,152 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,869,404 $ 45,236,425 Net interest income $ 1,001,800 $ 944,866 Net interest spread (3) 2.25 % 2.35 % Net interest margin (4) 3.14 % 3.22 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $35.6 million of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 compared to $34.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 would have been 3.00% compared to a net interest spread of 3.11% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 119,293 97,649 108,325 82,288 42,950 44,289 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 823 2,760 2,766 4,347 3,019 3,105 Total nonperforming assets $ 120,116 100,409 111,091 86,635 45,969 47,394 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 3,611 4,057 5,273 6,004 4,969 5,257 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 5,715 6,021 6,222 6,501 7,010 7,415 Net loan charge-offs $ 18,348 22,895 16,215 13,451 18,093 9,771 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 328.2 % 390.8 % 342.8 % 429.0 % 806.0 % 762.0 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Potential problem loans 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (6) 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.9 % 5.2 % 4.6 % 3.3 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (5) 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.13 % Interest rates and yields: Loans 6.75 % 6.71 % 6.67 % 6.62 % 6.50 % 6.30 % Securities 4.58 % 4.43 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.81 % 3.66 % Total earning assets 6.27 % 6.20 % 6.11 % 6.09 % 5.95 % 5.74 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 3.08 % 3.10 % 3.10 % 3.07 % 2.92 % 2.52 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2.58 % 2.48 % 2.67 % 2.54 % 2.30 % 1.93 % FHLB advances 4.66 % 4.66 % 4.38 % 4.26 % 4.22 % 4.20 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.97 % 5.62 % 5.60 % 5.59 % 5.54 % 5.44 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3.19 % 3.20 % 3.20 % 3.15 % 3.01 % 2.65 % Capital and other ratios (6): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.5 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 12.6 % 12.3 % 12.5 % Common equity Tier one 10.8 % 10.7 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.2 % Tier one risk-based 11.4 % 11.2 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.8 % Total risk-based 13.2 % 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.7 % Leverage 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 9.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 8.2 % 8.3 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.3 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % Tier one risk-based 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.3 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % Total risk-based 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.2 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 11.9 % Leverage 9.8 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.8 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (17) 68.2 % 72.9 % 77.5 % 84.2 % 83.1 % 84.5 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (17) 243.3 % 254.0 % 258.0 % 259.0 % 256.4 % 256.7 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Per share data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.87 0.65 1.58 1.20 1.69 2.55 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.87 1.63 1.54 1.70 1.79 1.80 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.86 0.64 1.57 1.19 1.69 2.54 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.86 1.63 1.53 1.68 1.79 1.79 Common dividends per share $ 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 79.33 77.15 76.23 75.80 73.23 73.32 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 55.12 52.92 51.98 51.38 48.78 48.85 Revenue per diluted common share $ 6.08 4.78 5.60 5.16 5.35 6.43 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 6.08 5.72 5.45 5.25 5.48 5.43 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 97.97 80.04 85.88 87.22 67.04 56.65 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 100.56 84.70 91.82 89.34 75.95 57.93 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 76.97 74.62 79.26 60.77 56.41 46.17 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 24.39 23.25 23.62 22.60 22.70 23.75 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 24.50 23.85 24.44 23.65 23.85 24.90 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 23.25 22.93 22.71 21.00 21.54 19.95 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 209,144 217,080 148,576 142,556 198,247 192,948 Gross fees (8) $ 4,974 5,368 3,540 3,191 4,350 4,133 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 2.38 % 2.47 % 2.38 % 2.24 % 2.19 % 2.14 % Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold $ 2,643 3,270 2,879 879 2,012 1,567 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (13) $ - (72,103 ) - 14 (9,727 ) (9,961 ) Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (9) $ 12,791,337 11,917,578 10,756,108 9,810,457 9,041,716 9,007,230 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 6,830,323 6,443,916 6,297,887 5,530,495 5,047,128 5,084,592 Core deposits (10) $ 35,764,640 34,957,827 34,638,610 33,738,917 33,606,783 32,780,767 Core deposits to total funding (10) 81.8 % 82.2 % 82.2 % 81.7 % 81.9 % 80.9 % Risk-weighted assets $ 40,530,585 39,983,191 40,531,311 40,205,295 39,527,086 38,853,588 Number of offices 136 135 128 128 128 127 Total core deposits per office $ 262,975 258,947 270,614 263,585 262,553 258,116 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 14,418 14,231 14,438 14,287 14,274 14,166 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 528.0 425.0 508.5 468.4 486.2 593.0 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 293.4 314.6 287.8 296.8 254.1 256.5 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 3,516.5 3,469.0 3,386.5 3,357.0 3,329.5 3,309.0 Associate retention rate (11) 94.6 % 94.4 % 94.2 % 94.2 % 93.6 % 94.1 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 351,504 332,262 317,242 1,001,800 944,866 Noninterest income 115,242 34,288 90,797 259,633 354,165 Total revenues 466,746 366,550 408,039 1,261,433 1,299,031 Less: Investment losses (gains) on sales of securities, net - 72,103 9,727 72,103 19,688 Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - - - - (85,692 ) Recognition of mortgage servicing asset - - - (11,812 ) - Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 466,746 438,653 417,766 1,321,724 1,233,027 Noninterest expense $ 259,319 271,389 213,233 773,073 636,601 Less: ORE expense 56 22 33 162 190 FDIC special assessment - - - 7,250 - Fees related to terminating agreement to resell securities previously purchased and professional fees associated with capital optimization initiatives - 28,400 - 28,400 - Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 259,263 242,967 213,200 737,261 636,411 Pre-tax income $ 181,146 65,002 167,980 397,423 585,148 Provision for credit losses 26,281 30,159 26,826 90,937 77,282 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 207,427 95,161 194,806 488,360 662,430 Less: Adjustments noted above 56 100,525 9,760 96,103 (65,814 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (12) $ 207,483 195,686 204,566 584,463 596,616 Noninterest income $ 115,242 34,288 90,797 259,633 354,165 Less: Adjustments noted above - 72,103 9,727 60,291 (66,004 ) Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 115,242 106,391 100,524 319,924 288,161 Efficiency ratio (4) 55.56 % 74.04 % 52.26 % 61.29 % 49.01 % Adjustments noted above (0.01 )% (18.65 )% (1.23 )% (5.51 )% 2.60 % Efficiency ratio excluding adjustments noted above (4) 55.55 % 55.39 % 51.03 % 55.78 % 51.61 % Total average assets $ 49,535,543 48,754,091 47,266,199 48,869,404 45,236,425 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 0.93 % 0.28 % 0.76 % 0.71 % 1.05 % Less: Adjustments noted above - % 0.60 % 0.08 % 0.16 % (0.20 )% Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 0.93 % 0.88 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.85 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.08 % 2.24 % 1.79 % 2.11 % 1.88 % Adjustments as noted above - % (0.24 )% - % (0.09 )% - % Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 2.08 % 2.00 % 1.79 % 2.02 % 1.88 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.