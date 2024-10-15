Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634714 | ISIN: US72346Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: PFZ
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:00 Uhr
92,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,0092,5011:57