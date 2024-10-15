WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company," "we," "us," "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $19.8 million or $1.28 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our Company realized another exceptional earnings quarter, which included the favorable resolution of a significant problem loan," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. "Our team is committed to serving our communities and, through prudent underwriting, mitigating risk. When challenges arise, we will pursue all avenues available to us for successful resolution on behalf of our shareholders."

"Also during this quarter, our team continued to execute on our mission as we grew customer relationships and loan balances while also expanding our footprint via the KansasLand Bancshares, Inc. ("KansasLand") acquisition," Mr. Elliott said. "We are well positioned to facilitate both organic growth and strategic M&A. We have the teams, the processes and the experience to be the premier community bank in our geography."

Notable Items:

The Company realized earnings per diluted share of $1.28, or $1.31 adjusted to exclude pre-tax merger expense of $618 thousand and gain on security transactions of $206 thousand.

The Company closed its merger with and completed its integration of KansasLand. Adding $28.3 million in loan balances and $42.4 million in deposit balances.

During the quarter, the Company grew loan balances, excluding those acquired from KansasLand, by $117.8 million or 13.6% on an annualized basis.

The Company resolved a significant problem asset, recognizing an $8.5 million pre-tax benefit during the quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with deposit balances of $4.4 billion and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82.5%.

The Company increased its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per share, its third consecutive annual increase. The Company also announced the approval of a share repurchase plan allowing for the purchase of up to 1,000,000 shares from October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.

The Company realized an increase in book and tangible book value of $42.6 million and $43.2 million, respectively. Linked quarter tangible book value per share improved 10.4% to $28.38 per share.

Classified assets as a percentage of total risk-based capital at Equity Bank closed the period at 8.3% while non-performing assets remained historically low. The allowance for credit losses closed the quarter at 1.2% of total loans.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $19.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share. Adjusting to exclude $618 thousand in pre-tax costs associated with mergers and gain on security transactions of $206 thousand, net income was $20.2 million or $1.31 per diluted share.

Excluding merger expenses and the costs associated with repositioning a portion of our BOLI portfolio in the prior quarter, net income was $15.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. The drivers of the periodic change are discussed in detail in the following sections.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $46.0 million for the period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $46.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, the decline was driven by minor declines in average earning assets and margin, partially offset by an additional day in the current period. Net interest margin was 3.87% for the quarter compared to 3.94% as the yield on interest-earning assets declined 7 basis points to 6.30%.

The decline in earning asset yield was driven by declining trends in both non-accrual loan impacts and purchase accounting accretion. The comparative change in these components of interest income resulted in an 8 basis point decline in margin.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, there was a provision of $1.2 million compared to a provision of $265 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision was primarily attributable to growth in loan balances during the period. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. During the quarter, we realized net charge-offs of $1.6 million as compared to $1.2 million for the previous quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $9.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $9.0 million linked quarter. Included in current quarter results was gain realized on the acquisition of KansasLand of $831 thousand. Service fee revenue including deposit services, treasury, debit card, credit card, insurance and wealth management increased at an annualized rate of 2% during the quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter was $30.3 million as compared to $38.9 million for the previous quarter. Adjusting for merger expenses in both periods, the decrease quarter over quarter was $6.9 million driven by the $8.5 million gain from a borrower's repurchase of our preferred equity interest in the borrower's company, partially offset by a $742 thousand write-down of a previous bank location now carried in Other Real Estate Owned and a $900 thousand increase in incentive accruals.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.7% as compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in rate during the quarter was the result of the reversal of the non-recurring recognition of tax expense related to the liquidation of bank owned life insurance in the second quarter in addition to the reversal of deferred tax asset valuation allowance for the expected utilization of net operating loss carryforwards in the current tax year. Year-to-date effective tax rate is 21.2%.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.6 billion at September 30, 2024, increasing $146.5 million, or 16.9% on an annualized basis, during the quarter. Total assets were $5.4 billion as of the end of the period, increasing $109.7 million during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.4 billion at September 30, 2024, increasing $21.5 million, or 2.0% on an annualized basis, from the previous quarter end. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 22.2%. Total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $296.0 million as of the end of the quarter, up $45.7 million as compared to June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2024, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.2% down 5 basis points as compared to June 30, 2024. The decline was driven by realized charge-offs during the period. Nonperforming assets were $32.3 million as of September 30, 2024, or 0.6% of total assets, compared to $27.2 million at June 30, 2024, or 0.5% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $31.2 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $26.6 million at June 30, 2024. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $49.1 million, or 8.32% of regulatory capital, up from $48.4 million, or 8.5% of regulatory capital as of June 30, 2024.

Capital

Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $42.6 million to $504.0 million and tangible capital increased $43.2 million to $433.9 million. Tangible book value per share closed the quarter at $28.4, increasing 10.4% compared to prior quarter. The increase in capital is primarily due to earnings and improvement in unrealized losses on bonds and cash flow hedges of $22.0 million, partially offset by dividends of $2.3 million. Tangible capital was also positively affected by the amortization of core deposit intangibles during the quarter.

The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.4%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.8% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6% at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.6% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.

Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.0%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.4% at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.9%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.0% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Navratil, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available following the close of the call at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity's common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol "EQBK." Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity's management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "positioned," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity's control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Equity's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity's behalf may issue.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1 . Consolidated Statements of Income

. Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 . Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 4 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 5 . Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis

. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis Table 6 . Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis Table 7 . Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 62,089 $ 55,152 $ 182,436 $ 156,281 Securities, taxable 9,809 5,696 29,862 17,456 Securities, nontaxable 400 369 1,192 1,606 Federal funds sold and other 2,667 3,822 8,374 7,075 Total interest and dividend income 74,965 65,039 221,864 182,418 Interest expense Deposits 23,679 19,374 69,196 50,399 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 261 246 893 633 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,089 968 8,022 2,939 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - 1,546 1,361 3,209 Subordinated debt 1,905 1,893 5,703 5,687 Total interest expense 28,934 24,027 85,175 62,867 Net interest income 46,031 41,012 136,689 119,551 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 1,183 1,230 2,448 1,162 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 44,848 39,782 134,241 118,389 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,424 2,690 7,534 7,888 Debit card income 2,665 2,591 7,733 7,798 Mortgage banking 287 226 720 527 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 1,344 794 3,083 3,134 Net gain on acquisition and branch sales 831 - 2,131 - Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 206 (1 ) 222 (1,291 ) Other 1,560 2,435 8,583 6,229 Total non-interest income 9,317 8,735 30,006 24,285 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,494 15,857 54,418 47,786 Net occupancy and equipment 3,478 3,262 10,800 9,081 Data processing 5,152 4,553 15,016 12,962 Professional fees 1,487 1,312 4,657 4,341 Advertising and business development 1,368 1,419 3,897 3,827 Telecommunications 660 502 1,887 1,503 FDIC insurance 660 660 1,821 1,535 Courier and postage 686 548 1,912 1,469 Free nationwide ATM cost 544 516 1,569 1,565 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,112 799 3,229 2,635 Loan expense 143 132 447 385 Other real estate owned (7,719 ) 128 (7,786 ) 318 Merger expenses 618 - 4,461 - Other 3,645 4,556 10,023 13,196 Total non-interest expense 30,328 34,244 106,351 100,603 Income (loss) before income tax 23,837 14,273 57,896 42,071 Provision for income taxes 3,986 1,932 12,261 5,951 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 19,851 $ 12,341 $ 45,635 $ 36,120 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.30 $ 0.80 $ 2.98 $ 2.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28 $ 0.80 $ 2.95 $ 2.30 Weighted average common shares 15,258,822 15,404,992 15,310,888 15,575,731 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,451,545 15,507,172 15,467,930 15,692,305

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 62,089 $ 61,518 $ 58,829 $ 54,932 $ 55,152 Securities, taxable 9,809 10,176 9,877 6,417 5,696 Securities, nontaxable 400 401 391 354 369 Federal funds sold and other 2,667 3,037 2,670 2,591 3,822 Total interest and dividend income 74,965 75,132 71,767 64,294 65,039 Interest expense Deposits 23,679 22,662 22,855 20,074 19,374 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 261 306 326 298 246 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,089 3,789 1,144 1,005 968 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - 1,361 1,546 1,546 Subordinated debt 1,905 1,899 1,899 1,904 1,893 Total interest expense 28,934 28,656 27,585 24,827 24,027 Net interest income 46,031 46,476 44,182 39,467 41,012 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 1,183 265 1,000 711 1,230 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 44,848 46,211 43,182 38,756 39,782 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,424 2,541 2,569 2,299 2,690 Debit card income 2,665 2,621 2,447 2,524 2,591 Mortgage banking 287 245 188 125 226 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 1,344 911 828 925 794 Net gain on acquisition and branch sales 831 60 1,240 - - Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 206 (27 ) 43 (50,618 ) (1 ) Other 1,560 2,607 4,416 1,331 2,435 Total non-interest income 9,317 8,958 11,731 (43,414 ) 8,735 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,494 17,827 18,097 16,598 15,857 Net occupancy and equipment 3,478 3,787 3,535 3,244 3,262 Data processing 5,152 5,036 4,828 4,471 4,553 Professional fees 1,487 1,778 1,392 1,413 1,312 Advertising and business development 1,368 1,291 1,238 1,598 1,419 Telecommunications 660 572 655 460 502 FDIC insurance 660 590 571 660 660 Courier and postage 686 620 606 577 548 Free nationwide ATM cost 544 531 494 508 516 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,112 1,218 899 739 799 Loan expense 143 195 109 155 132 Other real estate owned (7,719 ) 17 (84 ) 224 128 Merger expenses 618 2,287 1,556 297 - Other 3,645 3,122 3,256 4,054 4,556 Total non-interest expense 30,328 38,871 37,152 34,998 34,244 Income (loss) before income tax 23,837 16,298 17,761 (39,656 ) 14,273 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 3,986 4,582 3,693 (11,357 ) 1,932 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 19,851 $ 11,716 $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.30 $ 0.77 $ 0.91 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28 $ 0.76 $ 0.90 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares 15,258,822 15,248,703 15,425,709 15,417,200 15,404,992 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,451,545 15,377,980 15,569,225 15,417,200 15,507,172

TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 217,681 $ 244,321 $ 217,611 $ 363,289 $ 183,404 Federal funds sold 17,802 15,945 17,407 15,810 15,613 Cash and cash equivalents 235,483 260,266 235,018 379,099 199,017 Available-for-sale securities 1,041,000 1,042,176 1,091,717 919,648 1,057,009 Held-to-maturity securities 5,408 5,226 2,205 2,209 2,212 Loans held for sale 901 1,959 1,311 476 627 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1) 3,557,435 3,410,920 3,437,714 3,289,381 3,237,932 Other real estate owned, net 2,786 2,989 1,465 1,833 3,369 Premises and equipment, net 117,013 114,264 116,792 112,632 110,271 Bank-owned life insurance 131,670 130,326 125,693 124,865 124,245 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,429 33,171 27,009 20,608 20,780 Interest receivable 28,398 27,381 27,082 25,497 23,621 Goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Core deposit intangibles, net 16,029 16,636 17,854 7,222 7,961 Other 131,580 147,102 102,075 98,021 105,122 Total assets $ 5,355,233 $ 5,245,517 $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 967,858 $ 984,872 $ 981,623 $ 898,129 $ 936,217 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 967,858 984,872 981,623 898,129 936,217 Demand, savings and money market 2,468,956 2,560,091 2,574,871 2,483,807 2,397,003 Time 926,130 796,474 814,532 763,519 748,950 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,395,086 3,356,565 3,389,403 3,247,326 3,145,953 Total deposits 4,362,944 4,341,437 4,371,026 4,145,455 4,082,170 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 38,196 38,031 43,811 43,582 39,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 295,997 250,306 219,931 240,000 240,000 Subordinated debt 97,336 97,196 97,058 96,921 96,787 Contractual obligations 19,683 23,770 18,493 19,315 29,019 Interest payable and other liabilities 37,039 33,342 31,941 36,459 39,460 Total liabilities 4,851,195 4,784,082 4,782,260 4,581,732 4,527,137 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Common stock 209 208 208 207 207 Additional paid-in capital 494,763 491,709 490,533 489,187 488,137 Retained earnings 180,588 163,068 153,201 141,006 171,188 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (40,012 ) (62,005 ) (60,788 ) (57,920 ) (122,047 ) Treasury stock (131,510 ) (131,545 ) (126,378 ) (119,620 ) (119,355 ) Total stockholders' equity 504,038 461,435 456,776 452,860 418,130 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,355,233 $ 5,245,517 $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 (1) Allowance for credit losses $ 43,490 $ 43,487 $ 44,449 $ 43,520 $ 44,186

TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Loans Held For Investment by Type Commercial real estate $ 1,916,863 $ 1,793,544 $ 1,797,192 $ 1,759,855 $ 1,721,761 Commercial and industrial 670,665 663,718 649,035 598,327 585,129 Residential real estate 567,063 572,523 581,988 556,328 558,188 Agricultural real estate 259,587 219,226 198,291 196,114 205,865 Agricultural 89,529 104,342 149,312 118,587 103,352 Consumer 97,218 101,054 106,345 103,690 107,823 Total loans held-for-investment 3,600,925 3,454,407 3,482,163 3,332,901 3,282,118 Allowance for credit losses (43,490 ) (43,487 ) (44,449 ) (43,520 ) (44,186 ) Net loans held for investment $ 3,557,435 $ 3,410,920 $ 3,437,714 $ 3,289,381 $ 3,237,932 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.35 % Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other

real estate owned 0.90 % 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.63 % Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital 8.32 % 8.47 % 6.85 % 7.09 % 6.27 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average) Investment securities $ 1,055,833 $ 1,065,979 $ 1,074,101 $ 985,591 $ 1,085,905 Total gross loans receivable 3,475,885 3,459,476 3,452,553 3,293,755 3,281,483 Interest-earning assets 4,731,927 4,745,713 4,742,200 4,480,279 4,635,384 Total assets 5,205,017 5,196,259 5,152,915 4,892,712 5,046,179 Interest-bearing deposits 3,309,202 3,275,765 3,319,907 3,092,637 3,206,300 Borrowings 395,190 450,178 390,166 391,691 385,125 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,704,392 3,725,943 3,710,073 3,484,328 3,591,425 Total deposits 4,275,424 4,250,843 4,254,883 4,019,362 4,177,332 Total liabilities 4,719,549 4,740,937 4,692,671 4,469,505 4,619,919 Total stockholders' equity 485,468 455,322 460,244 423,207 426,260 Tangible common equity* 414,644 383,899 398,041 361,451 363,625 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 1.52 % 0.91 % 1.10 % (2.29 )% 0.97 % Return on average assets before income tax and

provision for loan losses* 1.91 % 1.28 % 1.46 % (3.16 )% 1.22 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 16.27 % 10.35 % 12.29 % (26.53 )% 11.49 % Return on average equity before income tax and

provision for loan losses* 20.50 % 14.63 % 16.39 % (36.51 )% 14.43 % Return on average tangible common equity

(ROATCE) annualized* 19.92 % 13.31 % 14.96 % (30.39 )% 14.18 % Yield on loans annualized 7.11 % 7.15 % 6.85 % 6.62 % 6.67 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 2.85 % 2.78 % 2.77 % 2.58 % 2.40 % Cost of total deposits annualized 2.20 % 2.14 % 2.16 % 1.98 % 1.84 % Net interest margin annualized 3.87 % 3.94 % 3.75 % 3.49 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio* 54.70 % 66.03 % 65.16 % 74.35 % 68.83 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.92 % (3.52 )% 0.69 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.32 % 3.01 % 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.69 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.55 % 9.14 % 9.10 % 9.46 % 9.77 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.37 % 11.12 % 11.14 % 11.74 % 12.65 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.94 % 11.70 % 11.73 % 12.36 % 13.27 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.78 % 14.61 % 14.71 % 15.48 % 16.42 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.41 % 8.80 % 8.72 % 8.99 % 8.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.21 % 7.55 % 7.45 % 7.87 % 7.29 % Dividend payout ratio 11.74 % 15.79 % 13.31 % (6.65 )% 15.13 % Book value per common share $ 32.97 $ 30.36 $ 29.80 $ 29.35 $ 27.13 Tangible book value per common share* $ 28.38 $ 25.70 $ 25.10 $ 25.37 $ 23.09 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 28.00 $ 25.44 $ 24.87 $ 25.05 $ 22.96 * The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For nine months ended For nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 643,213 $ 38,408 7.98 % $ 580,359 $ 31,503 7.26 % Commercial real estate 1,400,385 73,339 7.00 % 1,300,202 61,811 6.36 % Real estate construction 400,317 26,350 8.79 % 450,147 24,764 7.36 % Residential real estate 579,818 19,935 4.59 % 567,169 17,933 4.23 % Agricultural real estate 218,334 11,777 7.21 % 202,963 10,399 6.85 % Agricultural 116,520 7,398 8.48 % 100,450 5,039 6.71 % Consumer 104,098 5,229 6.71 % 106,841 4,832 6.05 % Total loans 3,462,685 182,436 7.04 % 3,308,131 156,281 6.32 % Securities Taxable securities 1,004,367 29,862 3.97 % 1,059,858 17,456 2.20 % Nontaxable securities 60,903 1,192 2.62 % 82,230 1,606 2.61 % Total securities 1,065,270 31,054 3.89 % 1,142,088 19,062 2.23 % Federal funds sold and other 211,961 8,374 5.28 % 191,585 7,075 4.94 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,739,916 221,864 6.25 % $ 4,641,804 182,418 5.25 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,535,852 48,090 2.53 % $ 2,365,972 32,288 1.82 % Time deposits 765,800 21,106 3.68 % 856,862 18,111 2.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,301,652 69,196 2.80 % 3,222,834 50,399 2.09 % FHLB advances 223,132 8,022 4.80 % 97,014 2,939 4.05 % Other borrowings 188,652 7,957 5.63 % 243,007 9,529 5.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,713,436 85,175 3.06 % $ 3,562,855 62,867 2.36 % Net interest income $ 136,689 $ 119,551 Interest rate spread 3.19 % 2.89 % Net interest margin (2) 3.85 % 3.44 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 659,697 $ 13,213 7.97 % $ 573,039 $ 10,984 7.60 % Commercial real estate 1,351,407 24,196 7.12 % 1,253,362 20,824 6.59 % Real estate construction 442,857 9,732 8.74 % 480,355 9,838 8.13 % Residential real estate 578,702 6,912 4.75 % 564,138 6,085 4.28 % Agricultural real estate 251,595 4,365 6.90 % 203,399 3,898 7.60 % Agricultural 91,500 1,906 8.29 % 99,773 1,856 7.38 % Consumer 100,127 1,765 7.01 % 107,417 1,667 6.16 % Total loans 3,475,885 62,089 7.11 % 3,281,483 55,152 6.67 % Securities Taxable securities 995,713 9,809 3.92 % 1,027,889 5,696 2.20 % Nontaxable securities 60,120 400 2.65 % 58,016 369 2.52 % Total securities 1,055,833 10,209 3.85 % 1,085,905 6,065 2.22 % Federal funds sold and other 200,209 2,667 5.30 % 267,996 3,822 5.66 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,731,927 74,965 6.30 % $ 4,635,384 65,039 5.57 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,555,916 16,484 2.57 % $ 2,423,380 13,331 2.18 % Time deposits 753,286 7,195 3.80 % 782,920 6,043 3.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,309,202 23,679 2.85 % 3,206,300 19,374 2.40 % FHLB advances 252,751 3,089 4.86 % 100,000 968 3.84 % Other borrowings 142,439 2,166 6.05 % 285,125 3,685 5.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,704,392 28,934 3.11 % $ 3,591,425 24,027 2.65 % Net interest income $ 46,031 $ 41,012 Interest rate spread 3.19 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (2) 3.87 % 3.51 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 659,697 $ 13,213 7.97 % $ 635,123 $ 12,782 8.09 % Commercial real estate 1,351,407 24,196 7.12 % 1,401,109 24,541 7.04 % Real estate construction 442,857 9,732 8.74 % 402,831 8,843 8.83 % Residential real estate 578,702 6,912 4.75 % 580,338 6,563 4.55 % Agricultural real estate 251,595 4,365 6.90 % 206,018 3,944 7.70 % Agricultural 91,500 1,906 8.29 % 127,298 3,102 9.80 % Consumer 100,127 1,765 7.01 % 106,759 1,743 6.57 % Total loans 3,475,885 62,089 7.11 % 3,459,476 61,518 7.15 % Securities Taxable securities 995,713 9,809 3.92 % 1,006,018 10,176 4.07 % Nontaxable securities 60,120 400 2.65 % 59,961 401 2.70 % Total securities 1,055,833 10,209 3.85 % 1,065,979 10,577 3.99 % Federal funds sold and other 200,209 2,667 5.30 % 220,258 3,037 5.54 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,731,927 74,965 6.30 % $ 4,745,713 75,132 6.37 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,555,916 16,484 2.57 % $ 2,530,899 15,946 2.53 % Time deposits 753,286 7,195 3.80 % 744,866 6,716 3.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,309,202 23,679 2.85 % 3,275,765 22,662 2.78 % FHLB advances 252,751 3,089 4.86 % 302,972 3,789 5.03 % Other borrowings 142,439 2,166 6.05 % 147,206 2,205 6.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,704,392 28,934 3.11 % $ 3,725,943 28,656 3.09 % Net interest income $ 46,031 $ 46,476 Interest rate spread 3.19 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (2) 3.87 % 3.94 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 504,038 $ 461,435 $ 456,776 $ 452,860 $ 418,130 Less: goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 16,029 16,636 17,854 7,222 7,961 Less: mortgage servicing rights, net - 25 50 75 100 Less: naming rights, net 968 979 989 1,000 1,011 Tangible common equity $ 433,940 $ 390,694 $ 384,782 $ 391,462 $ 355,957 Common shares outstanding at period end 15,288,309 15,200,194 15,327,799 15,428,251 15,413,064 Diluted common shares outstanding at period end 15,497,466 15,358,396 15,469,531 15,629,185 15,500,749 Book value per common share $ 32.97 $ 30.36 $ 29.80 $ 29.35 $ 27.13 Tangible book value per common share $ 28.38 $ 25.70 $ 25.10 $ 25.37 $ 23.09 Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 28.00 $ 25.44 $ 24.87 $ 25.05 $ 22.96 Total assets $ 5,355,233 $ 5,245,517 $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 Less: goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 16,029 16,636 17,854 7,222 7,961 Less: mortgage servicing rights, net - 25 50 75 100 Less: naming rights, net 968 979 989 1,000 1,011 Tangible assets $ 5,285,135 $ 5,174,776 $ 5,167,042 $ 4,973,194 $ 4,883,094 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.41 % 8.80 % 8.72 % 8.99 % 8.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.21 % 7.55 % 7.45 % 7.87 % 7.29 % Total average stockholders' equity $ 485,468 $ 455,322 $ 460,244 $ 423,207 $ 426,260 Less: average intangible assets 70,824 71,423 62,203 61,756 62,635 Average tangible common equity $ 414,644 $ 383,899 $ 398,041 $ 361,451 $ 363,625 Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 19,851 $ 11,716 $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 Add: amortization of intangible assets 1,148 1,254 935 775 835 Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization 241 263 196 163 175 Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common

stockholders $ 20,758 $ 12,707 $ 14,807 $ (27,687 ) $ 13,001 Return on total average stockholders' equity

(ROAE) annualized 16.27 % 10.35 % 12.29 % (26.53 )% 11.49 % Return on average tangible common equity

(ROATCE) annualized 19.92 % 13.31 % 14.96 % (30.39 )% 14.18 % Non-interest expense $ 30,328 $ 38,871 $ 37,152 $ 34,998 $ 34,244 Less: merger expense 618 2,287 1,556 297 - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 29,710 $ 36,584 $ 35,596 $ 34,701 $ 34,244 Net interest income $ 46,031 $ 46,476 $ 44,182 $ 39,467 $ 41,012 Non-interest income 9,317 8,958 11,731 (43,414 ) 8,735 Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales 831 60 1,240 - - Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions 206 (27 ) 43 (50,618 ) (1 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 8,280 $ 8,925 $ 10,448 $ 7,204 $ 8,736 Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income $ 54,311 $ 55,401 $ 54,630 $ 46,671 $ 49,748 Non-interest expense to

net interest income plus non-interest income 54.80 % 70.12 % 66.45 % (886.70 )% 68.84 % Efficiency ratio 54.70 % 66.03 % 65.16 % 74.35 % 68.83 % Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 19,851 $ 11,716 $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 Add: income tax provision 3,986 4,582 3,693 (11,357 ) 1,932 Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses 1,183 265 1,000 711 1,230 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 25,020 $ 16,563 $ 18,761 $ (38,945 ) $ 15,503 Total average assets $ 5,205,017 $ 5,196,259 $ 5,152,915 $ 4,892,712 $ 5,046,179 Total average stockholders' equity $ 485,468 $ 455,322 $ 460,244 $ 423,207 $ 426,620 Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 1.52 % 0.91 % 1.10 % (2.29 )% 0.97 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.91 % 1.28 % 1.46 % (3.16 )% 1.22 % Adjusted return on average equity 20.50 % 14.63 % 16.39 % (36.51 )% 14.43 % Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 19,851 $ 11,716 $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 Add: Day 1 -Provision - - 1,000 - - Less: Gain (loss) from securities transactions 206 (27 ) 43 (50,618 ) (1 ) Add: Merger expense 618 2,287 1,556 297 - Adjusted non-core items 412 2,314 2,513 50,915 1 Tax effected non-core items 325 1,828 1,985 40,223 1 BOLI tax adjustment - 1,730 - - - Adjusted operating net income $ 20,176 $ 15,274 $ 16,053 $ 11,924 $ 12,342 GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.28 $ 0.76 $ 0.90 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 0.99 $ 1.03 $ 0.77 $ 0.80 Total average assets $ 5,205,017 $ 5,196,258 $ 5,152,915 $ 4,892,712 $ 5,046,179 Adjusted Operating ROAA 1.54 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 0.97 % 0.97 % Weighted average diluted common shares 15,451,545 15,377,980 15,569,225 15,417,200 15,507,172

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brian J. Katzfey

VP, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(316) 858-3128

bkatzfey@equitybank.com

Media Contact:

Russell Colburn

Public Relations and Communication Manager

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(913) 583-8011

rcolburn@equitybank.com