Production is now underway at Sweden's first large-scale agrivoltaics park, owned and operated by Svea Solar. A power purchase agreement is in place with a local vertical farmer for the electricity produced, while the farm underneath the solar panels will produce rapeseed, ley and wheat on a rotational basis. Swedish solar energy company Svea Solar has developed Sweden's first large-scale agrivoltaics park. The 6 MW solar park, located in the Gullspång municipality of western Sweden, covers 13 hectares. It features a total of 8,680 panels installed as a 2P single axis tracker system, designed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...