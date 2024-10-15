Anzeige
15.10.2024 23:00 Uhr
CeriBell, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) ("Ceribell"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,196,969 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, which includes 1,590,909 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ceribell, were approximately $207.3 million. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Ceribell. Ceribell's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 11, 2024 under the ticker symbol "CBLL".

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. William Blair, TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 10, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ceribell

Ceribell is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is an AI-powered, rapidly deployable point-of-care electroencephalography ("EEG") platform designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group, LLC
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Corrie Rose
[email protected]

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.

