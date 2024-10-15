Aeries Technology, Inc.: Aeries Technology Reports Results for First Fiscal Quarter 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.



"Our results for the quarter reflect the impact of investments in ongoing growth strategies which should yield long term benefits. While we expect the next few quarters to reflect the focus on our strategies, we are confident regarding the resultant business growth and the costs realigning to an optimum level required for sustaining a growth-oriented business. We are, in parallel, focused on accelerating our return to high profitability with a number of operational initiatives completed and underway that will achieve that goal," said Sudhir Panikassery, CEO of Aeries Technology.

Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (First Fiscal Quarter 2025) Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the first fiscal quarter 2025 were $16.7 million, up 2% compared to $16.3 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Income from Operations: Income from operations for the first fiscal quarter 2025 was $(16.4) million, down compared to $0.8 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Net Income (Loss): Net loss for the first fiscal quarter 2025 was $(15.3) million compared to net income of $0.5 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter 2025 was $0.4 million compared to $2.9 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client's business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,700 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology's approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in its underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how it evaluates the business. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate its performance. The Company has detailed the non-GAAP adjustments that it makes in the non-GAAP definitions below. The adjustments generally fall within the categories of non-cash items. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures presented herein should always be considered along with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the related GAAP financial measures. In addition, similarly titled items used by other companies may not be comparable due to variations in how they are calculated and how terms are defined. For further information, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income from operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and business combination related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the key performance indicators the company uses in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial, operating, and planning decisions. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in the evaluation of Aeries' operating performance as such information was used by the Company's management for internal reporting and planning procedures, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2024 Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023 Revenue, net $ 16,667 $ 16,330 Cost of revenue 12,657 11,883 Gross profit 4,010 4,447 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 20,430 3,670 Total operating expenses 20,430 3,670 Income from operations (16,420 ) 777 Other income/ (expense) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability (696 ) - Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 757 - Interest income 79 64 Interest expense (147 ) (123 ) Other income/(expense), net 19 (6 ) Total other income/(expense), net 12 (65 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes (16,408 ) 712 Income tax (expense) / benefit 1,091 (218 ) Net income / (loss) $ (15,317 ) $ 494 Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (506 ) 73 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 10 - Net income / (loss) attributable to shareholders' of Aeries Technology, Inc. $ (14,821 ) $ 421 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted(1) 37,852,036 Basic and Diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share(1) $ (0.39 )

(1) Net loss per Class A ordinary share and weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding is not presented for the periods prior to the Business Combination, as defined in Note 1. For more information refer to Note 14.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ (15,317 ) $ 494 Income tax expense (1,091 ) 218 Interest income (79 ) (64 ) Interest expenses 147 123 Depreciation and amortization 374 327 EBITDA $ (15,966 ) $ 1,098 Adjustments (+) Stock-based compensation 12,746 1,374 (+) Business Combination related costs 3,682 430 (+) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (61 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 401 $ 2,902 (/) Revenue 16,667 16,330 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.4 % 17.8 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2024 Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income / (loss) $ (15,317 ) $ 494 Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 374 327 Stock-based compensation expense 12,746 1,374 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (1,241 ) 100 Accrued income from long-term investments (52 ) (45 ) Provision for expected credit loss 1,024 1 Profit on sale of property and equipment (1 ) - Sundry balances written back - (5 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability (757 ) - Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 696 - Loss on issuance of shares against accounts payable 78 - Unrealized exchange (gain) / loss (18 ) 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 104 (463 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (231 ) (1,607 ) Operating right-of-use assets 326 (1,139 ) Other assets (217 ) (250 ) Accounts payable 105 (639 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits, current (940 ) (834 ) Other current liabilities 1,617 1,147 Operating lease liabilities (321 ) 1,190 Other liabilities 305 445 Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities (1,720 ) 101 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (370 ) (258 ) Sale of property and equipment 2 - Issuance of loans to affiliates (276 ) (682 ) Payments received for loans to affiliates 36 374 Net cash used in investing activities (608 ) (566 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from short term borrowings (166 ) 1,244 Payment of insurance financing liability (220 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 240 490 Repayment of long-term debt (4 ) (186 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (123 ) (86 ) Payment of deferred transaction costs (20 ) (446 ) Net changes in net shareholders' investment - (10 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares, net of issuance cost 4,678 - Net cash provided by financing activities 4,385 1,006 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 56 (8 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,113 533 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,084 1,131 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 4,197 $ 1,644 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ 118 $ 121 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 802 $ 185 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid deferred transaction costs included in accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 643 $ 1,317 Equipment acquired under finance lease obligations $ 38 $ 221 Property and equipment purchase included in accounts payable $ 1 $ 37