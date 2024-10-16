Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A3ENPZ | ISIN: US46264C3051 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KZ0
Frankfurt
11.10.24
15:29 Uhr
2,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 00:06 Uhr
32 Leser
authID Inc.: authID Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Denver, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company approved the grant of options as an inducement to new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

During the period from September 30, through today the Company has granted Options to purchase 15,000, 15,000 and 25,000 Shares respectively to three new employees. The Exercise Prices are $6.29, $6.00 and $6.66 respectively. The Company has also agreed to a further grant of Options to purchase 15,000 to a new employee who is expected to commence employment shortly. The exercise price for the future Options shall be the closing price of the AUID shares on the Nasdaq stock market on the date of grant. All Options will vest in 36 equal amounts, on a monthly basis, over a period of three years, subject to continued employment, with a term of 10 years.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device" for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem. Discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover at www.authID.ai.

Investor Relations Contacts

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach and Alex Thompson
1-949-574-3860
AUID@gateway-grp.com

Investor-Relations@authid.ai

Media Contact
Walter Fowler
NextTech Communications
1-631-334-3864
wfowler@nexttechcomms.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
