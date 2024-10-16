KAYTUS innovative 450 kW Coolant Distribution Unit with ±1? precision, ensures efficient, energy-saving cooling for greener and sustainable data center deployment.

KAYTUS cutting-edge all-liquid cooling cabinet now offers 100% liquid cooling, eliminating the need for traditional air conditioning in high-density deployments.

KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure solution provider, showcased its latest innovations at Data Centre World Asia in Singapore, introducing a revolutionary cabinet Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and an all-liquid cooling cabinet. These advanced solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of high-density computing, offering exceptional cooling energy efficiency and reliability in the new era of AI.

As AI applications continue to drive demand for high-density, high-power computing, KAYTUS addresses the growing challenge of efficient cooling within limited spaces through its full-lifecycle liquid cooling solutions. Spanning components, nodes, servers, and data centers, these solutions are designed to enhance cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

KAYTUS' advanced system features a high inlet water temperature of 50°C and a primary-to-secondary loop temperature difference of 10°C, significantly improving heat exchange efficiency. The system also supports 100% natural cooling, further minimizing energy usage. With the entire KAYTUS server family supporting cold-plate liquid cooling, these solutions are tailored to meet the high-power-density demands of AI workloads while optimizing cooling energy consumption for next-gen data centers.

KAYTUS' Cabinet CDU Delivers Precise and Safe Advanced Liquid Cooling

The innovative Cabinet Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) was a standout at Data Centre World Asia, attracting significant interest for its role as a central hub in the company's liquid cooling solution. The CDU operates much like a transportation hub, connecting the cooling source to critical devices such as servers, efficiently delivering coolant to various "destinations." Tailored for multi-cabinet data center scenarios, the CDU boasts high energy efficiency, reliability, and rapid deployment features. It ensures the physical isolation of primary and secondary loop circulation systems, enabling precise heat exchange, driving the secondary cooling loop, stabilizing pressures, and delivering coolant with precision. These capabilities ensure the entire liquid cooling solution operates at peak efficiency, offering a robust and reliable cooling solution for high-density environments.

High Energy Efficiency : The CDU is designed for direct cooling of high-temperature water, providing a cooling capacity range from 3 kW to 450 kW. With secondary loop control accuracy of ±1°C, it ensures that each device receives the exact coolant needed for optimal performance.

: The CDU is designed for direct cooling of high-temperature water, providing a cooling capacity range from 3 kW to 450 kW. With secondary loop control accuracy of ±1°C, it ensures that each device receives the exact coolant needed for optimal performance. High Reliability : The CDU's critical components, including pumps, inverters, and sensors, feature redundancy design, supporting group control with N+X redundancy for data center operations. It also integrates a control module for real-time monitoring of key parameters such as temperature, flow, and pressure. Equipped with anti-condensation control and comprehensive leakage detection, the system automatically adjusts liquid supply temperature to ensure safe and stable operation.

: The CDU's critical components, including pumps, inverters, and sensors, feature redundancy design, supporting group control with N+X redundancy for data center operations. It also integrates a control module for real-time monitoring of key parameters such as temperature, flow, and pressure. Equipped with anti-condensation control and comprehensive leakage detection, the system automatically adjusts liquid supply temperature to ensure safe and stable operation. Rapid Deployment: The CDU supports fast installation via stainless steel quick-connects/flanges, making pipeline installation and maintenance more efficient. Its compact design minimizes space usage, and prefabricated secondary loop pipelines allow for quick on-site setup, reducing installation time while maximizing operational efficiency.

All Air-Conditioning-Free Liquid-Cooling Cabinet Revolutionizes High-Density Computing

KAYTUS also introduced an innovative all liquid-cooling cabinet solution, delivering 100% liquid cooling and offering a streamlined, air-conditioning-free system ideal for high-density computing environments. The cabinet utilizes advanced cold plates and a liquid cooling rear door, which fully take advantage of natural cooling methods to dissipate server heat, achieving over 60% energy savings compared to traditional air-cooled data centers. At the system level, the cabinet employs medium and high-temperature water directly supplied by the primary loop's cooling source, eliminating the need for low-temperature (5 to 12°C) chilled water typically generated by compressors. The cold plate inlet supports liquid temperatures as high as 50°C, while the rear door accommodates temperatures up to 32°C, further removing the need for air conditioning and outdoor chillers. Designed for high power capacity, the cabinet supports up to 120 kW per unit, significantly enhancing computing power density. This allows data centers to reduce the number of required cabinets by six when compared to traditional setups, making it an ideal solution for small, high-density computing data centers facing space constraints in the AI era.

As emerging technologies like AI drive rapid growth, cooling has become a critical challenge for data center development. KAYTUS is addressing this bottleneck with a complete chain of liquid cooling capabilities, from development and production to testing and delivery. At the Data Centre World Asia event, KAYTUS presented its Cabinet Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and a 100% liquid-cooling cabinet, showcasing the company's cutting-edge solutions for high-density computing environments. In addition to these innovations, KAYTUS offers low-resistance cold plates and fully liquid-cooled servers to meet diverse user needs. These products support liquid-cooled servers with various specifications, enabling the construction of efficient, safe, and reliable liquid cooling data centers. KAYTUS' advanced solutions are designed to enhance energy efficiency while ensuring the operational stability and performance required in the AI-driven era.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com.

