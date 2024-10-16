Jane Heffner appointed as Vice President of IFR

Takayuki Ito has been elected as the new President of the International Federation of Robotics. Mr Ito will represent the IFR alongside his newly elected Vice President, Jane Heffner.

Takayuki Ito of Fanuc Corporation, who previously held the position of Vice President, succeeds Marina Bill of ABB who has served the rotating post since 2022. "I am proud to continue the work of my predecessor, Marina Bill, who has been a great ambassador for the world of robotics. We are witnessing rapid change in the automation of industrial and service sectors around the world. Together with Jane Heffner of Mobile Industrial Robots as the new Vice President of the IFR, I look forward to our mission," said Takayuki Ito.

More than 40 years of experience in robotics

Takayuki Ito has a track record of more than 40 years in the robotics industry. He currently holds the position of Chief Technical Advisor at the Japanese robot manufacturer Fanuc Corporation based in Oshino, Japan. Since 1981, Takayuki Ito has worked at the Japanese robot manufacturer in various positions: In 1997, he became Executive Vice President for Fanuc Robotics in North America. He returned to the Fanuc headquarters in Japan in 2002, taking on the role of General Manager for the Robot Technology Center.

New Vice President Jane Heffner

The IFR's new Vice President, Jane Heffner, has more than 20 years of experience in technology-driven industries, including automation, robotics, automotive, and aerospace. She currently serves as Vice President Global Sales at Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), a leading manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots. In this role, based in Detroit, Heffner oversees the company's global sales strategy and execution. Before joining MiR, Heffner held leadership roles at ABB Robotics and other major industrial companies.

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics is the voice of the global robotics industry. IFR represents national robot associations, academia, and manufacturers of industrial and service robots from over twenty countries: www.ifr.org

