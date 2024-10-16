Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 12:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reggora Adds Repurchase & LLPA Adjustment Warranty to Its Appraisal Review Software

When an eligible appraisal passes Reggora's automated review, Reggora now covers any financial loss associated with a repurchase / LLPA adjustment due to an appraisal defect

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Reggora, a leading appraisal management software company, announced today the addition of a repurchase and loan-level price adjustment (LLPA) warranty to its appraisal review solution, Reggora Appraisal Review. When an appraisal passes Reggora's automated technology review, the company now covers any financial loss associated with a repurchase or LLPA adjustment due to an appraisal defect. Reggora is the first company within the mortgage industry to provide a repurchase warranty on the results of its appraisal review technology.



Approximately seventy percent of a mortgage lender's appraisals are eligible for the warranty, allowing a lender to eliminate manual underwriting review on the majority of appraisals and maintain no financial liability. This allows mortgage lenders to significantly reduce underwriting costs, close the eligible loans faster, and eliminate financial losses associated with these repurchases and adjustments.

Removing the need for manual underwriting review on most of a lender's appraisals also allows its underwriting team to focus more heavily on the remaining appraisals, potentially further reducing repurchase risk.

"As the mortgage industry prepares for volume to increase, we wanted to help lenders handle that volume much more efficiently," said Brian Zitin, CEO of Reggora. "Eliminating the need to manually underwrite the vast majority of appraisals goes well beyond a technology improvement and truly allows lenders to close loans faster at a lower cost."

For more information about the warranty please visit the Reggora website here. To understand which of your organization's loans are eligible for the warranty, please contact Reggora's mortgage solutions team here.

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

Contact Information

Michael Murphy
VP, Marketing
mmurphy@reggora.com

SOURCE: Reggora

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.