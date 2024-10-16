Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
16.10.24
11:48 Uhr
5,832 Euro
+0,184
+3,26 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
76 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
09/10/2024 230 000 66.54 15 303 740
10/10/2024 218 521 66.99 14 637 695
11/10/2024 8 293 68.37 566 967
14/10/2024 113 000 69.38 7 840 302
15/10/2024 255 000 67.85 17 302 796
Previous Transactions 3 837 956
Accumulated to date4 662 770 64.62 301 309 742

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 745 275 shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 151024_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/707c986d-0347-439f-ad6d-847c040cc9d1)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
