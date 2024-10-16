Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 12:30 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Mexico aims to solidify its role as a nearshoring hub, according TCI Network

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest challenge for northern Mexico is not just attracting more investment, but strengthening the ecosystem and integrating it into global value chains amid the opportunity presented by a new federal administration and the trend of nearshoring, says Ulises Fernández, Secretary of Innovation and Economic Development for the State of Chihuahua.

"The most ambitious challenge, or opportunity, for the region is not only to bring in investment but to capture more value from that investment to strengthen and energize the local ecosystem," he said during the 27th Global Conference of the TCI Network, held in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

The state secretary highlighted that the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration offers an opportunity to redefine strategies at the state level, across Mexico, and even with Latin America, to secure a position on the global map. In this regard, Fernández noted that clusters, as the conglomerates of companies engaged in related activities are known, represent the best tool and strategy to face "the ambitious opportunities we have."

Meanwhile, TCI Network President Merete Daniel Nielsen stressed the need to take a critical look at policies and strategies aimed at developing specific sectors.

"Collaboration is key, and that's good for us, the working class. It's well documented that it's truly essential to generate more competitiveness and more innovation, especially for SMEs that depend so heavily on a larger ecosystem to move forward," she said.

Jorge Cruz, president of Chihuahua's Economic Development Agency (DESEC), also agreed on the need to integrate the local economy into supply chains.

"We need to provide more local economy, shaping it into the supply chains of social sectors," he stated.

Cruz also noted that it was no coincidence that Chihuahua is hosting the 27th Global Conference of the TCI Network.

He highlighted that Chihuahua ranks sixth among Mexico's most competitive cities, is the country's leading state in exports to the United States-Mexico's main trading partner-and is the second-best city in terms of quality of life.

Additionally, Cruz boasted that Chihuahua is the second city with the highest level of formal employment in the country and emphasized its entrepreneurial ecosystem, stating that this makes the region "an ideal environment for those looking to innovate."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-mexico-aims-to-solidify-its-role-as-a-nearshoring-hub-according-tci-network-302277718.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.