ASML-Crash: Droht jetzt der Einbruch bei NVIDIA, AMD, Intel und Broadcom?
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:45
|Strengthening x86: Intel and AMD's alliance rooted in Israeli innovation
|12:30
|12:18
|ASML Struggles In Wednesday Pre-Market As Nvidia, AMD And Other Peers Begin Recovery From Chipmaker's Downward Pull
|11:54
|AMD launches new high frequency trading accelerator
|11:13
|AMD Entertainment Aktie: BRUTALE PROGNOSE zwingt Anleger zum Handeln. So sollten Sie HEUTE reagieren!
|13:19
|ASML's Tumble Fuels Questions About Chip Industry's Prospects
|12:54
|How bad is ASML's sales warning for AI chip champ Nvidia?
|12:53
|Wall Street Ausblick 16.10.2024 | ASML und Nvidia im Fokus
|12:50
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt ASML auf 'Buy' - Ziel 1185 Euro
| NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für ASML nach vorläufigen Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1185 Euro belassen. Die Resultate...
|12:46
|ASML draws investor scrutiny after warning shocks global chip markets
|12:30
|12:13
|T-Systems moves up Broadcom cloud ranks
|12:03
|Deutsche Telekom und Broadcom intensivieren Zusammenarbeit
|11:13
|Broadcom Aktie: BRUTALE PROGNOSE zwingt Anleger zum Handeln. So sollten Sie HEUTE reagieren!
|05:57
|AT&T and Broadcom may settle VMware support case
|13:10
|Chinese cyber association calls for review of Intel products
|12:45
|Strengthening x86: Intel and AMD's alliance rooted in Israeli innovation
|12:30
|12:10
|Chinese cyber association calls for review of Intel products sold in China
|11:55
|Microsoft's prototype Surface Laptop leaks with Intel's Lunar Lake chips inside
|13:15
|NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street's Favorite: Here's Why
|13:13
|SONDERMELDUNG AM MITTWOCH: Nvidia-Aktionäre müssen heute dringend handeln, denn sonst ist alles aus und vorbei!
|12:54
|How bad is ASML's sales warning for AI chip champ Nvidia?
|12:53
|Wall Street Ausblick 16.10.2024 | ASML und Nvidia im Fokus
|12:46
|Wettlauf um 4 Billionen US-Dollar: Nvidia, Apple und Microsoft im Fokus
|Kurs
|%
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
|144,78
|+0,63 %
|ASML HOLDING NV
|651,30
|-3,01 %
|BROADCOM INC
|162,92
|+0,75 %
|INTEL CORPORATION
|20,505
|-1,56 %
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|121,84
|+0,69 %