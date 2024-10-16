Options Technology (Options), a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced a significant investment by Vitruvian Partners, a leading private equity firm known for backing high-growth companies. This investment marks the next phase of Options' growth, with Vitruvian Partners bringing capital and strategic support to drive the company's continued global expansion and innovation.

Vitruvian Partners' investment will provide Options with the financial resources and expertise needed to accelerate its growth in key areas such as high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, AI, and Market Data services. With Vitruvian's backing, Options is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and enhance its service and product offerings to financial institutions worldwide.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "We're thankful for the significant support from Abry Partners, which has driven our remarkable growth in recent years. Now, with Vitruvian Partners, we're excited to take the next step in our journey. Their expertise and shared vision will help us build on this foundation and continue delivering exceptional technology solutions for our clients worldwide."

Tomer Yosef-Or, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, commented: "We are delighted to invest in Options, a company with a proven track record of growth and innovation in the capital markets sector. With our financial backing and strategic guidance, we look forward to helping Options further solidify its position as a global leader in financial technology and continue delivering innovative solutions to its customers."

This investment follows a period of significant expansion under the ownership of Abry Partners, during which Options completed key acquisitions, including Fixnetix and Activ Financial, that helped establish its leadership in the financial technology sector. The transition to Vitruvian ownership signals a new era of growth, with a focus on scaling operations and continuing to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Jefferies International and Arma Partners LLP served as the Company's financial advisors, Abry Partners were advised by Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP and Carson McDowell LLP were legal advisors to the management team. Vitruvian Partners was advised by Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Moelis Company LLC as financial advisors and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Kirkland Ellis LLP as legal advisors.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Vitruvian Partners:

Vitruvian is an independent private equity firm headquartered in London with offices in London, Stockholm, Munich, Luxembourg, Madrid, Miami, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore, and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on growth buyouts and growth capital transactions. It has a unique dynamic situations investment strategy that it operates in four sectors: information technology, financial services, life sciences healthcare and business services. Vitruvian Funds have backed over 90 companies and have assets under management of approximately €20bn ($22bn). Notable investments to date include global market leaders and innovators in their field such as Just Eat, EasyPark, Voxbone, Global E, CRF Health, Snow Software, Accountor, Wise, CFC, and Trustpilot.

Abry Partners:

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit www.abry.com.

