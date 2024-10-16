Phoenix Motor Inc.: PhoenixEV To Electrify Campus Buses at University of California San Diego

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc.'s (Nasdaq:PEV) PhoenixEV, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) development for the commercial sector, today announced its work on four all-electric transit buses for the University of California San Diego, to be delivered in early 2025.

The 35-foot electric buses from PhoenixEV will be deployed to decarbonize the last mile transportation, reducing particulate emissions on campus and in the neighborhoods around the university. The new buses, which will bring the university fleet to 20 percent electric, will also support campus sustainability goals. UC San Diego has committed to decarbonization by 2045.

"UC San Diego is a leader in sustainability, and we are happy to help them achieve their decarbonization goal," says Denton Peng CEO of PhoenixEV. "This project will mark the third University of California campus to deploy our zero-emission shuttles and transit buses."

About PhoenixEV

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, specializes in designing, building, and integrating electric drive systems, along with manufacturing heavy-duty transit buses and medium- to light-duty commercial EVs. The company operates under two primary brands: "PhoenixEV," focusing on commercial products such as heavy and medium-duty EVs (including transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses, and delivery trucks), and "EdisonFuture," aimed at offering light-duty EVs. Phoenix is committed to being a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of electric vehicles and EV technologies. To learn more, please visit www.phoenixev.ai.

