AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") announces that Scott Lawson has resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 15 October 2024.

Mr. Lawson has made an important contribution to the Company during his tenure, bringing to bear his significant experience in the industry. The Board offers him its sincere thanks and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

Notes: Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Mr Lawson after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016943977/en/

Contacts:

Media

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com