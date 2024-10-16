Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 12:54 Uhr
Nakheel awards AED 5 billion in contracts for luxury villa construction on Palm Jebel Ali

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding's pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at more than AED 5 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, scheduled for completion by late 2026.

Palm Jebel Ali Aerial Render

The contracts, awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC), mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of this landmark waterfront destination in Dubai. The scope of work under the three contracts includes the construction of 723 luxurious Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas with exclusive beach frontage across six fronds in addition to the comprehensive development of world-class infrastructure and vibrant public spaces within the respective fronds on Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali will set a new standard for waterfront living, and residents can look forward to a diverse selection of five- and six bedroom Beach Collection villas, numbering 539 in total, and 184 opulent Coral Collection villas boasting seven bedrooms, each meticulously crafted with a choice of eight distinct architectural styles for the Beach Collection villas and eight styles for the Coral Collection villas. The luxury villas feature expansive built-up areas ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. The construction of the waterfront residences will be complemented by the simultaneous development of a network of roads, seamlessly integrated utilities and verdant landscaping, all designed to elevate the community living experience for residents, families and visitors.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Palm Jebel Ali represents the pinnacle of waterfront living and reflects Dubai's vision of growth and prosperity. It is set to contribute significantly to the emirate's economic development, attracting investment and tourism for years to come. Partnering with Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and UNEC on the prestigious Palm Jebel Ali project reflects our commitment to developing and delivering the highest standard of living experiences available in the market."

Palm Jebel Ali's seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, which aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's goal of expanding public beach access.

For the video: Nakheel awards AED 5 billion in contracts for Palm Jebel Ali

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532215/Nakheel.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532214/Nakheel_signing_ceremony.jpg

Palm Jebel Ali signing ceremony with management

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nakheel-awards-aed-5-billion-in-contracts-for-luxury-villa-construction-on-palm-jebel-ali-302277732.html

