Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW; LSE:SWR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at approximately 6.30 am ET (10.30 am GMT). Smurfit Westrock's earnings release and related materials will be available at smurfitwestrock.com.

At 7.30 am ET (11.30 am GMT) on the same day, Smurfit Westrock's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the third quarter. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

Registration for the webcast is available at this link.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

