Mohari Hospitality, Omnam Investment Group and Pharrell Williams Partner to Acquire Historic Parisian 5-star Hotel in 1st Arrondissement

Built in the 17th Century, the property features a direct view of the Tuileries

Investment marks the latest luxury venture by the strategic partnership between Mohari and Omnam, and the first co-investment with Williams

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohari Hospitality ("Mohari") and Omnam Investment Group ("Omnam"), along with Paris-based entrepreneur, musician and philanthropist Pharrell Williams, today announced the acquisition of an iconic historical property situated in the prestigious 1st arrondissement of Paris, on the right bank of The Seine.

Formerly known as the Hôtel Saint-James & Albany, this trophy asset marks the latest acquisition by the Mohari and Omnam strategic joint venture, which was formed in July of 2022 to increase the impact of developments in luxury hospitality, food & beverage and leisure throughout Europe, harnessing the full potential and unique strengths of each group.

This rare and exceptional asset is located between Rue de Rivoli and Rue du 29 Juillet in central Paris, close to many key attractions, including the Louvre Museum, and is just in front of the Tuileries Gardens. It overlooks Rue Saint Honoré, one of the most iconic streets of Parisian fashion and luxury and is one of only a few properties to offer a privileged and unrivalled direct view of the Tuileries and the Terrasse des Feuillants.

"This project exemplifies our dedication to identifying and creating unique luxury hospitality projects that deliver unparalleled experiences in the world's most desirable destinations," said J. Allen Smith, CEO of Mohari Hospitality. "It is but the latest example of how, in partnership with Omnam, we can apply our market knowledge, operating expertise and industry insight to bring back to life an exceptional property. We intend to honor the property's extraordinary romantic heritage while creating a new hotel which represents the state of the art of modern luxury hospitality."

"We are incredibly excited to demonstrate, once again, Omnam's expertise in creating lifetime luxury hospitality experiences with such a unique historical building in a city as storied as Paris, and in a particularly distinguished location in the city," said David Zisser, Founder and CEO of Omnam Group. "This unique asset has been selected as the flagship of our exceptional partnership with Mohari, which has created an unparalleled, united team of visionaries, pushing the boundaries of design, guest experience and sustainable technology."

Mohari and Omnam were advised on the acquisition by lawyers August-Debouzy, GALM and Ashurst alongside PWC. Eastdil Secured advised on the transaction and affiliates of Apollo Management International LLP acted as lenders.

About Mohari Hospitality

Founded in 2017 by Mark Scheinberg, Mohari Hospitality is a global investment firm with a focus in luxury lifestyle and hospitality investments. With a diverse global portfolio spanning premier destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, Mohari partners with best-in-class development and operating partners to offer an unparalleled guest experience with locally influenced design and exceptional dining experiences. Mohari's investments include Tao Hospitality Group and Riviera Dining Group, as well as a portfolio of world-renowned properties operating under iconic brands, including the Four Seasons Madrid; 1 Hotel Toronto; three Resort and Residences at Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica (the Andaz, the Four Seasons, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property); and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Mohari invests both independently and with partners and is setting a new standard for the future of luxury hospitality. For more information visit: MohariHospitality.com.

About Omnam

Founded in 2011 by David Zisser, Omnam (omnamgroup.com) is devoted to creating hotels married to their time and place. Through innovative hands-on design, construction, creative financing, disciplined project management and inspired programming, Omnam's portfolio prioritizes restoration, sustainability and community benefit. It is a global real estate development and investment firm with a diversified portfolio across international European cities and storied destinations, including Four Seasons Puglia, Baccarat Hotel Florence, the Edition Lake Como and the Kimpton POST in Rotterdam. Omnam has partnerships across Europe with best-in-class institutional partners who value its unique vision and ability to carefully and flawlessly transform buildings into luxury assets that are timeless.

