Green Ammo, AS: Green Ammo Secures Contracts with U.S. Department of Defense to Deliver Nearly 1,300 E-Blanks Training Kits Amid Global Blank Ammunition Shortage

Warfighters will leverage 1,280 Green Ammo electronic blank kits for realistic training across individual and collective exercises

SKIEN, Norway, Oct. 16, 2024, developers of the industry's only drop-in electronic blanks system for live weapons offering 100 percent integration with tactical training programs, today announced that it has been awarded a total of $5.8 million in contracts with the Department of Defense.



Across two contracts, executed in August and September, Green Ammo will deliver nearly 1,300 units of its drop-in electronic blanks (E-Blanks) training kits to support realistic tactical training exercises. The military-grade, pressure-tested E-Blanks kits offer compatibility with M4, M249, and M240 weapon systems, enabling warfighters to train with the right weapons for the theater-specific threats they may face. The units are expected to electronically fire an approximate total of 325,000,000 rounds (~250,000/each) before any components need to be exchanged, replacing the same number of traditional blank rounds and saving millions of dollars in ammunition costs.

Green Ammo is a Norway-based defense technology company with operations in the United States, dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering electronic blank ammunition for tactical training applications. The company's E-Blanks kit empowers warfighters to train with known weapons through a patented, 100-percent drop-in module that can install and deploy E-Blanks in under a minute for a realistic, safe, sustainable and cost-effective alternative to live or traditional blank ammunition. In preparation for the initial delivery of the E-Blanks kits, Green Ammo conducted an initial train-the-trainer event. Attended by senior trainers and officers, the event introduced the E-Blanks system to the training cadre and supported discussions on implementation and logistical considerations.

"We've worked hard to deliver a solution that serves as an alternative to traditional ammunition with the added benefits of time and cost savings, and we're pleased that E-Blanks can help ensure servicemen can continue to train effectively, even with the impact of the global ammunition shortage," said Rolf Inge Roth, CEO of Green Ammo. "By providing E-Blanks kits for individual and collective training, we can help the Department of Defense overcome these limitations to support successful pre-deployment training with the additional benefits of simplified logistics and increased safety."

The delivery of 1000 M4, 170 M249 and 110 M240B drop-in kits will be completed by the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. To learn more about Green Ammo's patented electronic blank technology and its applications, visit https://www.greenammo.com/ .

