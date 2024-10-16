Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Media to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on October 30, 2024

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 30, 2024. A live audio webcast of Reservoir's second quarter results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on Reservoir's website.

Interested parties may also participate in the call using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a webcast link to enter the event. Alternatively, participants may dial into the call using the following phone number: +1 201-389-0921 (Toll-free: 877-407-0989).

To access the call, please log in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Reservoir Media, Inc.

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

