WAV LLC: WAV and MBSI WAV Welcome Altowav as a New Manufacturer Partner

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / WAV and MBSI WAV, leading distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, announce their partnership with Altowav, a provider of high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless connectivity solutions. This collaboration positions WAV and MBSI WAV to deliver enhanced systems integration solutions, bringing wireless network devices to a broader market.





Altowav's portfolio includes point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions tailored for diverse applications, such as building-to-building connections, video security, Wi-Fi backhaul, smart city infrastructures, and internet propagation. Their wireless devices are engineered to offer superior performance, seamlessly supporting high-bandwidth requirements while minimizing latency across any network even in high-density deployments. Altowav also offers 60GHz mmWave solutions that are Made in the USA. Additionally, Altowav offers US based system engineering and technical support with years of experience.

"We are excited to join forces with WAV and MBSI WAV to bring our wireless connectivity solutions to more partners in the industry. This partnership will help us empower service providers with reliable, scalable, and multi-GB point-to-point solutions for virtually any application," said Alex Doorduyn President, Altowav.

Norm Dumbroff, CEO of WAV, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Altowav reinforces our dedication to offering comprehensive wireless solutions and bridging the digital divide. Their products align with our mission to "connect them all" and deliver reliable connectivity that meet the needs of both urban and rural end users through our service provider customers."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is Canada's premier technology distributor, with strong stocking positions in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added needs of the WISP, VAR, and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-added services, MBSI WAV offers up-to-date product knowledge and support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information, call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com.

About Altowav

Our mission: Enable gigabit connectivity everywhere.

Altowav, founded in 2016 as Kwikbit, develops next-generation mmWave technology to deliver high-speed, easy-to-install wireless networking to more people and places. In 2019, the company launched its first line of commercial 60GHz products for both indoor and outdoor use cases. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Altowav's team comprises experts with experience on both the vendor and operator sides of wireless communication. As we grow, we continue to build a diverse and deep set of experiences, driving innovation in mmWave radios and network automation. For more information, call +1-952-657-5628 or visit our website at: www.altowav.com.

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President of Marketing, WAV and MBSI WAV

zachh@wavonline.com

(847) 343-9216

Alex Doorduyn

President

alex.d@altowav.com

(323) 217-8199

SOURCE: WAV

