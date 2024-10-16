EdgeMode Inc. Announces Acquisition of Synthesis Analytics AB and Entry into AI Data Center Colocation Industry

100% Renewable Energy Supply

Proprietary Immersion Cooling Technology

45 MW Capacity Secured for Immediate Development

400 MW Pipeline

Time to Power: 3 Months for Initial 20 MW

Land Freehold Secured: 20,000 m² with 20 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

Rental agreement of 1100 sqm data center facilities with cooling infrastructure in place enabling instant start of start green AI Data Center in Sweden.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / EdgeMode, Inc. (OTCQB:EDGM) is pleased to announce its agreement to acquire the operation and assets of Synthesis Analytics AB (Synthesis), marking its entry into the AI data center colocation industry. The acquisition is expected to complete before the end of 2024. This acquisition includes a 20,000 m² land freehold in Marviken, Sweden, with a 20 MW power capacity. A total of 45 MW of sites have been secured for immediate development, reducing Time to Power for EdgeMode AI Compute tenants to less than six months.

Green Credentials: The company's power sources are 100% renewable, with agreements in place to re-use the residual heat created by the data centers through heated water off-take agreements with district heating grids.

Proprietary Immersion Cooling Technology: Synthesis manufactures and sells immersion cooling and heat exchange hardware, making it an ideal fit for developing AI data centers and pivoting to becoming a colocation host.

Vision for Edge Compute Solutions: EdgeMode is committed to providing edge compute solutions through low-latency colocation in dense urban areas. This strategic focus aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing in close proximity to end-users, enhancing speed and efficiency.

EdgeMode is led by a global team of experienced tech entrepreneurs with offices in the U.S. and Sweden. Synthesis, currently operating in Sweden, plans to expand to multiple other international locations in 2025 and beyond, supported by large-scale power capacity, patented technology and hardware.

EdgeMode focuses on rapid growth and deploying its initial 45 MW of data center sites, providing high-performance compute solutions. "With the fast pace and demand in the industry, I anticipate raising capital for future growth and moving toward a full uplisting to NASDAQ," stated Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode Inc.

Post-acquisition, Charlie Faulkner and Simon Wajcenberg will remain with the company as CEO and CFO, respectively. Dr. Niclas Adler will join the board and serve as CTO.

Charlie Faulkner: Entrepreneur, tech executive, and angel investor with extensive experience in Europe and Silicon Valley. Co-founded North Block Capital and led global business development for Manage.com, growing revenue from $0 to $100M. Advisor to several tech startups and funds.

Simon Wajcenberg: Experienced entrepreneur with a solid track record. Co-founded North Block Capital and founded Stocknet.co.uk and TMN, which was listed on the LSE with a market cap over $100M. Board member and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awardee.

Dr. Niclas Adler: 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in building technology companies, investing in technology companies, and developing innovation accelerators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S. Now driving smart energy clusters and green computing innovation through Synthesis Analytics.

About Synthesis Analytics: Established in 2017, Synthesis has been developing proprietary solutions for green HPC (High Performance Computing) and Edge Computing, powered by 100% renewable energy. Processors run with maximum energy efficiency due to specialization. The deployed energy is fully captured and recycled through a proprietary immersion cooling system. In HPC and Edge computing, Synthesis Analytics are unique in offering a completely green solution: Green Computing and Intelligent Heating, Powered by Nature.

For more information, please visit: www.synthesis.se

About EdgeMode, Inc. EdgeMode Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in high-performance computing and colocation data centers. With a focus on sustainability, their operations are powered by 100% renewable energy and feature innovative immersion cooling technology. They aim to provide low-latency edge compute solutions to meet the growing demand for fast and efficient computing. Led by a team of seasoned tech entrepreneurs, EdgeMode is expanding globally, with offices in the U.S. and Sweden. Their recent acquisition of the operation and assets of Synthesis Analytics AB marks a significant step towards becoming a leader in green computing.

For more information, please visit: www.edgemode.io

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute 'forward-looking statements,' including statements regarding expected closing time, forecasted hosting capacity to come online in 2025, and expectations for expansion and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to differ materially from any historical or future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: hello@edgemode.io

SOURCE: EdgeMode Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com