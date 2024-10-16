

Commemorative Ceremony

TOKYO, Oct 16, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) held a commemorative ceremony on October 15 to celebrate reaching cumulative orders for 150 gas turbines units through Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. (Deyang, Sichuan Province), a subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corporation, MHI's partner for the gas turbine business in China.The ceremony for the 150-unit milestone was attended by Zhang Yanjun, President of Dongfang Electric, with Liu Hui, Chairman of Dongfang Turbine. MHI was represented by Toshiyuki Hashi, Executive Vice President/President and CEO, Energy Systems, Takashi Tozawa, Senior Vice President/Vice President, Energy Systems, and Takashi Kubo, Senior Vice President/Chief Regional Officer, China. Also attending as a special guest was Qin Zhaohui, President of China Huaneng Group Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Branch, the customer for the 150th unit.Dongfang Turbine is one of three major manufacturers of heavy electrical equipment in China, handling manufacturing and repair services for steam turbines, gas turbines, and auxiliary plant equipment used for power generation. Since 2003, MHI has gradually expanded its licensing of large-scale gas turbines to the company. In 2015, Mitsubishi Power (China) Co., Ltd., the headquarters for MHI's thermal power systems operations in China, opened the Chengdu Branch in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, with the aim of strengthening the collaboration. In addition, MHI and Dongfang Turbine provide localized after-sale services through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Dongfang Gas Turbine (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., a joint venture established in 2004 to enable a swift response to local customer needs.Electricity demand continues to rise in China, and the gas turbine market remains robust against the backdrop of increasing demand for replacing aging coal-fired power generation facilities, as well as demand for load-following power sources in line with the expansion of renewable energy. Amid the rising demand in China for high-efficiency gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation equipment as a means of reducing environmental loads, MHI has steadily accumulated orders for its highly competitive gas turbines, owing to its state-of-the-art and high-efficiency models, and hydrogen co-firing technology. Shipments of gas turbines made in collaboration with Dongfang Turbine reached 100 units in March 2024, and the number of cumulative orders for gas turbines has now reached the 150 unit mark.Going forward, MHI, along with its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, will continue to work in cooperation with Dongfang Electric and Dongfang Turbine for the development of electric power in China, and contribute to the improvement of energy efficiency and the reduction of environmental impacts.