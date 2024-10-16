Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 547040 | ISIN: DE0005470405 | Ticker-Symbol: LXS
Xetra
16.10.24
14:22 Uhr
29,120 Euro
+0,310
+1,08 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,12029,15014:53
29,12029,13014:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANXESS AG29,120+1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.