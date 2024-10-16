Tokyo-based Toyo Co. says it will invest $60 million in a new 2 GW solar cell factory in Ethiopia, to mostly serve the US market. Japan-based tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturer Toyo has announced plans to build a 2 GW cell manufacturing facility in Hawassa, Ethiopia. The company said it will initially invest $60 million in the new 31,500 m2 factory. "Toyo expects to begin fitting out the new plant in November 2024, with the new factory anticipated to start production at the end of the first quarter of 2025," the company said in a statement. "Ethiopia is exempt from ...

