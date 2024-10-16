Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Power Leaves Corp. ("PLC"), a manufacturer of coca leaf extract and emerging leader in the food ingredients industry, announced that Co-Founder & CEO, Pat McCutcheon, will present at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood BahaMar Hotel from October 22nd-23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

"2024 has been a monumental year for PLC, the enthusiastic reception from industry leaders at Flavorcon for our coca highlighted the real excitement for our novel coca products," said Pat McCutcheon, Co-Founder and CEO of PLC. "We're eager to build on this momentum at Centurion One Capital's Bahamas Summit, engaging with investors and partners as we work toward our public listing and position our novel coca extract as the gold standard in the industry."

Summit Details:

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad.

Date: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Power Leaves Presentation: Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:20 AM

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, PLC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

