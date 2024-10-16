Gardena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup, solar hybrid power, and microgrid solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 29th at 0430 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Arthur Sams, CEO, will be representing the company.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Mr. Sams will additionally be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Peter Seltzberg at CORE IR (peters@coreir.com) or request through the LD Micro Conference on-line platform.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Time: 0430 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA), an innovative provider of DC advanced power and cooling systems across diverse industrial applications, is pioneering technological changes that radically change the production, consumption, and environmental impact of power generation. Its product portfolio, known for innovation, durability, and efficiency, presently includes standard products for telecom, military, renewable energy, marine, automotive, residential, commercial, oil field and mining applications. Polar Power's systems can be configured to operate on any energy source including photovoltaics, diesel, LPG (propane and butane), and renewable fuels.Polar Power's telecom power solutions offer significant cost savings with installation, permitting, site leases, and operation. Its military solutions provide compact, lightweight, fuel efficient, reliable power solutions for robotics, drone, communications, hybrid propulsion, and other applications.Polar Power's mobile rapid battery charging technology enables on-demand

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information on Polar Power:

SOURCE: LD Micro