New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that its management team will present in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 28-30, 2024, in Los Angeles.

LD Micro Main Event XVII

Dates: October 28-30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Day and Time: October 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Presentation Location: Track 3

Webcast: https://investors.ibs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar

Management will be available during the event for 1x1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing INBS@kcsa.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

