Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Nick Harborne Creative is proud to announce its role as the official Branding, Marketing, and Digital partner for Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries, providing them the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capitalists, family offices, private equity firms, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit Centurion One Capital's official website.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and One-on-One Investor Meetings

Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and One-on-One Investor Meetings Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

Nick Harborne Creative is excited to support this exclusive event and looks forward to connecting with industry leaders, gaining valuable insights, and forging meaningful connections.

"We are thrilled to be the official Branding, Marketing, and Digital partner for Centurion One Capital's prestigious summit," said Nick Harborne, Founder and Creative Director of NHC. "Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative creative solutions that elevate brand presence and drive growth. We invite all companies and individuals seeking top-tier branding, AI, and marketing services to reach out to us."

About Nick Harborne Creative

Nick Harborne Creative is a full-service creative agency specializing in branding, marketing, and digital solutions. With a focus on innovative design and strategic thinking, the agency helps businesses elevate their brand identity and effectively engage their target audience. Services include branding, web design, AI-driven marketing strategies, content creation, and digital advertising.

For companies looking to enhance their branding and marketing efforts, especially leveraging the latest in AI technologies, Nick Harborne Creative is ready to assist. Contact us to discover how we can help elevate your brand to new heights.

Learn more about Nick Harborne Creative at www.nickharborne.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226754

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.