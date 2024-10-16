Attendees at the annual CCH Connections User Conference will experience how AI-powered tools are delivering firm intelligence, empowering professionals to maximize their expertise and save time.

Firms willing to embrace technological advancements will be the ones driving the industry forward

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced it will host its second-annual AI Tech Showcase: The Future of Firm Intelligence for 1,400 tax, accounting, and audit professionals as they gather for Wolters Kluwer's 20th annual CCH Connections: User Conference.

The Wolters Kluwer showcase will feature new AI-enabled capabilities for tax and accounting professionals as part of its innovation strategy to deliver a higher level of firm intelligence. TAA's leveraging of advanced, proprietary technologies that incorporate AI and GenAI will take center-stage as attendees learn how Wolters Kluwer equips tax and accounting professionals with the efficiency, information, and insights needed to drive value for their clients and attract talent.

Emphasizing the company's commitment to AI-driven solutions, Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America said: "At Wolters Kluwer, our longstanding strategy relies heavily on the continued development, integration, and investment in accelerating the development of AI and GenAI solutions. Our AI solutions are not only making firms more efficient, but they are also empowering tax and accounting professionals to become strategic advisors delivering better outcomes for their clients. As we look ahead, we believe that the firms willing to embrace these technological advancements will be the ones driving the industry forward."

At the showcase, attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on experience and to engage with four dynamic use cases: Client Relationship Assistant, Schedule Optimizer, Benchmarking Guidance, and Firm Guidance. Each use case will demonstrate AI's capabilities to revolutionize accounting and tax practices, which is only possible when data can be harnessed within a common client database across a cloud platform. Participants will also have the chance to engage directly with the Wolters Kluwer team, ask questions, and share their insights.

TAA's AI enhancements are a continuation of more than a decade of investing in and deploying multiple forms of artificial intelligence into its global portfolio of award-winning tax and accounting solutions, including CCH Axcess, CCH® ProSystem fx®, CCH® AnswerConnect and Xpitax® Outsourcing.

"At Wolters Kluwer, we're continuously innovating to improve the efficiency and workflow of our clients, with the ultimate goal of helping their businesses thrive," says Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canada and Research Learning of Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. "Our latest GenAI upgrade to the CCH® AnswerConnect research platform is a testament to this commitment, enabling accounting professionals to navigate complex tax laws quickly and effectively. This upgrade, combined with the rich insights from the AI Labs initiative and the added convenience for small firms, underscores our dedication to ensuring that our solutions align with our clients' evolving needs and contribute to their success."

Participants are urged to seize this opportunity to influence innovation and explore the potential of AI at the conference, which will be held at the Fontainebleau Hotel from October 20 to 23, 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.cchuserconference.com/.

Responsible AI

Wolters Kluwer adheres to development standards and processes that promote responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes. The company addresses risk management and issue remediation during design, development and after deployment. In 2023, the company released its AI Principles, which support the development of secure, explainable AI that is rooted in its high-quality, expert-curated, domain content.

For more information on the latest in AI, please visit Wolters Kluwer's corporate AI page or the TAA AI Hub page.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016808266/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com